Ask Amy: Unhappy husband seeks to heal heartache

Dear Amy: I've been married for 30 years. Most of this time, I’ve been unhappy.

I've experienced love in the past. Before my marriage I had my heart broken twice.

I just could not allow myself to go through that pain again. Therefore, I married a woman who was a good person, knowing that if she ever left, my heart would not be broken.

This has caused me to have a number of affairs. I’m not proud of that.

When I was single, I had never cheated on any of my girlfriends, but began cheating on my wife after two years of marriage.

The biggest reason I never left my wife was that I could not bear the thought of not seeing my young kids daily, who are now adults, and also the financial struggles divorce would bring.

I now struggle with a different heartache and ask myself — is this the way I want to spend my remaining years? Unhappy Husband

Dear Unhappy: It is hard to feel sorry for you, the heartsore man who deliberately chose to marry a very nice woman you’ve never loved, because you were so afraid of being hurt.