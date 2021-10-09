Community Milestones and Events

Announcements

The GriefShare seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road in Winston-Salem and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road in Greensboro. The seminar in Winston-Salem is in-person only. The seminar in Greensboro will be both in-person and on Zoom.

The seminar helps participants discover: How to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future.

The registration deadline for both seminars is Nov. 1.

To register for the Winston-Salem seminar, call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org. The cost is $5; pay on arrival.

To register for the Greensboro seminar, call 336-665-1944 or visit cbc-gso.org. The cost is $5; pay on arrival.

Participants are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration and enjoy refreshments.

For information, visit www.griefshare.org/holidays.

