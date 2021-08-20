Ask Amy: Widower ponders the heartache of dating

Dear Amy: My wife passed away in a car accident about seven years ago.

We were together for almost 25 years.

I had a few dates with women in the years since my wife’s death, but I didn’t meet anyone who really interested me. My last date was three years ago. I guess I just didn’t think I was ready.

I’ve been pretty content with my status until recently.

I joined a dating site and started talking to a woman. We talked for a week or so and got along great. We have a lot in common.

Every time I heard from her my heart would race and I felt what I haven’t felt in a long time. I was smiling all the time and in such a good mood.

Finally, we decided to meet. We met and afterward she told me she is only interested in friendship. I’m assuming that she just wasn’t attracted to me.

I get it, but it kinda knocked the wind out of my sails. I feel heartbroken. I don’t even want to look anymore and think I should just stay single.

My friends tell me to keep looking, but I don’t want to get my hopes up again and then be let down.

Any advice? No Confidence