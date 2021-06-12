Community Milestones

Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2mpnmsve. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended, but some same-day purchases may be available. Self-guided tours will be offered every 20 minutes for groups of six or fewer.

For information, call 336-996-7922 or email info@kornersfolly.org.

Awards

The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution has announced that Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Veronica Martinez, member of the Sugar Valley Composite of the Civil Air Patrol, was awarded the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal, presented by the Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The award is given to an outstanding cadet, who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of cadet training.

Cadet Martinez is the daughter of Asuncion and Jennifer Martinez of Mocksville and attends The Lighthouse Academy homeschool.

Graduates