Community Milestones: Ready for Girl Scout Cookies?

Announcements
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point, in partnership with the UNCG Center for Housing and Community Studies, has jointly launched a comprehensive public survey to help obtain information from residents throughout the High Point area as part of its strategic planning process.
The public is encouraged to complete the survey here: https://go.uncg.edu/fhhpsurvey.
The foundation exists to encourage, support, influence and invest in efforts that improve health and wellness throughout High Point. The survey questions relate to social determinants of health, access to health care, availabilities of health care resources and other conditions or issues that may affect access to health care and other health-related resources.
The public survey will be open to any High Point resident until Feb. 1. Participants may register in a sweepstakes drawing for a $100 gift card.
* * * *
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season this month in western and central North Carolina.
This year, Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
Like last year, Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Many Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and CDC guidelines, as well as sell online. Customers can also purchase cookies and donate them to Operation Sweet Treat, a service project that sends cookies to U.S. military men and women here and overseas.
To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:
- Reach out to a registered Girl Scout.
- Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618 or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in your area.
- Customers can also purchase cookies online while supporting local Girl Scout troops. Visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html for details.
- Starting Jan. 22, Girl Scouts and DoorDash are partnering. Visit the DoorDash website to see if cookies are available in your area.
For information, call 800-672-2148 or e-mail info@girlscoutsp2p.org.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, through Feb. 4.
The distribution will take place at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
Community members who wish to donate winter wear can drop off new or gently used coats at their local A Cleaner World location through Feb. 12. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/GAKAC22.
Donors can also shop online and have coats delivered directly to The Salvation Army of High Point through the following Walmart Registry for Good link: https://bit.ly/GAKAC2022.
* * * *
In December 2021, Novant Health Community Engagement contributed $961,980 in charitable contributions to more than 50 community partners in Charlotte and Winston-Salem. The health system provides philanthropic support to community-based programs that address identified health and social needs vital to each community’s well-being, including health and human services, expanding opportunity through education and developing healthy communities.
Novant Health is now accepting applications for its Expanding Opportunity Through Education contribution cycle. Community partners interested in applying should visit NovantHealth.org/socialresponsibility.
Charitable contribution recipients in the greater Winston-Salem markets: ABC of NC, Ada Jenkins Families and Careers Development Center, American Children’s Home, Cancer Services of Davidson County, Cancer Services, Communities in Schools, Communities in Schools of Thomasville, Crisis Control Ministry, Davidson Medical Ministries, Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, Forsyth Technical Community College, Girls on the Run, Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, High Point Swim Club, NC MedAssist, Parenting PATH, Ronald McDonald House, Samaritan Ministries, The Life Center of Davidson County, The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, Thomasville Community Ministry, Tom A. Finch Community YMCA, Youth Villages and YWCA.
Graduates
Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Practical Nursing Program.
The graduates include Ariadna Benavides-Mendez of Boonville; MaKayla Witten of East Bend; Desiree Flowers of Hamptonville; Patyn Lowe of Lowgap; Baylee Atkins, Brianna Gordon and Michelle Moran of Mount Airy; Skyler Nolan and Alexis Robertson of Pinnacle; Sierra Roetken of Sparta; Alison Swaim of Wilkesboro; Joshua Everhart of Winston-Salem; and Lavender Hughes of Ararat, Va.
* * * *
Twelve students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Cosmetology Program.
The graduates include Christina Silvers of Boonville; Grace Bare and Mylah Brettl of Dobson; Crystal Crownover of East Bend; Kassandra Echavarria of Hamptonville; Hunter Jackson and Bayleigh Jarrell of King; Kandi Chambers, Karsyn Tucker and Kym Vaughn of Mount Airy; Tabatha Tatum of Pilot Mountain; and Megan Royal of State Road.
* * * *
Berea College, Banner Elk: Matthew Woodward, B.A.
Mars Hill University, Kernersville: Lauren Elizabeth McGee, B.A. in political science; Joshua Ray Wiley, B.S. in zoology.
Honors
Southern New Hampshire University, president's list:
Dobson: Velvet Selba
Elkin: Mark Daniel
Germonton: Jacquelyne Agee
High Point: Alex Acuff, Andrew Loveday, Brittney Nelson
Kernersville: Savannah James, Nikki Wilkerson
King: Joshua Qualls
Lexington: Timothy Thompson
Mocksville: Angela Brown, Corey Wright
Mooresville: Opal Muncy
Mount Airy: Emily Richardson
Rural Hall: Lauren Yates
Walnut Cove: Quandara Mcdougal
Winston-Salem: Chad Blankenship, April Crater, Stephanie Gibbs, Timothy Murphy, Xiaohe Troutman
* * * *
Berea College, dean's list, West Jefferson: Hannah Phillips
Bob Jones University, dean's list: Tucker Arnold of High Point, Andrew Pledger of Winston-Salem, Abigail Spendlove of West Jefferson, JoAnna Stevens of State Road, Samuel Walker of Advance
Bradley University, dean's list: Pfafftown: Emily Allar
Coastal Carolina University, president's list: Maya Dickerson of High Point, Michael Link of Colfax, Carl Marshall of Walkertown
Coastal Carolina University, dean's list: Lance Boykin and Tamara Daye, both of High Point; Christina Gentile of Lexington; Lillian Marshall of Walkertown; Megan McDaniel of Lewisville; Deaja Richardson of Kernersville; Kolby Vest of Wallburg
Kennesaw State University, dean's list: Laurel Harmon of High Point
Shenandoah University, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Dorothy Turner
Sherman College of Chiropractic, dean's list, Yadkinville: Ramon Pino-Lueza
Thiel College, dean's list, Thomasville: Lauren Durboraw
Troy University, chancellor's list, West Jefferson: Valerie Harris
