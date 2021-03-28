Community Milestones

Announcements

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, local arts organizations and arts advocates will gather at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, to celebrate its 2021 Annual Community Fund for the Arts. It will be a high energy event with entertainment and artist performances.

The event will be on the patio, weather permitting.

Event speakers include council president Chase Law, who will discuss “Relief, Recovery and Reopening” and some of the considerations that will drive the long-range planning process; Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, who will note the economic impact of the arts on Winston-Salem; Chad Cheek, owner of the Elephant in the Room award-winning boutique design agency, who is chairing this year’s Community Fund for the Arts Campaign; and LB the Poet, (Larry Barron), whose presentation will be created especially for this celebration.

To register, email rsvp@intothearts.org. Admission is free.

Grants

The Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation has been awarded a $22,000 grant from the Colon Cancer Coalition through money raised at the Get Your Rear in Gear event in Winston-Salem.