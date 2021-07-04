Community Milestones: Historical Herbs & Flowers at Körner’s Folly

Announcements
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, has announced Historical Herbs & Flowers, presented by Farmer’s Feed & Seed, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series, and is a collaboration with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.
Historical Herbs & Flowers offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the hidden symbolism and uses of seasonal herbs and flowers from the Victorian era while on a guided tour of Körner’s Folly historic house museum.
Participants will also learn from the horticulture experts from the garden. The hands-on part of the program will involve creating two projects to take home
The program will be held inside the house during the tour, and on the North and South Porches for the hands-on portion. Tickets are $30 and include all supplies needed. Tickets are non-refundable; the program will be held rain or shine. Tickets are limited to 30 participants, and are available at tinyurl.com/2erkumzu.
Awards
Terri Kirby Erickson’s sixth collection of poetry, “A Sun Inside My Chest” (Press 53), with cover art by her uncle, North Carolina artist Stephen White, has won the International Book Award for Poetry.
A poem excerpted from this collection, “New Bathing Suit,” recently appeared in “American Life in Poetry,” a weekly column for newspapers and online publications featuring a poem by a contemporary American poet.
Erickson lives in Pfafftown.
Graduates
Baylor University, Winston-Salem: Mitchell Owen Davidsz, BSN, nursing; Louise Herrington, School of Nursing
Emerson College, Winston-Salem: Daniel Peden (December 2020), B.S.
* * * *
Furman University
Clemmons: Zack Mikat, B.A.
Kernersville: Chris Kasai, B.A.
Lewisville: Matthew Sides, B.A.
Pfafftown: Molly Jennings, B.A., cum laude; Rebecca Wilhelmi, B.S., cum laude
Winston Salem: Ellen Graham, B.A.; Lars Halverson, B.A.; Aleisha Patton, B.A.
Honors
Baylor University, dean’s academic honor list, Winston-Salem: Marylynn Flowers
University of New Hampshire, dean’s list: Kailey Parker of Mocksville, earned high honors; Caroline Isasi of Pfafftown, earned highest honors
The University of Tampa, dean’s list: Johnathan Dean of High Point; Heidi Sato of Winston Salem
Worcester Polytechnic Institute, dean’s list, Clemmons: Mason Mitchell
* * * *
Grace Elle Prest, a 2021 Wofford College graduate, received the college’s highest academic honor when she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.
Prest, from Glade Valley, graduated in May with a B.A. degree in Chinese. She studied abroad in Shanghai and participated in Middlebury’s intensive Chinese language school. Twice she placed third in the Palmetto Star Chinese competition. She participated in Wofford’s Army ROTC program, serving as the battalion’s S-1 and S-3 operations officer. She received the Daughters of the American Revolution ROTC award and is a distinguished military graduate.
She will be on active duty as an Army adjutant general officer.
Scholarships
Each year the Alpha Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in Winston-Salem provides scholarships valued at $1,000 each to deserving African-American and minority males in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system through its Youth Life Skills Institute Foundation.
Applicants must be a graduating high school senior and must enroll in a four-year college or university immediately upon graduating from high school. In addition, applicants must have a minimum 2.7 GPA (weighted) and submit a typed essay.
This year, the essay theme was: The current political moment is conflicted by “facts” versus “alternative facts.” As your generation engages this political reality, what political issue do you believe is most critical for Black America and how would you bring attention to it?
Scholarship recipients include: Charles Evan Andrews, West Forsyth High, UNC-Chapel-Hill; Jackson Darnell Brown, Atkins High, Wake Forest University; Caden William Davis, R.J. Reynolds, Fayetteville State University; John Albert Jackson III, Atkins High, Mars Hill University; and Trevor James Whitehead, Atkins High, Wingate University.
For information about Alpha Pi Lambda, visit www.winstonsalemalphas.org.
* * * *
The Monica Chibuogu Nneji Foundation has awarded five college scholarships through its inaugural program which identifies and invests in future health care professionals who are innovative, inclusive, resilient, and driven to improve health equity in their communities.
The following inaugural Monica Chibuogu Nneji Foundation College Scholars will receive financial aid of $500 each for one semester and professional mentorship throughout their academic journey:
West Forsyth High School graduate Hawaii Najeé Vargas will study biology at UNC-Charlotte.
Mount Airy High School graduate Juan Gomez Rios will study biology at Emory & Henry College.
