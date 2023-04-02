Announcements

Bestselling author and counselor Gary Chapman will speak on the 5 Apology Languages at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at the Associates in Christian Counseling annual fundraising banquet. The event begins with dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Millennium Center, 101 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem. The event is free, but RSVPs to ann@aldermancompany.com are required by April 12 and donations are requested.

Associates in Christian Counseling, founded in 1991, is a nonprofit providing professional mental health counseling to all who seek help regardless of race, creed or ability to pay.

A family counselor for more than 40 years, Chapman is the author of the 5 Love Languages series, which has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 50 languages. A retired senior associate pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, Chapman travels the world presenting seminars on marriage, family and relationships. His radio program airs on more than 400 stations.

The Lucky Days in May Raffle (formerly Big Hospice Raffle) is back this year boasting a record-breaking $10,000 prize value.

Tickets can be purchased online or at any of Mountain Valley’s office locations and they will begin drawings for the main event in May.

Proceeds from the raffle will help support the Mountain Valley mission of providing care for patients facing serious illness, especially those who are under-or uninsured.

Winners and their prizes will be announced daily on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/mvluckydays.

To see a full prize calendar and online order form, visit mtnvalleyhospice.org/raffle or call 888-789-2922.

Winston-Salem Writers is accepting submissions to its 12th anniversary 10-Minute Play contest through April 15. The contest is open to North Carolina residents and out-of-state students attending school in North Carolina.

The plays will be presented June 2-3 in The Mountcastle Forum of the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Submissions should be emailed to david@wswriters.org. Entry fee is free to WSW members and $10 for non-members. Winning plays will be announced in late April.

Auditions for actors will be held May 3 and 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the auditorium of the Forsyth County Library, 660 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem. Volunteers interested in acting, directing or technical crew positions should send inquiries to the same email address above. For information, visit www.wswriters.org/10-minute-play.

Throughout the 2022-23 college basketball season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with 32 college and university teams to provide more than 1.2 million meals to nourish neighbors in need. Through this collaboration, known as Score to Give More, Food Lion Feeds provided 100 meals for each foul shot sunk to participating schools’ local Feeding America partner food bank, up to 30,000 meals per school.

Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has provided more than 3.2 million meals to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint through the Score to Give More program. Of the 32 participating schools, Lincoln University was one of the top performing colleges, resulting in 48,200 meals for the Food Bank of Delaware in Newark, Del.

Here’s how local universities did with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC benefiting:

Appalachian State University, 312 free throws, 31,200 meals provided

Wake Forest University, 403 free throws, 40,300 meals provided

Winston-Salem State University, 351 free throws, 35,100 meals provided

Awards

Members of Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently attended the Carolinas Region Awards Ceremony in Columbia, S.C., where they received 13 awards on March 18.

The award recognitions include: Most Distinguished Chapter in the Carolinas Region First Finalist; Beta Tau Continued Excellence Award for being a Distinguished Chapter for four years straight; Five Star Chapter; Distinguished Honors in Action Project; Distinguished Honors in Action Theme Two: The Economics of Play; Distinguished College Project; Carolinas Region Super Stars; Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Honors in Action Project; and Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Service Project.

Fatima Almanza, Chapter President, won a Distinguished Chapter Officer Award and a Hall of Honor Award. Co-advisor, Kathleen Fowler won a Horizon Award for continued excellence. She also received a Certificate of Excellence for completion of the Healthcare Edge Program.

Fundraisers

Wendy and Brett Hoge, who were honored at the JDRF Piedmont Triad Hope Bubbles Up Gala on Feb. 11, set their sights last summer on besting the gala’s fundraising record of $1.8 million, set in 2013, when Kelly King, then-CEO of BB&T, now Truist, served as the event’s honoree.

To date, the 2023 Hope Gala has raised more than $1.85 million to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes.

The Hoges’ daughter, Riley, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes nearly four years ago.

Gala Chairpersons Kristin and Rob Simon presented the Beverly Berry Living and Giving Award to the Hoges.

Nearly 900 people attended the gala at The Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, with many others watching the livestream and participating remotely. Guests enjoyed the silent auction preview and a reception with music by Keith Byrd; marched in a parade into dinner led by the Carver High School marching band; enjoyed performances by a magician and bubble-dancers from Imagine Circus; bid on live auction items; purchased a record number of Windsor Jewelers Raffle tickets; danced at the After-Party to Cassette Rewind; and made Fund A Cure gifts ranging from $50 to $200,000.

JDRF CEO Dr. Aaron Kowalski was the guest speaker.

Community members may still help:

Purchase tickets to an exclusive wine dinner with American Idol winner Taylor Hicks on July 11 at Prime 21 in Banner Elk by visiting tinyurl.com/JDRFPrime21.

Visit tinyurl.com/HogeFAC to make a secure online donation by June 30.

Mail a check to: JDRF, 216 W. Market St., Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27401.

To watch all or part of the 2023 Hope Bubbles Up Gala livestream, visit tinyurl.com/WatchJDRFGala23. To see hundreds of photos from the 2023 Hope Gala, visit jdrftriad.smugmug.com.