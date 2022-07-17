Ask Amy: Tragic events lead to a quest for normalcy

Dear Amy: I have recently experienced much tragedy in my life. Our family is reeling.

I had some very close family move away and have been mourning that; I very suddenly lost my uncle; my sister lost her baby at six weeks. I am walking an intense line between mourning and living my life.

I am young and tempted to just stay home and take care of my parents in their heartache, yet I am going crazy not going out and living my life, even if it’s just sitting in a coffee shop for a few hours.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m deeply hurting, too.

Do you have any advice for elegantly walking the line between grieving and living one’s life? Tightropes

Dear Tightropes: Little about grieving is “elegant.” In my experience, grieving involves ugly-crying in the supermarket, rages that come out of nowhere, and always losing my keys.

No two people should be expected to grieve alike.

If you accept your role in the family as being younger and perhaps a little more resilient right now than other family members, then yes – if you also allow yourself some healing (or even simply normal) experiences, you might actually be of greater service to them, while also renewing your own strength.

Furthermore, I think it might be good for your sister, especially (if she is local), if you bring her a cup of coffee from the coffee shop, ask her to take a walk with you, and simply let her be however she needs to be in that moment.

Sometimes people who are grieving need to express their grief. Sometimes they need a few moments of “normal.”

Understand also that ultimately your duty is to take good care of yourself.

Dear Amy: I have to admit, I read your response to “Devastated Grandma” with tears in my eyes.

This grandparent showed intolerance and cruelty toward her grandson, who had chosen to wear a gown to his prom.

First you took this grandmother to task, and then you really lowered the boom by actually instructing her on how to be compassionate toward this young person.

Thank you!

Big Fan

Dear Fan: Many readers have contacted me with support for my answer.

More importantly, they have expressed love and support for this grandson.

Dear Amy: I was absolutely shocked by your response to “Protective fiancée,” whose guy was sexually harassed by a woman at a bar.

You are normally so anti-male, I was surprised when you called out the double-standard when women sexually harass men. Call me Surprised

Dear Surprised: Gee, thanks.