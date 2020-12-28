Ask Amy: This year, those that have — should give

Dear Readers: The week after Christmas is traditionally a sort of bloated rest period for many, where we recover from the busy holiday season by taking stock, tidying up, and planning our new year diet and fitness regimen — from the couch. For many, this week marks a pause. A sigh. An exhale.

But this year is not like other years. We have not been traveling, partying, studying in crowded lecture halls, or playing with our school friends. We have not been worshiping together, visiting our elders, or going to movies, concerts, and theater. We have been hunkered down, many of us out of work, exhausted from the altered lifestyle none of us anticipated — and we are yearning, so deeply, to hug — and to be embraced in return.

Because of a devastating pandemic that the WHO has deemed a “world-wide health emergency,” we are facing the possibility of at least a few more months of the same.

Those of us lucky enough to have anything extra this year should demonstrate the tenderest of tender mercies — by compassionately giving what we can to those who need it.