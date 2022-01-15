Community Milestones: Ready for Girl Scout Cookies?

The distribution will take place at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.

Community members who wish to donate winter wear can drop off new or gently used coats at their local A Cleaner World location through Feb. 12. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/GAKAC22.

Donors can also shop online and have coats delivered directly to The Salvation Army of High Point through the following Walmart Registry for Good link: https://bit.ly/GAKAC2022.

* * * *

In December 2021, Novant Health Community Engagement contributed $961,980 in charitable contributions to more than 50 community partners in Charlotte and Winston-Salem. The health system provides philanthropic support to community-based programs that address identified health and social needs vital to each community’s well-being, including health and human services, expanding opportunity through education and developing healthy communities.

Novant Health is now accepting applications for its Expanding Opportunity Through Education contribution cycle. Community partners interested in applying should visit NovantHealth.org/socialresponsibility.