Community Milestones: Achievers, Announcements and Fundraisers

This is the eighth annual Flying South competition. This year’s issue is a collection of stories, poems and creative nonfiction. It is their most international issue, including work by writers from France, Singapore and Australia.

The best-in-category winners are Julie Means Kane of Hillsdale, N.Y., for “I Remember You” (fiction and president’s favorite); Zachariah Claypole White of Hillsborough for “The Coup (Language is a Violence to Rise with the Sea)” (poetry); and Carolyn Willis of Jonesville for “The Green Dress” (nonfiction).

Copies of “Flying South” will be available to purchase for $10 at the Winston-Salem Writers’ table at the Bookmarks Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25, and through most online bookstores. Cover art was designed by Winston-Salem painter, printmaker and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin.

* * * *

Local families in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4-8 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.

Families are asked to be in line by 11 a.m.