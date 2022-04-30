Community Milestones

Awards

Bridgewater College's sixth annual Golden Eagle Awards were held on April 21.

The Golden Eagle Awards is Bridgewater athletics' year-end awards show, organized by the student-athlete advisory committee, to highlight athletic and academic accomplishments during the 2021-22 season.

Fletcher Jackson of Lewisville, a member of the men's basketball team, won the Golden Wing award, given to one athlete from each team at the college who exemplifies the ideals of team culture and work ethic.

* * * *

Greensboro College recently recognized several local students with academic awards:

Lexington: William L. Curry, Dean's Award for Most Outstanding Graduating Student in accounting

Statesville: Jordan D. McCray, Dean's Award for Most Outstanding Graduating Student in business

Thomasville: Paige L. Hepler, Hunt Family Music Scholarship; Ivy N. Ray, Harriet Darlene Medina Scholarship Award in chemistry

Walnut Cove: Heaven M. Thornton, Thelma Dixon Taylor Religion Scholarship

Winston-Salem: Trevor Q. Mason, Myrtis Davis Scholarship Award in mathematics and Zelda C. Pemberton Education Award; Ashley H. Watts, Distinguished Psychology Student Award

* * * *

HandsOn Northwest North Carolina, in partnership with the United Way of Forsyth County, Salem College and The Winston-Salem Journal recently presented the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards to 15 recipients from across Forsyth County.

HandsOn, whose mission is to mobilize people and organizations that inspire community change, presented the awards at an in-person breakfast for the first time since 2019 on April 26 at Salem College’s Bryant Hall. Winners were selected by a volunteer committee from a diverse pool of nominees.

Award recipients are: Dollie Jo Steelman, animals; Ethan-Sharman B. King, cultural; Camry Wilborn Mercer, directors of volunteers; Dinah Ashcraft, disaster; Luis Nixon, faith-based entity; Teresa Hampton, Keith Fowler and Anne Morehead, group/team; Sara Quandt, health and human services; Karla Mounts, Latino; David Roddick, lifetime achievement; Tiffany Parms, marginalized populations; Peter Jennings, senior; Cindy Bay Wall, serving youth; Stan Shuman, veteran/military; and Ashley Silva Martinez, youth.

The People’s Choice Award winner, chosen from amongst all of the nominees by voters at JournalNow.com, was Tiffany Parms, marking one of only a few times in the history of the People’s Choice Award that they chose a category winner. The program featured the winners sharing their individual and inspirational stories of service.

Fellowships

The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting has awarded a fellowship to Wake Forest University sophomore Natasha Heisenberg. The $3,000 award will support reporting on the environmental impact of whaling in the Faroe Islands, a self-governing region off the coast of Denmark.

“Whaling takes place in the summer and has been a component of Faroese culture for over a thousand years,” Heisenberg wrote in her application for the program. “While these hunts have been regulated since 1948, activists have called upon the Faroe Islands to end these practices altogether. Proponents of the hunts have argued that the tradition is an integral aspect of Faroese culture and the whales serve as a food source for those who live on the islands.”

Heisenberg in an environmental studies major from Mount Kisco, N.Y. She hopes to raise awareness about the environmental and health impacts of the whale hunts.

Fundraisers

Village Home & Garden Club's spring plant sale is set for 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Welcome Elementary School, 5701 Old U.S. 52 in Lexington (enter from Old Hwy 52).

All kinds of shrubs, trees, perennials and annuals propagated by the members will be for sale. Gently used garden items at bargain prices will also be available.

Proceeds help the club pay for community projects such as the Welcome Outdoor Classroom, Welcome Post Office and Christmas families. Purchases may be made with check or cash, no credit/debit cards.

Grants

Wake Forest University seniors Maya Dalton and Joe McCalmon have been awarded Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation.

The National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship supports outstanding graduate students in STEM by providing three years of financial support to those pursuing research-based degrees.

Dalton, who is from Fairmont, W.Va., plans to pursue a PhD at Pennsylvania State University in political science with a focus on comparative public policy centered around corruption, gender and politics and environmental policy.

McCalmon, who is from Easton, Md., is a computer science major. His research focuses on reinforcement learning — a subset of machine learning used to train autonomous agents, which can perform certain tasks like robotic movement and strategy games at superhuman levels.

After graduation, McCalmon has accepted a job with a company that works in robot vision and grasping.

Honors

Colgate University, dean's award with distinction, Boone, Ekaterina Mims; dean's award for academic excellence, Winston-Salem, Ethan Eisner

Sherman College, dean's list, Yadkinville: Ramon Pino-Lueza

* * * *

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Lauryn Massenburg of Winston-Salem, UNC-Charlotte; Annie Kelly of Lewisville, University of Lynchburg; and Nora Mills of Winston-Salem, Radford University.

Scholarships

National Merit Scholarship Corporation has released the names of the first group of winners in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Approximately 1,000 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 136 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.

Local scholars include: William M. Banfield of Mount Airy, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship. For children of United Parcel Service employees. Greta N. Imhof and Manas R. Thumma, Marvin Ridge High School, National Merit TIAA Scholarships. For children of TIAA employees. Saketh Mamidi, Marvin Ridge High, National Merit Truist Scholarship. Truist awards are offered to the children of employees of the Truist family.

