 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask Amy: Vacation house disagreements not a good trip
0 Comments
Ask Amy

Ask Amy: Vacation house disagreements not a good trip

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I recently purchased a beautiful vacation cabin with a couple.

I own 50 percent, and they own 50 percent. They also have 6-year-old twins.

Before purchasing, we had long conversations about our plans and thoughts about the use of the cabin.

I have been upfront that I wanted to purchase this mostly to USE, but we could rent it out, also.

They said they would be traveling for eight weeks of the summer, and they had no problem that I would be in the cabin during some or most of that time.

I even asked if I should pay more utilities, and they were adamant that this was not necessary.

Now that the sale is final, everything has changed.

Every decision is two (them) against one (me).

They have also “mandated” that our schedule would be rotating month-to-month (I wanted week-to-week), which means there will be at least two months out of the summer season where I wouldn’t be able to use the house at all.

I also have membership in the country club and because it is only open during the summer months, that is a lot of money being wasted.

No matter how much I state my feelings, I am “out-voted.”

I was super-excited about this place, now I can’t even think about it without getting upset. Miserable in Paradise

Dear Miserable: You don’t note what possessed you to buy property with these people with so little legal preparation, but you should see a real estate lawyer quickly to define your ownership, draw up a legal co-ownership agreement between you and the others, and educate all of you on your mutual rights and responsibilities. You should also research how to go about selling your share of the property, if it comes to that.

If you co-own this property equally, then you have one vote, and they have one vote. They are counting on your passivity when they out-vote you.

If they have decided to alternate month-to-month, and there are three months of summer season at this location, then why don’t you get two months and they one month?

If their children are tied to a traditional school calendar, then presumably you could take June and August, or July and September. Or you could go month-to-month during non-summer months and take the 12 weeks comprising June, July, and August and negotiate which six weeks (consecutive or not) you – and they – would live in the house.

Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 Bill Hogan

Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News