Community Milestones

Achievers
A total of 19 University of Alabama track and field student-athletes, including Tamara Clark of High Point, earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors, while both the men and women earned All-Academic Team recognition, the coaches association announced July 22.
The Crimson Tide women earned the team honor after posting a 3.49 cumulative team grade point average, while the men posted a 3.21 cume GPA. In addition to its success in the classroom, the Alabama women finished third in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Program of the Year standings after finishing eighth in cross country, 16th indoors and fourth outdoors, respectively at the NCAA Championships. The UA men finished seventh at the NCAA indoor championships and 13th outdoors.
The team accolade requires a 3.0 cumulative grade point average on 4.0 scale, while the individual honors requires a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or better in the classroom in addition to reaching certain national rankings during the indoor season or participated in the NCAA Preliminary Championships and/or the NCAA Championships.
* * * *
Victoria Robinson, daughter of David F. Robinson III and Deana F. Robinson, won Junior Miss Cosmos International on July 10.
Victoria is 13 and is involved in the community. Fighting Childhood Hunger is her platform which she promotes with her lemonade stand, Tori's Lemon-AIDE.
She also just donated a Blessing Box to North Davidson Middle School. She has earned six Presidential Volunteer Service Awards for her efforts of giving back to the community.
For information about the pageants, visit https://cosmospageants.com/.
Announcements
The Bobby Labonte Foundation will host a cocktail party and silent auction at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Inmar Intelligence headquarters at 635 Vine St. in Winston-Salem with all proceeds awarded through a grant to JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter.
The event offers guests another chance to join in the fun of the foundation’s annual charity bike ride, the Labonte Roubaix presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar.
Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with Bobby and Kristin Labonte in the four-story atrium of Inmar Intelligence headquarters, a former tobacco warehouse.
Partygoers will enjoy drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres from Rooster’s, A Noble Grille and entertainment on the eve of the 2021 Labonte Roubaix, which will be held for the first time at NASCAR’s Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $100 each, with 50/50 raffle tickets also available for purchase. To purchase party tickets, visit https://bobbylabonte.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list. New this year is a raffle to win a 2003 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 100th Anniversary Road King.
The Labonte Roubaix, the foundation's charity bike ride, starts at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21 and offers riders two distances — 35 miles or 62 miles. Registration is still open to cyclists of all levels.
For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
* * * *
An event to celebrate the grand opening of Annie’s Hope Center for Growing and Healing was held July 31.
Local music artists performed. Food trucks and other local cooks were on site.
The center is a long-term residence for survivors of domestic violence. Women and children will be welcomed to live in the home for up to one year. While residents, they will receive services that will help to heal the trauma of abuse. The women will also participate in enterprises such as growing produce for sale in the community, beekeeping and honey sales, creating soaps and other body products for sale. Funds generated from these enterprises will be used to maintain the home as well as provide incomes to the women.
The center is at 1043 Autumn Drive, East Bend.
For information, visit www.annieshopecenter.org. Par Les Femmes, a consignment and resale store at 1622 S. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem, also benefits Annie's Hope.
* * * *
The Lewisville Willow Run Municipal Service District will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Lewisville Town Hall, 6510 Shallowford Road in Lewisville.
The meeting's purpose is to review Emergency Action Plan proposals.
Handicapped persons requiring special accommodations may contact Lewisville Town Hall at 336-945-5558 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting to request assistance.
* * * *
Parkinson Association of the Carolinas is hosting its seventh annual “Caring for Parkinson’s — Caring for You” Symposium — an event geared toward individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners.
The event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte.
Participants will learn more about living with and caring for those with Parkinson’s disease.
Attendees will hear a presentation on the latest developments in Parkinson’s Disease research and treatment, facilitated by Keynote Speaker Dr. Jessica Tate, a movement disorder neurology specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Health. There will also be a session on Caring for the Caregiver, as well as breakout sessions on dysphasia, neuro optometry and sleep medicine.
Participation is free and open to individuals of all ages.
For information, call 866-903-7275 or visit www.parkinsonassociation.org/programs-events/cltsymposium/.
* * * *
The fourth annual “Remembering Freetown” seminar will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.
Stretching along Business U.S. 220 between Madison and Mayodan, Freetown was the center of Black business and culture for much of the 20th century. Those who lived, attended church and school, shopped and dined there retain many fond memories of the community.
This meeting, like past seminars, will discuss the history of Freetown while sharing memories, photos, maps and stories of Freetown citizens then and now. Attendees are asked to bring their pictures, clippings or memorabilia so they may be photographed for inclusion in a growing Remembering Freetown Collection.
For information, call 336-623-3168.
Graduates
University of Wisconsin-Madison, Kernersville: Madison Cone, M.S., educational leadership and policy analysis
Upper Iowa University, Winston-Salem: Tyler Dean, B.S. in accounting, cum laude meritum
* * * *
Twenty-four Surry Community College students graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing program, and 28 students graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing program in 2020. Due to the pandemic, their graduation ceremony was held in July of this year.
The Associate Degree Nursing graduates are Billye Jo Goins, Celena Morrison, Melisha Mosley, Jake Phillips, Kaitlyn Russell, Brandy Sawyer, Katie Stanley and Emily Wilber of Mount Airy; Cassidy Cook of Jonesville; Makayla Adams of State Road; and Meaghan Edwards of East Bend; Sydney Gillespie of Lawsonville; Diana Hernandez and Emily Lynch of Pinnacle; Rosetta Hogan, Brooke Whittington and Abigail Worley of Pilot Mountain; Christian Mayes and Madison Wright of Dobson; Katie Moncus of Yadkinville; Kayla Tuttle of Walnut Cove; Amy Wike of Statesville; Ashley Wright of Westfield; and April Vass of Hillsville, Va.
Savanna Powell of East Bend was a RIBN (Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses) graduate.
The following graduates were already licensed as LPNs and earned the Associate Degree in Nursing: Kelly Barrett of Walkertown; Brittany Bowers of Hickory; Tywan Burney of Greensboro; Lorraine Burton and Anthony Word of Charlotte; Britteny Cleary of Hamptonville; Erica Cooke of Reidsville; Brenda Dillard of Jefferson; Jacquelyn Fulp, Christina Lester and Danielle Smith of Kernersville; Kristi Gowan-Fisher of Taylorsville; Jessica Hawks of Mount Airy; Samantha Hincher of Thurmond; Jourdan Pack Starling of Tobaccoville; Carrie Patrick of West Jefferson; Kayla Plumley and Janna Winstead of Mocksville; Bridget Riggins and Jennifer Cleary of Sparta; Kayla Wiles of Glade Valley; Anna Cromer of King, Tammi Gurley-Patterson of Dallas; Lindsay Kish of Statesville; Pamela Smith of Lexington; Ryan Songer of Elkin; Jessica South of North Wilkesboro; Kayla Sparks of Yadkinville; and Bridget Twilley of Sparta.
Grants
In February 2021, the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation provided a $62,400 grant to North Carolina Prisoner Legal Services, a nonprofit and nonpartisan law firm that works to correct unlawful criminal sentences and advocate for safe, humane and constitutional prison conditions. Funding was provided to directly support North Carolina’s inmates during a critical time with the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 highlighted the state’s staffing shortage across North Carolina’s correctional facilities. Due to overcrowding in the state’s prisons, and at the time, less personal protective equipment and the ability to practice minimal social distancing, COVID-19 became a serious concern within North Carolina’s prisons when this grant was awarded.
ZSR’s grant funding will be used to hire an attorney to provide advocacy to facilitate early releases for inmates or help identify new factors for inmates to reach their sentence release dates sooner, many of whom are serving time for non-violent drug related offenses. The hope is to significantly reduce the prison population to lessen unnecessary COVID-19 exposure among inmates and prison staff.
* * * *
Honors
Palmer College of Chiropractic, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Lauren Maltzahn
Troy University, chancellor's list, West Jefferson: Valerie Harris
Tufts University, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Ann Yancey Bassett, Yu Otaki, Warisha Siddiqui
University of Hartford, president's honors list and dean's list, Kernersville: Rachael Dean
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.