Community Milestones and Events

Announcements
The GriefShare seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road in Winston-Salem and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road in Greensboro. The seminar in Winston-Salem is in-person only. The seminar in Greensboro will be both in-person and on Zoom.
The seminar helps participants discover: How to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future.
The registration deadline for both seminars is Nov. 1.
To register for the Winston-Salem seminar, call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org. The cost is $5; pay on arrival.
To register for the Greensboro seminar, call 336-665-1944 or visit cbc-gso.org. The cost is $5; pay on arrival.
Participants are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration and enjoy refreshments.
For information, visit www.griefshare.org/holidays.
Fundraisers
A Wild Game Dinner fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC will be offered with seating at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Providence Manor House Inn, Tanglewood, 4201 Manor House Circle, Clemmons.
The event is a special evening of exotic foods and libations.
The menu features pumpkin bisque, venison sausage, rabbit, boar chops, duck and more.
Tickets are $82.65. For information, visit www.providencews.org/event-details/.
Grants
The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina are working together to improve heart health among North Carolina’s most at-risk populations. Part of this health initiative includes a call for mini-grant applications from communities working to promote heart health in the Triad. This is the third round of mini-grants to be awarded by the organizations.
Community partners are encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments. Community members, including individuals, churches, senior centers, community health centers, housing authorities, historically black colleges and universities, community colleges, city and county governments, hospitals, employers and others are welcome to apply for mini-grants focused on community health needs.
Organizations or community groups that submitted and/or were awarded a community health mini-grant in the past are welcome to submit applications focused on a different program.
To apply, visit tinyurl.com/tksk4s6z. The deadline is Nov. 5.
Scholarships
Modern Woodmen has announced the winners of its Make An Impact Scholarships which includes Hunter Thompson of Kernersville who will attend Liberty University. Thompson is a 2021 Atkins High School graduate.
Winners were chosen based on volunteer experience and each will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each year, 150 member students are awarded with a $1,000 scholarship.
For information, visit www.modernwoodmen.org/scholarships/.
