Ask Amy: Yard-yacht sails into the neighborhood

Dear Amy: My husband I bought a house a year ago. We had, at the time, a 24-foot boat, which we kept in a gravel spot next to the driveway. The spot was designed for this kind of thing.
By the way, if you don’t know boats, this thing was big and looked even bigger out of the water.
We’ve met most of our neighbors and all seem very kind, including “John and Barbara.”
John posted on the popular social media app Nextdoor about our boat. His comment wasn’t related to the actual thread, but the gist of the comment was: “At least your neighbors don’t park a huge yacht in the middle of their yard!”
I was shocked. And now I’m hurt.
Unrelated to this event, we sold the boat. But we just bought a 20-foot camper to replace it.
My husband and I make jokes about it, but I’m very bothered.
I feel like we’ve been singled out and because we’re new to the neighborhood and care about the impression we make. I’m hurt.
I’d like to address his crassness and mend the fence, the fence he likely has no idea is damaged, despite his post on social media.
I tend to be direct with people, and that’s not always the most desirable trait when trying to mend fences.
Then I think: Why even bother? His post says a lot more about him than it does us.
What are your thoughts? Neighborly
Dear Neighborly: The popular app Nextdoor has developed something of a reputation as a conveyance for snippy, obnoxious, toxic comments (and worse) between neighbors and about neighborhoods.
This is what happens when the entire neighborhood shows up (virtually) for what people might think is a block party, but which quickly devolves into a snip-fest. Reading comments posted there can be like overhearing the conversation at the “mean girls” table in the middle school cafeteria, only to realize that they’re talking about you.
My theory is that most people who post snarky, derisive comments never dream that their comment will actually be read by the person they are degrading.
So yes, laugh at the concept of your yard-yacht.
Also contact “John” (not on the app): “I read your comment about our boat on Nextdoor. I hope our land-yacht being parked there now is an improvement for you.”
Most likely scenario: John never imagined you would read his comment, because you are a new resident and because he doesn’t have a clue about how social media works.
He does, now.
