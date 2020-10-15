Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 85. Actor Linda Lavin ("Alice") is 83. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 78. Actor Victor Banerjee ("A Passage To India") is 74. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 74. Singer Tito Jackson is 67. Actor Larry Miller ("The Nutty Professor") is 67. Actor Jere Burns ("Good Morning, Miami," "Dear John") is 66. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 61. Actor Tanya Roberts ("That '70s Show," "Charlie's Angels") is 61. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 58. Singer Eric Benet is 54. Actor Vanessa Marcil ("Las Vegas," "Beverly Hills 90210") is 52. "Trading Spaces" host Paige Davis is 51. Actor Dominic West ("The Wire") is 51. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 51. Singer Ginuwine is 50. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 41. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV's "Ransom") is 40. Singer Keyshia Cole is 39. Actor Vincent Martella ("Everybody Hates Chris") is 28.

Oct. 16: Actor Angela Lansbury is 95. Actor Peter Bowles ("Victoria," "Rumpole of the Bailey") is 84. Actor Barry Corbin ("One Tree Hill," "Northern Exposure") is 80. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 77. Actor Suzanne Somers is 74. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 73. Producer-director David Zucker is 73. Actor Martha Smith ("Animal House," "Scarecrow and Mrs. King") is 68. Actor Andy Kindler ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 64. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 62. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 60. Actor Randy Vasquez ("JAG") is 59. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 58. Actor Christian Stolte ("Chicago Fire") is 58. Actor Terri J. Vaughn ("All of Us," "The Steve Harvey Show") is 51. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 51. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 49. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 49. Actor Paul Sparks ("Boardwalk Empire") is 49. Actor Kellie Martin ("Christy," "Life Goes On") is 45. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 43. Actor Jeremy Jackson ("Baywatch") is 40. Actor Caterina Scorsone ("Grey's Anatomy") is 40. Actor Brea Grant ("Heroes") is 39. Actor Kyler Pettis ("Days of Our Lives") is 28.