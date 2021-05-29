Ask Amy: Vaccination status is deal breaker

She is against wearing a mask and getting the vaccine. I realize this is her choice. However, I do not wish to host anyone in my home who refuses to be vaccinated.

Am I right to state that while I acknowledge her right to not be vaccinated, I do not wish to have non-vaccinated people stay at our home? Tired of my Sister-in-Law

Dear Tired: Based on the sheer volume of questions similar to yours, it has become increasingly obvious to me that many people are using the vaccination question as a way to finally stop spending time with people they don’t like.

It doesn’t seem to have occurred to you that this couple does not have the means to host you, or that they might be embarrassed by their home, as compared to yours.

In healthy times, if your wife enjoys her sister’s visits, then she should continue to welcome her sister and brother-in-law for their annual vacation. These visits should not last for more than five days or so, and they should continue on into the future for as long as your wife wants.