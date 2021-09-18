Community Milestones: Achievers, Announcements and Fundraisers

Achievers
This fall's incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa — a group that includes Jack Rohden of Advance — has again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average, at 3.81, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2024 and 2023 were 3.78 and 3.76, respectively.
Rohden is majoring in open major in Iowa's college of liberal arts and sciences.
Announcements
The Salem Presbyterian Women will host a virtual worship service, fall gathering and dedication of mission pledges from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26.
The keynote speaker is P. Lynn Miller, author of 2020-2021 PW Horizons Bible Study, "Into the Light: Finding Hope through Prayers of Lament." Also attending will be Jo Ann Burrell, churchwide Presbyterian Women vice moderator of mission relationships.
To register, email salempwpres@gmail.com or visit salempresbytery.org click on Presbyterian Women.
Log-in for this free event begins at 9:45 a.m.
* * * *
Bookmarks will host a reading by four authors whose work is included in the 2021 edition of “Flying South,” a Winston-Salem Writers publication based on the annual literary competition. The reading will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., #110, in Winston-Salem. Sam Barbee, Shannon Kawalec, Sharon Presnell and Howard Pearre will read poems and stories they have written.
This is the eighth annual Flying South competition. This year’s issue is a collection of stories, poems and creative nonfiction. It is their most international issue, including work by writers from France, Singapore and Australia.
The best-in-category winners are Julie Means Kane of Hillsdale, N.Y., for “I Remember You” (fiction and president’s favorite); Zachariah Claypole White of Hillsborough for “The Coup (Language is a Violence to Rise with the Sea)” (poetry); and Carolyn Willis of Jonesville for “The Green Dress” (nonfiction).
Copies of “Flying South” will be available to purchase for $10 at the Winston-Salem Writers’ table at the Bookmarks Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25, and through most online bookstores. Cover art was designed by Winston-Salem painter, printmaker and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin.
* * * *
Local families in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4-8 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
Families are asked to be in line by 11 a.m.
The assistance is for the parents or legal guardians of children 12 years old and younger, living in the following zip codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350 and 27370.
Applicants are required to bring the following documents in order to apply: Picture identification of the applicant, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and younger, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits and valid Documentation of Unemployment, Employment Layoff or Reduced Hours. Those applying will also be asked to provide each child’s clothing and shoe size, as well as a short list of needs and gift wishes.
This year, Angel Tree distribution will be held on Dec. 16. For information, call 336-881-5400.
Fundraisers
The Winston-Salem Walk for Life, held Sept. 11 at Two Cities Church, raised $24,157 which will provide more than 20 women with The Pregnancy Network’s free services.
More than 200 people participated in-person or virtually and there were more than 30 volunteers helping.
The family-friendly event included a kids station with games, a hot dog lunch provided by Knights of Columbus Council 13236 and an ice cream truck provided by Catalyst Church.
Top fundraising teams were North Point Baptist Church, Two Cities Church and Emmanuel Church. Top fundraisers were Laura and Chris Wiles, Jodie and Jeff Chetwood and Sandy Wilson.
The nonprofit provides free medical services to women, including STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests and limited ultrasounds.
The walk's fundraising page will remain open through Oct. 11. Visit https://thepregnancynetwork.org/WSWalk/ to donate.
Graduates
Austin Peay State University, Lexington: Kristin Crawford
Midwestern State University, Winston-Salem: Gregory Mathew Turner Jr., Master of Education
Grants
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point — a private foundation that invests in the advancement of health and wellness for Greater High Point residents — recently approved an award to support COVID-19 emergency relief efforts and two small grants to support local efforts focused on education, youth development and food insecurity.
The approved grant recipients are:
* High Point Chamber Foundation ($25,000) — to launch the “It’s Our Shot High Point” education and outreach campaign which promotes vaccination support among business leaders and increased vaccinations among employees.
* Greater High Point Food Alliance ($10,000) — supports the planning and expenses for a community-wide Food Security Summit on Jan. 28, 2022, which will focus on the effects of poverty on education, healthcare, and racial inequity, and the interwoven relationships with food security in the Burns Hill, Highland Mills, Washington Street and West End neighborhoods.
* YMCA of High Point ($10,000) — supports the planning to develop two spaces that will be positioned as Y Community Learning Centers to help youth to rebuild and support ongoing academic, social and emotional development.
To date, the foundation has approved a total of $401,799 in support of local efforts focused on early childhood and youth development, community empowerment, capacity building for local non-profits and COVID-19 emergency relief.
Last year, the foundation funded 41 projects in the amount of $1,633,511.
Honors
Southern New Hampshire University, summer 2021 president's list, Gracie Luckado of Ararat, Courtney Johnson of Archdale, Ethan Eckard of Boone, Lyndsey Rohrbach of Eden, Abriella Jarvis of Elkin, Lara Dickerson and India Trimble of Hamptonville, Alex Acuff and Brittney Nelson of High Point, Amber Ploch and Nikki Wilkerson of Kernersville, Joshua Qualls of King, Kaytlen Mitchem and Timothy Thompson of Lexington, Danielle Smith of Millers Creek, Brittney Cooke and Emily Richardson of Mount Airy, Lauren Yates of Rural Hall, Meghan O'Sullivan of Stokesdale, Jordan Manning of Thomasville, Carrie Brown of Walkertown, Alaina Grit of Wilkesboro, Penelope Cutler, Stephanie Gibbs, Vivian Hurley, Timothy Murphy, Xiaohe Troutman and Geovonti Williams, all of Winston Salem, Roxie Carpenter of Yadkinville and Jay Taylor of Zionville.
Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 dean's list: Jaclyn Nelson, Wesley Page and Christiana Larned, all of Winston-Salem; Amanda Hopkins of Thomasville; Brandan Pinyan of Lexington; Nicholas Hair of Lewisville; and Trevor Hardwick of Hamptonville
Scholarships
Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.
Local students include:
* Atkins Academic and Technology High: Tyler S. Eisner, Robert A. Fus, Ghazal Mirzazadeh
* Bishop McGuinness Catholic High, Andrew S. Gaylord
* Forsyth Country Day School: Joshua Howard, Sophia R. Scherer, Berk T. Yalcinkaya
* Mount Tabor High: Gray W. Calaway, Alex B. Gilliland, Nathan P. Shuman
* Reagan High: Victoria F. Schubarg, Benjamin A. Sheldon, Tyler R. Ward
* Reynolds High: Isaac H. Mills, Leah G. Stitzel
* Southwest Guilford High, Hadi Chaudhri, Keri L. Pakenham
* Winston-Salem Christian School, Andrew C. Spong
