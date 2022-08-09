Ask Amy: Wonderful guy might not be a good match

Dear Amy: I've been dating a man for seven months. He is absolutely wonderful. We are even talking about marriage, except that we don't see eye-to-eye on politics. This was made even more apparent with the recent Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs case.

We resolved to adopt a “we have different viewpoints, but we support” rule.

Yesterday, I hesitantly asked the question: “Are you vaccinated against COVID?”

I was almost scared to hear his answer because I knew what it would be, and sure enough — he has not been vaccinated.

It is entirely my fault for not having this conversation earlier in the relationship, because I have lupus and am taking several immunosuppressive medications.

With the newest COVID variant being so contagious I am very worried that he will end up catching the virus, and then I would catch it because we spend so much time together.

When I asked if he would get vaccinated for me, he said “No,” and gave me a long list of political reasons why.

How do I explain how important this is to my health?

I have five kids (all under the age of 18) from my previous marriage.

With my health issues, I already worry about leaving my children behind too soon, should the worst happen.

Should I just throw away a relationship that finally makes me happy? Should I end it over political differences? — Vulnerable

Dear Vulnerable: You see this issue as somehow being about politics, but you’re the person with lupus and five children.

You’re the person already worried about your life being shortened by your autoimmune disease.

So this isn’t about politics. This is about science, safety and health.

This man’s vaccination could benefit him, his colleagues, neighbors and family members. He’s already decided that he’s not willing to do that.

Of course he won’t get vaccinated for you.

If he cared about your health, he would do everything possible to guard your health.

My question is: Why don’t you care more about your health?

You have a serious chronic illness. You are medically vulnerable.

You also have five children who need you.

Yes, as you rightly point out, this is on you. It is hard to understand how or why you would start a new relationship during a global pandemic without asking a potential partner’s vaccination status prior to meeting.

It is an unfortunate situation, but your guy has already made a choice. He’s fine with it.

Now it’s your turn.