Community Milestones: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

“Outdoor play and learning can have an impact on learning by decreasing stress and increasing focus, attention, motivation and engagement. Playful learning is flexible, always changing and supports creativity and fun. When students enjoy learning, they are more inclined to continue learning for its own sake,” said Linda Kinney, education specialist at the zoo.

In early January North Carolina Zoo education staff and NC Zoo Society staff delivered Playful Pedagogy Kits to 589 educators at 23 elementary schools throughout Alamance, Forsyth, Randolph, Stokes and Davidson Counties. The goal of the project is to support educators working with children in acquiring fresh perspectives on their approach to engaging with children in nature. The kits include strategies, lesson plan ideas, craft ideas and more to encourage playful learning outdoors.

In conjunction with the Playful Pedagogy Kit distribution, the zoo hosted a Playful Pedagogy “Play in Practice” workshop for educators Dec. 4.

T-Mobile is supporting these efforts with a $20,000 sponsorship.

