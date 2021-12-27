Ask Amy: Those that have, should give

Dear Readers:

Those of us who are lucky to have enough should give away as much as we can.

Your dollars might go farther if you donate to smaller organizations within your own community.

Give to your local library, historical society, theater ensemble, and the feeding ministry at a nearby house of worship. Shovel your neighbor’s sidewalk. Send cards and letters to elders. Encourage the children in your life by modeling compassion and kindness. Read to one another.

Below are some recommendations across various categories, to inspire your own giving. All are highly rated by Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org). Always carefully research any organization receiving your donation.

Supporting Education

ProLiteracy (proliteracy.org): Literacy Volunteers of America was founded in 1960 by Ruth Colvin, who launched the charity from the basement of her Syracuse, N.Y., home. Now a global effort tackling the unique challenges of adult illiteracy, they host an annual “Great American Book Sale,” offering autographed books by bestselling authors.