Ask Amy: Woman named Karen isn’t a ‘Karen’

Dear Amy: My sister was christened “Karen.” She works in a public service job that requires wearing a name tag.

Since the “Karen” meme became a thing, the abuse she has to take from customers about it is pretty bad, especially from teenagers, twenty-something’s and men, who snicker at her name and make jokes about it, even to her face.

It puzzles me how in this supposedly culturally enlightened age, a person’s name can generally be used to define a type of bad behavior, especially when using the term is essentially name-calling in itself.

Not every Karen is a “Karen,” and it’s become humiliating for her to wear her name badge or even introduce herself to new people in social situations.

I’ve suggested that she use her middle name or another form of Karen, but she is reluctant to change her name.

After all, it’s the name our late parents gave to her.

How would you recommend she respond to people who react this way? — Karen’s Sister

Dear Sister: Until this meme-scape passes, your sister might reconsider altering her nametag at work, either to display her middle name, or perhaps to “K,” “Kay,” or some such. If her workplace is amenable and her name tag is large enough, she could use three names: “(Not THAT) Karen.”

The reason for any alteration is not to repudiate her beautiful and respectable birth name, but to waylay the hilarious “humor” of overgrown babies and jerks who should know better than to degrade her, while she is serving them, no less.

Of course, your dedicated sister should always treat all customers well. Right now, she might be required to bear the burden of customer ridicule with grace. The way to do so is to maintain a neutral facial expression and quietly wait until a customer’s “comedy” has run out of steam.

It’s the facial version of a “slow clap.”

Here’s my suggested fantasy “comeback,” for when she is frustrated: “Careful, pal, I might demand to see the manager.”

Fantasizing about, but not actually delivering, this line might help her to get through these moments.