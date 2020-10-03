Book review: UNC alum Jill McCorkle delivers on her word with 'Hieroglyphics'

When Frank and Lil met, they each sensed in the other a rare sympathy for and understanding of what they’d been through. Suddenly robbed of a parent, both had grown up feeling somehow incomplete and vulnerable.

Now they are aware that they are approaching the ends of their own lives. Lil spends her time poring over the old letters, notes and journal entries she’s collected, determined to make sure her own two grown children know their family stories — even the stories that have been deliberately kept secret. As her discoveries take her meandering randomly through her life, we gradually come to know her story too.

Frank, meanwhile, is obsessed with a shabby house not far from the golf course community where they now live. That’s where he spent the second part of his childhood, after his mother abruptly wrenched him from his familiar New England surroundings and made a very different new life near where his father had died in a train wreck. Frank wonders what traces of that second phase of his childhood might linger at the little house, what understanding he might gain now that he’s mature.

But Shelley, a working single mom, lives in that house now, and she’s not happy about the old man who keeps coming by, hoping to look around. For Shelley, the past is generally best avoided, and family secrets are secret for good reason.