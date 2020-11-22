Budding florists get day in the sun in new reality series

NEW YORK — They designed epic floral statements in limited time with some very intense judges, but the contestants on the new reality competition series "Full Bloom" did not wilt under pressure.

Ten budding florists from around the United States compete in wildly creative floral design challenges on the eight-episode HBO Max series.

Contestants accept two themed challenges per episode — with the luxury of choosing from the best blooms — and spin flowers into art. The show lifts the curtain on the high-pressure world of floral design and what it takes to be successful. It's not as easy as it may seem.

"It's not just about who's making the most beautiful bouquet. That is part of it. We all have to make beautiful things for our clients. But it is so much about the journey of being in the floral industry, which people just do not understand," judge Elizabeth Cronin said.

While it may appear that florists just "play with flowers," she said, the work can and does lead to injuries, and the show reveals "the real deal of what it is to be a florist."