Community Milestones

Activities

The Davidson and Davie Apprenticeship Consortium recently hosted its signing ceremony for the class of 2026 marking the official beginning of full apprenticeship for the group.

The 13 new apprentices signed their formal agreements for four years of on-the-job training with a DDAC company and classes at Davidson-Davie Community College during the ceremony at the college.

DDAC is an alliance of manufacturing companies in Davidson and Davie counties, including BMK, Wolverine Proctor, EGGER Wood Products, KURZ, Mohawk and Ingersoll Rand.

The DDAC apprenticeship program is a paid, four-year program in mechanical or electrical trades, or a two-year production operator track, with a full scholarship to cover tuition, books and other college fees. Apprentices receive competitive pay and full benefits during their training and become eligible for full-time employment upon graduation.

The newest class of apprentices has been working at their respective companies the past three months for pre-apprenticeship training.

For more information, visit ddac.tech.

Announcements

Davie County High School Band Boosters will hold the Red and Blue Heritage softball game on Sept. 10 at Rich Park at 299 Cemetery St. in Mocksville.

The red team includes first responders to fire, EMS and rescue and the blue team includes all federal, state and local law enforcement officers.

There will be multiple food trucks, games and static displays of vehicles from the different agencies onsite.

The game will start at 5:30 p.m. There will be a color guard and the Davie High School Band will perform the national anthem before the game.

For information, call 336-470-3301 or email DavieHeroesSoftball@gmail.com.

Military

A King native is serving aboard USS Hampton, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Christos Moutos, a 2014 West Stokes High School graduate, joined the Navy nearly five years ago.

"I've wanted to serve in the Navy since I was probably 12 years old," said Moutos. "I thought about commissioning first but ultimately enlisted in my senior year of college because I wanted some enlisted experience before I became an officer."

Today, Moutos serves as an information systems technician.