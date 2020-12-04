Colder months can be perfect time to photograph gardens

His advice to those trying to shoot beautiful landscape photos:

1. Begin in fall or winter, and watch as the year unfolds.

To get a good sense of a garden or landscape, Lederman recommends starting to photograph it in the winter, when "everything is bare and you can see the bones of the landscape. After that, everything is a surprise," he says.

"Some gardens are truly surprises. It's like watching a wave come in. It builds up force, builds up more force, and suddenly you are inundated with this burst of light and color,'' he says.

"Some gardens have rooms, some have paths that let you wander, guiding you in so you can contemplate, escape and wonder. My job is to see that in a way that's new and interesting, and communicates the whole aura of the space," Lederman says.

2. Practice looking, then looking again. And again.

Take your time, Lederman emphasizes. He spends two to three hours at a time in each garden, even in rain or snow, sometimes going straight from garden to garden, gear in tow, for a full day, observing lighting, shadow and composition.