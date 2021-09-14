Ask Amy: Trauma survivor worries about a deep dive

Where would I even start? Is it better to focus on the positive in front of you, or delve and dive into the ugliness behind you? Afraid to Rock the Boat

Dear Afraid: This is such a great question, and you could start by asking your therapist a “process” question: “Do you think it is better for me to continue to focus on my forward motion, or do I need to dive into my past trauma? It scares me to do that.”

You are hard on yourself the way survivors often are. It goes with the territory.

Please understand that your therapist is offering you a place of safety where you can be brave, frightened, unsure, upset, confident, confused and emotional.

All of these feelings and reactions are completely legitimate because they are authentically yours.

He might point out that you needn’t “delve” or “dive,” but that you can safely allow yourself to “visit” the places that scare you the most and learn to allow these negative emotions and memories to flow through you, instead of staying with you.

Self-awareness and self-acceptance will allow you to soften, and although it’s something of a cliché, “making friends” with the vulnerable and hurting younger version of you will help you to close the loop and move forward as a fully integrated person with a tough past, and a very bright future.

