Community Milestones: Historical Herbs & Flowers at Körner’s Folly

Announcements

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, has announced Historical Herbs & Flowers, presented by Farmer’s Feed & Seed, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series, and is a collaboration with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.

Historical Herbs & Flowers offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the hidden symbolism and uses of seasonal herbs and flowers from the Victorian era while on a guided tour of Körner’s Folly historic house museum.

Participants will also learn from the horticulture experts from the garden. The hands-on part of the program will involve creating two projects to take home

The program will be held inside the house during the tour, and on the North and South Porches for the hands-on portion. Tickets are $30 and include all supplies needed. Tickets are non-refundable; the program will be held rain or shine. Tickets are limited to 30 participants, and are available at tinyurl.com/2erkumzu.

