Community Milestones: Achievers, announcements and awards

Achievers

Winston-Salem has announced the winning entries in its 2022 10-Minute Play competition.

The following six plays have been selected for performance: “Clearing the Air” by Lynn Hall and “The Short Timers” by Ed Robson, both of Winston-Salem; “The Cleansing Act” by Jonathan Stephens of Greensboro; “Baling Wire and Desperation” by Larry Bliss of Raleigh; “The Brooch" by Lawson Caldwell of Charlotte; and “Dick and Jane Get Old” by Lela Chesson of Rocky Mount.

The competition drew 23 submissions from playwrights throughout North Carolina.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-27 in The Mountcastle Forum in the Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

Auditions for the following roles will be held at 6 p.m. July 18-19 in the Authoring Action Writing Room, 624 W. 6th St. in Winston-Salem.

Admission to the performances will be $15. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at intothearts.org/events-info.

For information, visit wswriters.org.

Announcements

The Carolina Weddings Shows are set for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Greensboro Coliseum and from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

The fashion shows will be anchored by David’s Bridal and Men's Wearhouse.

“From cakes to venues, from photographers to fashions, from music to caterers, these are the region’s premiere wedding events,” according to Don Freedman, producer of the shows. “Couples will meet hundreds of exhibitors - which is great news for anyone planning a 2022 or 2023 wedding.”

Attendees can also win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Discount tickets are available at www.33BRIDE.com. Brides who attend the Greensboro show get a free ticket to the Winston-Salem show.

For information, call 336-545-1970.

* * * *

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has released two Requests for Proposals for qualified entities to lead the creation of comprehensive strategic plans for economic development in the 29 counties and dozens of towns and cities along the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor in Virginia and North Carolina. Together, the foundation and the selected entity or entities will engage community leaders along the length of the Parkway to determine realistic and effective strategies to enhance tourism and related economic development.

This strategic planning work for the parkway’s gateway communities is being made possible through two grants to the foundation from the United States Economic Development Administration, as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. One grant and its associated RFP will support efforts along the Virginia portion of the parkway, and the other grant and RFP will support work along the North Carolina portion of the parkway.

For each effort, responsibilities for the selected entity or entities will include project planning and management, research and analysis, identifying and engaging diverse audiences, meeting logistics and facilitation, communications, and writing. The project timeline will likely range between nine and 15 months.

Anyone interested in receiving the full Request for Proposals for either or both projects should email cward@brpfoundation.org with “Gateway Community RFP” in the subject line. Complete proposals are due by Aug. 5. Questions about either or both RFPs must be submitted by email to cward@brpfoundation.org by 2 p.m. July 15, also with “Gateway Community RFP” in the subject line. Project and RFP information is also available online at BRPFoundation.org/GatewayCommunityRFP.

Awards

As part of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the nonprofit honored seven special members of its community of stewards at a ceremony June 18 at the Blue Ridge Music Center.

Ian Jordan was honored with the Youth Ambassador award for his contributions to Kids in Parks, a program of the Foundation. Over the past five years, Jordan has visited more than 80 of the program’s TRACK Trail locations, and logged more than 100 miles hiking. He has become a Junior Ranger in 118 national parks and in every North Carolina State Park. He also helped Kids in Parks design, test, and implement a new smartphone-based Junior Ranger activity, creating an opportunity for children across the country to learn about the natural, historical and cultural resources found in national parks.

W.L.A. Trucking earned the Corporate Champion Award for the company’s support of the Blue Ridge Music Center. The Mount Airy-based business owned by Bobby and Debbie Post has sponsored the summer concert series since 2018, and contributes to special critical projects, including the replacement of aging speakers and other equipment in the amphitheater.

Radio station 88.5 WFDD received the Media Partner Award for its work to spread the word about the venue’s musical programs throughout its 29 county-listening area, including northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia. The partnership has furthered the Music Center’s mission to celebrate the music and musicians of the mountains.

The Yadkin Arts Council was honored with the Partnership Award. In addition to being a longtime sponsor of the summer concert series, the council has collaborated with the Music Center to present the Sounds of the Mountains concert series each January when the national park venue is closed. This series is hosted by the council at The Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. The partnership has yielded 20 concerts showcasing bluegrass, old-time, gospel, and Americana groups.

The musicians who volunteer their time and talents for the daily Midday Mountain Music sessions were honored with the Volunteer Service Award. What started as two musicians - Willard Gayheart and Bobby Patterson - playing tunes for Music Center visitors on Thursday afternoons, blossomed into the Midday Mountain Music sessions offered free for visitors each day. This amounts to about 800 hours of music, and as a group accounts for more than 3,000 volunteer hours during the season.

Long-time volunteer Aubrey Arrington’s numerous contributions to the Music Center and Blue Ridge Parkway include providing educational programs, training new seasonal rangers, leading hikes, organizing volunteer clean-up days, performing trail and facility maintenance and more. For his steadfast support, Arrington was honored with the Blue Ridge Music Center Champion Award.

The National Council for the Traditional Arts was recognized with the Visionary Award for the organization’s work to establish the Music Center, founding the annual concert series that continues today, and opening the Roots of American Music exhibit in 2011.

Graduates

Freed-Hardeman University: Logan Davis of Mocksville, cum laude, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and business administration and Master of Business Administration in marketing and business administration; Landon Speer of Statesville, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Georgia Institute of Technology: Oluwalonigba Akinola of Kernersville, B.S., aerospace engineering; Spencer Ballus of Lewisville, B.S., public policy with high honors; Samantha Boger of Mocksville, B.S., aerospace engineering with high honors; Patrick Bravo, B.S., materials science and engineering, Vanessa Chavez, Master of Science in computer science; and Ali Mirzazadeh, Master of Science in computer science, all of Winston-Salem; Weston Byerly of Lexington, Master of Architecture; and James Webb of Boone, M.S., cybersecurity

Shenandoah University, Alvaro Torres Reyes of Winston-Salem, doctorate in non-traditional physical therapy; Patrick Coffey of Advance, doctorate in non-traditional pharmacy

University of Maryland Global Campus: Oyani C. Onimiya of Kernersville, B.A., graphic communication; and Steven Ashaad Hayes of Winston-Salem, B.S., cum laude, in information systems management

Scholarships

The Kernersville Lions Club has announced the winners of this year’s annual $1,500 Kernersville Lions Club scholarships for East Forsyth, Walkertown and Glenn High School seniors.

Ariel Muse of East Forsyth will attend UNC-Chapel Hill to study business/entrepreneurship with a concentration in design.

Haileigh Moore of Walkertown will attend High Point University to study political science and minor in psychology.

Makayla Morgan of Glenn will attend UNC-Charlotte to study sports management.