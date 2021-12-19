Ask Amy: This year, put ‘A Book on Every Bed’

She writes:

A Pile of Books

“The other night, a friend was describing her love for books. She said that love began when she was a child and her dad would bring a pile of books to read to her before she went to sleep.

As I listened, I imagined what would it have been like to have 'a pile of books' and someone who had the time at the end of the day to read them to me. Or better, to be able to read them to myself.

The books I had as a child were borrowed from the library or the worn books that had moved through many hands before landing, often in states of disrepair, in my own hands.

Books were both a necessity and a luxury in my childhood.

My mother wanted us to read constantly but didn't have the money to buy us 'piles of books'.

To have a brand-new book to open at night – it's crisp unbroken binding, the scent of its pages, the soft rush of air and excitement that comes with turning them – this is my dream for every child.