Community Milestones: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Activities
Winter weather didn’t stop High Point University students and faculty from honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with service projects on Jan. 17.
Approximately 1,000 students and professors joined together to pack more than 40,000 meals to feed families in need, assemble 27,500 packets of vegetable seeds for local community gardens and write 500 thank-you notes to frontline heroes and first responders. The events were sponsored by HPU’s Center for Community Engagement, HPU’s Fellows Programs and the Student Government Association.
More than 400 students in HPU’s Fellows Programs helped pack 40,000 meals for a Rise Against Hunger event. These meals will feed children through global school and disaster relief programs that help families around the world.
Many off-campus service events were rescheduled or canceled due to the weather. Information about the rescheduling of these events will be provided at www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day/.
* * * *
The NC Zoo Society and North Carolina Zoo partnered with T-Mobile to provide classroom kits that support incorporating nature exploration, playful learning and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) approaches into local classroom curricula.
“Outdoor play and learning can have an impact on learning by decreasing stress and increasing focus, attention, motivation and engagement. Playful learning is flexible, always changing and supports creativity and fun. When students enjoy learning, they are more inclined to continue learning for its own sake,” said Linda Kinney, education specialist at the zoo.
In early January North Carolina Zoo education staff and NC Zoo Society staff delivered Playful Pedagogy Kits to 589 educators at 23 elementary schools throughout Alamance, Forsyth, Randolph, Stokes and Davidson Counties. The goal of the project is to support educators working with children in acquiring fresh perspectives on their approach to engaging with children in nature. The kits include strategies, lesson plan ideas, craft ideas and more to encourage playful learning outdoors.
In conjunction with the Playful Pedagogy Kit distribution, the zoo hosted a Playful Pedagogy “Play in Practice” workshop for educators Dec. 4.
T-Mobile is supporting these efforts with a $20,000 sponsorship.
Announcements
Second Harvest Food Bank marked the start of the organization’s 40th year of service to the people of northwest North Carolina with a special announcement from Food Lion. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger relief initiative, the company is contributing $1 million to the Food Bank’s Hunger for Change Capital Campaign. The gift represents the largest corporate gift to the campaign to build a new headquarters home for Second Harvest in Winston-Salem at Whitaker Park. The funding will support the new Providence Culinary Training and Nutrition Education Center Nourished by Food Lion Feeds, which will be housed within the new building. The announcement was appropriately made at the first ceremony of the new year honoring 11 graduates of the Food Bank’s Providence Culinary Training Program.
Second Harvest Food Bank’s strong response to the heightened need among families across the region resulting from the pandemic and it economic impact continues to be tremendous with the support of committed partners, including Food Lion Feeds. With its new headquarters slated to open this fall, Second Harvest Food Bank will be able to do even more to support the more than 500 local food assistance programs in its network and expand upon and create approaches to impact hunger and help families working to improve their lives every day across the 18 counties of northwest North Carolina.
* * * *
The High Point Arts Council is celebrating its 60th Anniversary at the Centennial Station Arts Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2. In 1962, the council was founded and is even older than the North Carolina Arts Council. This is a tribute to the citizens and leadership of High Point.
In addition to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, there will be performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, Pullman Poet Society and Songwriter’s Circle.
This is a free community arts event but attendance is limited. Reserve tickets at www.HighPointArts.org/events, by e-mail at programs@highpointarts.org or by calling 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
* * * *
40+ Stage Company has rescheduled Readers Theater Classes for seniors, ages 55 and older, with an orientation class at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville at 3 p.m. Feb. 1.
The course consists of six, two-hour classes beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 1-March 8. The first class is free for all attending. It will provide an overview of the course and introduce some of the basic skills to be taught. Participants wishing to enroll in the remaining five classes will be charged a $20 tuition fee upon registering. Memorizations will not be required. The course is designed to give participants greater confidence when speaking in public, insight into the creative process and group collaboration, exercise in practicing empathy, and enhanced critical skills in evaluating video and stage performances.
For information, call 336-457-0523.
* * * *
Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine moved their location formerly on Commerce Avenue to 606 N. Elm St. in High Point, directly across from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The four-story building that was previously a neurology office was completely renovated.
In this new office, patients of any age can be seen for well and sick physical exams, laboratory services, all childhood immunizations, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, behavioral health, specialty care referrals and more. There is a city bus stop located at the corner of Elm and Westwood for patients using public transportation to access their building.
The practice is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. For information, call 336-884-0224.
* * * *
An online workshop, “Migration Patterns: An Alternative for Locating African American Origins,” will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 by Lamar E. DeLoatch, president of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogy Society, Piedmont-Triad Chapter. The public is invited to participate in this Zoom workshop. The event is free with donations accepted and registration is required; visit www.oldsalem.org/events/event/migration/.
In this workshop, DeLoatch will use location, place and movement as stepping stones for African American genealogical research throughout the United States. His presentation explores a number of consequential migrations that helped reshape culture, politics and economic structures, including the transatlantic crossing of enslaved Africans from Africa during the middle passage, as well as the Great Migrations and the Southern Migration in the United States during the 20th and 21st centuries. For people of African descent, their ancestors could have been a part of any or all of these migrations.
DeLoatch has been a genealogical compiler and researcher for 42 years.
Awards
A 17-year-old dual-enrollment student and a longtime staff member have been named the winners of Guilford Technical Community College’s MLK Jr. Service Award.
The award, being presented for the first time this year, honors members of the GTCC community who demonstrate a commitment to Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideals and help further the college’s commitment to diversity. A GTCC employee and a GTCC student will receive the award each year.
Malaika Siddique, Pakistan native enrolled in GTCC’s Career and College Promise program, and Sybil Newman, director of GTCC’s Titan Link, have been honored with this year’s MLK Jr. Service Award.
Siddique formed a nonprofit a year ago to help the poverty-stricken in her home country. The nonprofit funds monthly distribution of needed items in Pakistan, like warm clothes during the cold winter and water supplies during the hot summers.
She has volunteered at Helping Hand for Relief and Development to box clothes and other necessities for the need in third-world countries. She has also taught a social-emotional learning class to first graders and is a blood donor ambassador at the American Red Cross.
Newman manages the college’s Titan Link program, a program that helps not only GTCC students, but also faculty and staff during difficult times. The program’s help comes in many forms, from financial to childcare to transportation and much more.
Her group shined brightly throughout the pandemic, but especially early in the crisis when they were able to secure more than 300 laptops for those students who didn’t have a home computer when GTCC’s classes went remote.
* * * *
The High Point Human Relations Commission will bestow Chase Clark with its annual Humanitarian Award at the City Council meeting on Feb. 7.
Clark, the 17-year-old senior class president at Southwest Guilford High School, is the founder of Chase’s Chance, nonprofit that seeks to empower local and international youth by increasing equitable access to food, education and technology. Since her first efforts at age 7 to make a positive change in her community, she has raised more than $100,000 in goods, services and funding that she has distributed to youth in need.
Notably, Ecolab awarded her a $10,000 grant in January of 2021 to address the opportunity gap among Guilford County Schools students through a laptop giveaway program. When all the laptops were given away within 24 hours of her initial announcement, she secured further funding to expand the program.
Clark is currently working to create a sustainable “Essentials Closet” at Southwest Guilford High School to address food insecurity and meet other basic needs among the student body.
Graduates
College of Charleston, Mocksville: Lilli Butterfield, B.S. in exercise science, summa cum laude
Grants
With a $500,000 grant from the SECU Foundation and support from numerous community donors, the dream of building a new homeless shelter is now a reality for The Shepherd’s House. The nonprofit began the year celebrating the dedication of the new SECU Center at The Shepherd’s House with a grand opening and ribbon cutting attended by local leaders, volunteers and supporters. The larger 64-bed shelter in Mount Airy will help TSH more than triple the number of individuals and families they previously served in Surry County and the surrounding area.
The Shepherd’s House, which opened in 2003, is dedicated to ending family homelessness by providing caring support, education, and innovative programs designed to empower families to achieve self-sufficiency.
Honors
Belmont University, dean’s list: Marissa Colter and Nicholas Lafley, both of Clemmons; James Tidwell and Jacob Andrews, both of Winston Salem; Hannah Craver of Kernersville; Jessica King and William Hall, both of Boone.
Buffalo State College, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Ashlyn Swink.
Eastern Connecticut State University, dean’s list, Thomasville: Charlotte Pacheco-Sahagun.
Emerson College, dean’s list: Wren Livesay of Sugar Grove, Sophia Severs of Clemmons, Valerie Zhang of Winston-Salem.
Grove City College, dean’s list: Trisaia Legere of Mount Airy, Addie Slate of Pfafftown, Peter VanEerden of Stokesdale.
Kennesaw State University, dean’s list: Kyle Litton of Kernersville.
Lehigh University, dean’s list, Clemmons: Zachary Cotter.
The University of Alabama, president’s list: Jarrett Mozingo of Clemmons, Cara Wanner of Pfafftown; dean’s list, Lindsey Hiatt of Boone, Kurt Shuler of Thomasville, Madelyn Hollar and Morgan Whicker, both of Winston-Salem.
University of Minnesota-Crookston, chancellor’s list, Winston-Salem: Kate Bunner.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.