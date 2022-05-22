Community Milestones

Announcements

Applications for Lewisville’s Summer Student Leadership Session, set for Aug. 16, will be accepted through July 15. To access an application, visit www.lewisvillenc.net or call 336-945-1022.

This one-day session is open to Town of Lewisville middle and high school students who will be enrolled in the 2022-2023 school year.

The session will offer a look at local town government, the decision-making process and the people who serve.

* * * *

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell recently returned missing money to Greater Winston-Salem, a nonprofit with initiatives that are designed to help business and community grow.

Treasurer Folwell presented Calvin McRae, Greater Winston-Salem, vice president of public policy, with a check for $778.86 that had ended up in the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division.

During a routine review of records, UPD staff identified unclaimed assets belonging to Greater Winston-Salem, The Unclaimed Property Division, commonly referred to as NCCash.com.

* * * *

Each spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont hosts its annual meeting to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments, conduct council business and recognize volunteers who have gone above and beyond in their service to the organization.

This year, the event was held April 30 at the Gastonia Conference Center. More than 130 Girl Scout members were in attendance. As part of the business portion of the meeting, voting members elected board members, as well as delegates and alternates to attend the National Council Session that will happen in Orlando, Fla. in 2023. The council also adopted new bylaws during the meeting.

The afternoon portion of the meeting included the recognition of dozens of volunteers for their years of service and membership, spanning from 15 years to 65 years, and the presentation of board-approved awards to 14 individuals.

Barbara Smith of Arden was also honored with the first ever GSCP2P Juliette Gordon Low Lifetime Achievement Award.

For information, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

* * * *

Novant Health announced at a celebration of life ceremony that its new Bridges to Healthcare program will honor the legacy of the late Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, a former family physician and healthcare leader at Novant Health.

Launched in January 2022, Bridges to Healthcare introduces high school students in underrepresented communities to a wide variety of careers at Novant Health through paid internships. Twenty students from Title 1 high schools in the greater Winston-Salem and Charlotte regions recently completed 16-week rotations through both clinical and non-clinical areas across the organization. In addition to their rotations, students participated in professional development workshops focused on skills such as resume writing and personal finance.

The program is slated to expand to the coastal region in 2023 and will include a second phase that will provide high school graduates with educational assistance for community college and on-the-job training through paid apprenticeships at Novant Health.

Applications are now being accepted at tinyurl.com/bdf6d532 for Phase II educational assistance for high school graduates pursuing a certificate, diploma or associates degree in a healthcare-related discipline. Eligible students can apply through May 31. Applications for Bridges to Healthcare’s fall intern cohort will be available at NovantHealth.org/careers beginning June 1. Interested students can learn more about both phases by emailing paidprograms@novanthealth.org.

* * * *

Dr. Arron William Pickens, a pulmonologist, will be the featured speaker during the June 1, Triad LiveLung Lung Cancer group. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1000 Mall Loop Road in High Point. Dinner will be provided.

Pickens will address respiratory issues that many lung cancer patients face, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as chronic restrictive pulmonary disease. He also will discuss some of the differences among various medications for patients with respiratory problems.

The Triad meeting is open to all lung cancer patients and their loved ones. Registration is required. Contact Dusty Donaldson at 336-302-7714, dusty@dustyjoy.org or at www.livelung.org/events.

* * * *

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll is back after a two-year hiatus and is set for June 18 at Triad Park in Kernersville.

This event seeks to shed light to the issue of elder abuse — an estimated 2.1 million older Americans are victims of elder abuse every year — and help educate the community about how to recognize and prevent it. More than 700 people attended the walk in 2019.

All ages and friendly dogs are welcome.

Registration and vendor fair opens at 9 a.m. with the opening and ceremony and walk following at 10:30 a.m.

There will be music, free personal document shredding, food and more.

For information, call 336-904-0300 or visit www.ptrc.org/walk.

Awards

Greensboro College has awarded the Harold H. Hutson Award, presented annually to the outstanding traditional graduating senior, to Trevor Quinn Mason of Winston-Salem. Mason, who earned his B.A. in mathematics, plans to teach middle school math in North Carolina and be an inspirational role model to his students.

He earned the recognition of making the dean’s list at the college, qualifying for a 3.5 grade-point average or better, and was also a member of the George Center for Honor Studies at Greensboro College, where he submitted the thesis, “Where Do I Fit In? A Qualitative Study of Black Male Educators and Their Views on Race, School and Becoming an Educator.”

Fundraisers

The Pregnancy Network raised $52,000 at its second annual golf tournament. The event was sponsored by Asset Guard and held at Bermuda Run Country Club. The funds raised at the tournament will provide 43 women with the network’s free services.

There were 120 golfers who participated in the tournament. Among those in attendance was professional long driver, Scottie Pearman.

The winning foursome included Barry Zimmerman, Kevin Taylor, Jason Leonard and Bryan Wheelock. The award for closest to the pin went to Brad Kessler. Longest drive went to James Rogers.

The top women’s team included Daniah Koujak, Clastine Covington, Suzanne Buchanan and Brooke Buchanan.

The nonprofit provides free medical services to women, including STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests and limited ultrasounds.

In September, the nonprofit will host the Winston-Salem Walk for Life.

Graduates

Berry College, Winston-Salem: Grace Titley, Bachelor of Science Honors, environmental science

Bridgewater College: Pamela Gonzalez-Encina of Winston Salem, B.A. in business administration; Fletcher Jackson of Lewisville, summa cum laude, B.A. in business administration

University of Mississippi: Trevor Weidl of Colfax, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jacie Newman of Hillsville, B.S.; Avery Van Noy of Wilkesboro, B.S.; and from Winston-Salem—Staten Debruhl, Bachelor of Accountancy; Mary Johnson, B.S., Jack Whitaker, B.S.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Savannah Grace Hamm of West Jefferson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Christopher Ryan Nichols of Advance, graduate studies, Master of Business Administration; John Blakely Robinson of Winston-Salem, college of law, juris doctor

University of North Georgia, Dobson: Tiffany Whitt, Master of Science in kinesiology

* * * *

Fourteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center.

The graduates include Kyle Dowell, Michael Jones, Emily Parker and Justin Smith of Mount Airy; Ardella Walsh of Pilot Mountain; Christopher Moore of Siloam; Marcie McKinney of Elkin; Osiel Burgos of Jonesville; Stacey Deel of Yadkinville; Jeff Lowe of Boonville; Tosha McCoy of Purlear; Travis Booth, Jay Murat and Michael Norrell of Winston-Salem.

SCC will offer another section of Truck Driver Training Aug. 1-Oct. 4.

* * * *

Fifteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Paramedic program, which follows the National EMS Educational Standards and is approved by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services.

Graduates are Janet Braddy and Amanda Christy of Elkin; Hannah Chilton, Hannah Speas and Trent Stevens of Mount Airy; Alea Doby of Dobson; Alissa Hickman of Winston-Salem; Kristi Hogan of Lexington; Hailey Hudspeth of Yadkinville; Elizabeth Penley of King; Jessica Pope of Olin; Savannah Powers of Statesville; Zac Handy and Luke Price of Radford, Va.; and JD Atwell of Bastian, Va.

The Kirk R. Killon, EMS Star of Life Award was presented to Alea Doby. This award was created by SCC staff to recognize a student who showed extraordinary dedication to knowledge and exemplary professionalism in the field of Emergency Medical Services in honor of Kirk Killon, former director of the SCC Emergency Medical Services program.

Superlative awards were given out during the ceremony and are as follows: The “Encouragement Award,” Hailey Hudspeth; “Most Ideal Partner” and “Valedictorian,” Luke Price; “Most Dedicated,” Hannah Chilton; “Most Improved” and “Comedian Award,” Jessica Pope. The “Encouragement Award,” “Most Ideal Partner” and “Most Dedicated Student” awards were voted on by class members to recognize the students who gave the most encouragement throughout the class and who would be their ideal partners working on a medic unit in EMS. The “Valedictorian” and “Most Improved” awards were determined by highest grade and most improved grade over the entire course.

Dr. Steven Isaacs was recognized during the graduation for his dedication to the EMS program as medical director for five years, before retiring on Dec. 31, 2021.

The students selected an adjunct instructor to receive an “Excellence in Academics” award. The class selected Denise Ward for her diligence in helping the students through difficult subjects and pushing them to perform better throughout the class.

Honors

Berry College, dean’s list, Emma Lopina of Winston-Salem, Adrianna Hynson of Mooresville

* * * *

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local initiates: Ella Anderson of Winston-Salem, Samford University; Andrew Claybrook of Advance, Washington and Lee University; Candace Jacobs of Kernersville, East Carolina University; Katherine Herzberger of Kernersville, Randolph-Macon College; Kelly Nesser of Clemmons, University of Lynchburg; Evan Souza of Lewisville, Wake Forest University.

Scholarships

The Tarheel Central Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently awarded scholarships to the following high school seniors, both members of the National Honor Society:

Jaydeliz Matos Rivera, daughter of Widanny and Jennydeliz Rivera. She will graduate from Thomasville Senior High where she was a member of the JROTC unit for four years. She will attend Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., as a biology major with a concentration in pre-medicine.

Leah Katherine Waddell, daughter of Myron and Sherry Waddell. She will graduate from Elkin High where she was a member of the JROTC unit for three years. She will attend Appalachian State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Both received numerous awards during their high school careers.

The chapter’s next meeting is set for Sept. 13.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.