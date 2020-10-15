Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 85. Actor Linda Lavin ("Alice") is 83. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 78. Actor Victor Banerjee ("A Passage To India") is 74. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 74. Singer Tito Jackson is 67. Actor Larry Miller ("The Nutty Professor") is 67. Actor Jere Burns ("Good Morning, Miami," "Dear John") is 66. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 61. Actor Tanya Roberts ("That '70s Show," "Charlie's Angels") is 61. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 58. Singer Eric Benet is 54. Actor Vanessa Marcil ("Las Vegas," "Beverly Hills 90210") is 52. "Trading Spaces" host Paige Davis is 51. Actor Dominic West ("The Wire") is 51. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 51. Singer Ginuwine is 50. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 41. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV's "Ransom") is 40. Singer Keyshia Cole is 39. Actor Vincent Martella ("Everybody Hates Chris") is 28.
Oct. 16: Actor Angela Lansbury is 95. Actor Peter Bowles ("Victoria," "Rumpole of the Bailey") is 84. Actor Barry Corbin ("One Tree Hill," "Northern Exposure") is 80. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 77. Actor Suzanne Somers is 74. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 73. Producer-director David Zucker is 73. Actor Martha Smith ("Animal House," "Scarecrow and Mrs. King") is 68. Actor Andy Kindler ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 64. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 62. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 60. Actor Randy Vasquez ("JAG") is 59. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 58. Actor Christian Stolte ("Chicago Fire") is 58. Actor Terri J. Vaughn ("All of Us," "The Steve Harvey Show") is 51. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 51. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 49. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 49. Actor Paul Sparks ("Boardwalk Empire") is 49. Actor Kellie Martin ("Christy," "Life Goes On") is 45. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 43. Actor Jeremy Jackson ("Baywatch") is 40. Actor Caterina Scorsone ("Grey's Anatomy") is 40. Actor Brea Grant ("Heroes") is 39. Actor Kyler Pettis ("Days of Our Lives") is 28.
Oct. 17: Actor Marsha Hunt is 103. Singer Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts is 78. Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 78. Actor Michael McKean is 73. Actor George Wendt is 72. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 71. Country singer Alan Jackson is 62. Actor Grant Shaud ("Murphy Brown") is 60. Animator Mike Judge ("King of the Hill," "Beavis and Butthead") is 58. Comedian Norm Macdonald is 57. Singer Rene' Dif (Aqua) is 53. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 52. Actor Wood Harris ("The Wire") is 51. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 51. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of 'N Sync is 49. Rapper Eminem is 47. Actor Sharon Leal ("Boston Public") is 48. Actor Felicity Jones ("The Theory of Everything") is 37. Actor Chris Lowell ("The Help," "Private Practice") is 36. Actor Dee Jay Daniels ("The Hughleys," "In The House") is 32.
Oct. 18: Actor Dawn Wells ("Gilligan's Island") is 82. Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 77. Actor Joe Morton is 73. Actor Pam Dawber is 70. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 67. Actor Jon Lindstrom ("General Hospital") is 63. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 60. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 59. Actor Vincent Spano is 58. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 54. Singer Nonchalant is 53. Actor Joy Bryant ("Parenthood") is 46. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 46. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 42. Singer Ne-Yo is 41. Country singer and "American Idol" contestant Josh Gracin is 40. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 39. Actor Freida Pinto ("Slumdog Millionaire") is 36. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 36. Actor Zac Efron ("High School Musical," "Hairspray") is 33. Actor Joy Lauren ("Desperate Housewives") is 31. Actor Tyler Posey is 29. Actor Toby Regbo ("Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") is 29.
Oct. 19: Actor Tony Lo Bianco ("The French Connection") is 84. Artist Peter Max is 83. Actor Michael Gambon ("Harry Potter" films) is 80. Actor John Lithgow is 75. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 75. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 72. Actor Annie Golden ("Orange is the New Black") is 69. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 68. Singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger of World Party is 63. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 60. TV host Ty Pennington ("Extreme Makeover: Home Edition") is 56. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 55. Actor Jon Favreau is 54. "South Park" co-creator Trey Parker is 51. Comedian Chris Kattan ("Saturday Night Live") is 50. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 48. Actor Omar Gooding ("Hangin' With Mr. Cooper") is 44. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 44. Writer-director Jason Reitman ("Juno") is 43. Actor Benjamin Salisbury ("The Nanny") is 40. Actor Gillian Jacobs ("Community") is 38. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 34. Actor Ciara Renee ("Legends of Tomorrow") is 30. Actor Hunter King ("The Young and the Restless") is 27.
Oct. 20: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 83. Actor-turned-nun Dolores Hart ("Where the Boys Are," "King Creole") is 82. Actor Melanie Mayron ("thirtysomething") is 68. Director Danny Boyle ("Slumdog Millionaire," "Trainspotting") is 64. Actor Viggo Mortensen ("Lord of the Rings") is 62. Drummer Jim "Soni" Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 56. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 53. "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is 52. Actor Kenneth Choi ("Sons of Anarchy") is 49. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 49. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 49. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler ("Fantastic Beasts," "The Walking Dead") is 44. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 44. Actor Sam Witwer ("Smallville," "Battlestar Galactica") is 43. Actor John Krasinski ("The Office") is 41. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage The Elephant is 41. Actor Katie Featherston ("Paranormal Activity") is 38. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman ("My Wife and Kids") is 35.
Oct. 21: Actor Joyce Randolph ("The Honeymooners") is 96. Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 80. Guitarist Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG's is 79. Singer Elvin Bishop is 78. TV judge Judy Sheindlin ("Judge Judy") is 78. Actor Everett McGill ("Twin Peaks") is 75. Trumpeter Lee Loughnane of Chicago is 74. Actor Dick Christie ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 72. Guitarist Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go's is 67. Director Catherine Hardwicke ("Twilight") is 65. Singer Julian Cope is 63. Guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto is 63. Actor Ken Watanabe ("Letters from Iwo Jima," "The Last Samurai") is 61. Actor Melora Walters (TV's "Big Love," film's "The Butterfly Effect") is 60. Singer-bassist Nick Oliveri (Queens of the Stone Age) is 49. Keyboardist Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay is 47. Actor Jeremy Miller ("Growing Pains") is 44. Singer Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is 43. Actor Will Estes ("American Dreams") is 42. Actor Michael McMillian ("True Blood") is 42. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 40. Actor Charlotte Sullivan ("Rookie Blue") is 37. Actor Glenn Powell ("Hidden Figures") is 32. Country singer Kane Brown is 27.
