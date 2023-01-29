Business Milestones

Achievers

AgVenture, a network of independently owned and managed seed companies, has announced a new state yield record in North Carolina. Russell Hedrick shattered the state yield record with his winning entry of 459.51 bushels per acre in the 2022 North Carolina Corn Growers Yield Contest. Hedrick, who registered his winning dryland yield with AV9916AM, is a customer of Sweetwater Creek Seeds, an independent seed company selling AgVenture corn and soybean products, owned and operated by Clif Hardison and based in Williamston.

The North Carolina Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America recently announced its 2023 officers and directors. Olivia Schlabach, associate vice president, FINN Partners, is a director, sponsorship chairwoman.

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 74 individuals, Robert Thomas Claiborne and Riley Blake Miller, both of Winston-Salem, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Jan. 23.

The board also announced that 44 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in December. Local candidates included: Allison Leigh Powell, of Belmont, and Christian Chadwick Lynch and Charles Frederick Seals, both of Winston-Salem.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has added two new associate directors to its board: Regina O. Heyward and Beatriz Rodriguez. Heyward is currently senior vice president, client communities and sustainability at LPL Financial. Rodriguez is assistant vice president, senior human resources strategic business partner at Atrium Health. The board of directors is comprised of nine directors and three associate directors.

Activities

During the 2022 calendar year, 262 patients received kidney and/or pancreas transplants at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, which ties the highest annual total, first achieved in 2020.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist surgeons performed 249 kidney transplants (47 with living donors) and 13 kidney-pancreas transplants.

October 2022 was the busiest month in the history of the program, with 33 transplants performed.

In addition, the transplant team conducted more than 10,000 outpatient clinic visits and began twice-weekly transplant infectious disease clinics with Dr. Ryan Maves, professor of infectious diseases at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Dr. Kevin High, professor of infectious diseases at the medical school and president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

On average, the team currently performs a transplant every 33 hours and adds a patient to the waiting list every 22 hours.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center performs more kidney and pancreas transplants than any other transplant center in North Carolina, and according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, is one of the largest transplant centers in a five-state region and one of the 25 most active in the United States.

Announcements

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has opened a new center in Greensboro. It is in the Lawndale Crossing Shopping Center located at 2635 Lawndale Drive, near Harris Teeter and next to Party City.

Greensboro is the second Novant Health-GoHealth center to open in 2023, following the opening of a center in Cotswold on Jan. 6. Additional centers recently opened in High Point on Dec. 5 and Salisbury on Nov. 28. The total number of Novant Health-GoHealth centers serving North Carolina is 25.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has selected Fourth Economy, an economic development consulting firm, to guide a comprehensive effort to improve and expand the regional impacts of the Blue Ridge Music Center. This work is made possible by a $50,000 Strong Parks Strong Communities grant from the National Park Foundation.

The Blue Ridge Music Center, located near Galax, Va., at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, is operated by the National Park Service and celebrates the music and musicians of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Since 2012, the foundation has coordinated the center’s onsite and offsite musical programming, including Midday Mountain Music, an annual summer concert series, Milepost Music and concerts held in local communities.

Grants

Lilly Endowment has awarded Wake Forest University a $30.7 million grant to support the university’s Program for Leadership and Character and create a national higher education network devoted to educating character.

Also, the grant will dramatically extend the impact of that work nationwide by helping public and private colleges and universities across the country develop and strengthen their own character education initiatives.

On the Move

Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs has announced six promotions. Wajahat Mirza and Mufaddal Yousuf have both been promoted to assistant audit manager; Daniyal Khan has been promoted to supervisory senior audit associate; Waqqas Asghar has been promoted to senior audit manager; Caleb Cronce has been promoted to audit manager; and Velinda Scarlette has been promoted to senior associate. The company has announced three new hires as well: Robert Gaddy, incoming tax associate; Ghezelle Hynes, incoming audit associate; and Joel Schram, incoming senior tax associate.

The Körner’s Folly Foundation Board of Directors announced that Suzanna Ritz Malliett has been promoted to the position of executive director. She has served as operations and programs manager at Körner’s Folly since November 2018.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Marcus Thomas to the role of director of community engagement. Thomas, a UNCG graduate, has managed high-visibility projects at community organizations, led volunteers and fundraising efforts and overseen grant activities.

Katie Fogleman will join the staff of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation as the director of communications starting March 20.