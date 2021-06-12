Community Milestones

Announcements
Blue Ridge Companies is holding a food drive through July 31, both online and in-person. They’re collecting cans, dry goods and monetary donations to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
Blue Ridge Companies challenges everyone to donate $20 to their food drive in honor of the 20th anniversary of the company’s property management arm.
Drop off donations at Blue Ridge Companies’ Home Office at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105 in High Point or donate online at tinyurl.com/aeb8nkx3.
Blue Ridge Companies’ properties across the Triad are also accepting donations through July during business hours:
- High Point: Alexandria Park Apartment Homes, 3519 Ramsay St.; Legacy at the Point, 1411-G Bergamot Loop; and Palladium Park Apartments & Annex at the Palladium, 3902 Pallas Way.
- Kernersville: Abbotts Creek Apartment Homes, 1000 Abbotts Creek Circle; and Davis Gardens Apartments, 422 Mountain View Drive.
- Winston-Salem: Briarleigh Park Apartments, 401 Park Ridge Lane; Brookberry Park Apartments, 100 Brookberry Drive; and Burke Ridge Crossing Apartments, 2112 Burke Meadows Road.
Blue Ridge Companies participates annually in a food drive organized by the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association.
- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced its lineup for the 2021 Summer Parks Concert Series. Gates open at 4 p.m.; concerts begin at 5 p.m.
- Concert schedule:
- NC National Guard 440th Army Band, July 4, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
- Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust, July 25, Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
- West End Mambo, Aug. 15, Tanglewood Park.
- The Plaids, Aug. 29, Tanglewood Park.
- The Martha Basset Show, Sept. 12, Triad Park.
- Concerts and parking at both parks are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as soda, water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting the council.
For information, call 336-705-5440.
- Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., in Kernersville will host Family Fun Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16-17. Families will enjoy self-guided tours of the 22-room historic house, discovering history, art and architecture with a scavenger hunt in digital or print format to help hone reading and observation skills.
- Historic yard games, including badminton and croquet, will be set up on the lawn and ready for play, along with a hands-on Sand Archaeology exploration station. Thanks to a generous donation from next-door neighbors, The Gibson House Inn, Giant Jenga and Giant Connect Four will also be available.
- Take-home activity kits, containing supplies needed to create Victorian-era crafts including a thaumatrope, stick puppets, yarn doll, and whirligig may be reserved in advance to extend the museum experience. Activity kits are most suitable for students in third grades and higher. For younger visitors, the new Körner’s Folly Coloring Book, featuring detailed illustrations of the home’s interiors, will also be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2mpnmsve. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended, but some same-day purchases may be available. Self-guided tours will be offered every 20 minutes for groups of six or fewer.
For information, call 336-996-7922 or email info@kornersfolly.org.
Awards
The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution has announced that Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Veronica Martinez, member of the Sugar Valley Composite of the Civil Air Patrol, was awarded the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal, presented by the Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The award is given to an outstanding cadet, who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of cadet training.
Cadet Martinez is the daughter of Asuncion and Jennifer Martinez of Mocksville and attends The Lighthouse Academy homeschool.
Graduates
Bridgewater College: Ararat — Ashton L. Young, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in digital media arts
College of William & Mary: Winston Salem — Abigail Boyce, Bachelor of Arts; Annecy Daggett, Bachelor of Science
Furman University: Winston-Salem — Morgan Auger, B.A., communication studies; Connor Copeland, B.S., physics; Sarah McLean, B.S., summa cum laude, Spanish and studio art; Jaret Phillips, B.A., cum laude, economics and information technology; Grayson Solis, B.S., computer science; Anne Wray, B.S., health sciences
Georgia State University: Mount Airy — Petra Goettel, bachelor of arts degree, majoring in film and media, and a major in journalism with a concentration in public relations
Ohio University: Jefferson — Sarah Shoupe, Master of Business Administration (MBA—health care concentration
University of Vermont: Clemmons — Devin Spindel, Bachelor of Science; Lewisville, Wren Garrison, Bachelor of Science
Gardner-Webb University
- Kernersville: Leydy L. Alvarez Zavala, Master of Business Administration; Keisha L. Gabriel, EDD, educational leadership; Phyllis D. Knight-Brown, DNP, nursing
- Pfafftown: Suzanne M. Gerald, MSN, primary care family nurse practitioner
- Winston-Salem: Centrellis I. Adams, MA, executive leadership studies; Andrew T. Cave, Master of Business Administration; Alisa W. Finkley, BS, nursing; Tabitha S. Hamilton, EDS, executive leadership studies; Joshua M. Hendley, Bachelor of Music, worship leadership; Nicholas M. Keen, Master of Business Administration; Charles A. Mickey, BS, criminal justice, Corniesha Rodgers, MA, teacher leadership in curriculum and instruction; Janet C. Vyse, Master of Business Administration.
Grants
Tyson Foods is providing Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina $40,000 to support hunger relief in the Wilkesboro area.
The nonprofit will use the awarded funds to launch their BackPack Program with partner agency Samaritan Kitchen of Wilkes. The BackPack Program provides healthy food to children on weekends to supplement other food sources. The long-term goal is to eradicate all forms of childhood hunger, and initiatives like the BackPack Program are one method of achieving this.
The grant is a part of a national $1.5 million program by Tyson Foods that has provided 26 grants to hunger relief organizations that support 38 Tyson plant communities in 15 states.
Honors
Anderson University, dean’s list: Pfafftown, Paige McDowell; Winston-Salem, Kaleigh Jamison, Jacob Kohns, Grace Minnich
College of William & Mary, dean’s list: Lewisville, Mariano Leyva Merino; Winston-Salem, Abigail Boyce, Annecy Daggett
Gardner-Webb University, dean’s list: Bryana Hope Jeffords of Rural Hall and Skyela C. Amsberry, Jordan Henry Fricault, Lydia Kay Williard and James Trevor Wyatt, all of Winston-Salem. Also, Wyatt was the recipient of the First Year Mathematics Achievement Award from the department of mathematical sciences.
Gardner-Webb University, honor roll: Abigal Rose Bryant, Hannah Madison Decriscio, Jessica Renee Duncan, Ryan Z. Eads, Cessily Sheree Evans, Shaila Jensen Hart, Joshua M. Hendley, Amy Faith Jones, Abigail G. Love, Samantha C. Mahaffey, Matthew B. Rivers and Rebekah Lynn Vaughn, all of Forsyth County.
Ohio University, dean’s list: Alec Munster, Clemmons
Valdosta State University, dean’s list: Sierra DeLoach, Sparta
Scholarships
Three high school graduates in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have been awarded the Allegacy Financial Wellbeing Scholarship presented by PSCU:
- Kameron Smith of North Forsyth High School was awarded first place and $1,500. He will study building sciences with a concentration in architectural technology and design at Appalachian State University.
- John Jackson III of Atkins High School was awarded second place and $1,000. He will study computer science at Mars Hill University.
- Leonard Jackson III of Reagan High School was awarded third place and $500. He will study engineering at Western Carolina University.
Scholarship competitors were required to complete an application as well as a custom playlist of online, interactive learning units on Allegacy’s Your Financial Best platform, powered by EVERFI. Topics ranged from saving and budgeting to preventing overdraft fees. Applicants also had to create an educational video up to three minutes that addressed one of three topics: The Importance of Saving, Ways to Pay for College or Making Smart Spending Decisions.
