Community Milestones

The center is a long-term residence for survivors of domestic violence. Women and children will be welcomed to live in the home for up to one year. While residents, they will receive services that will help to heal the trauma of abuse. The women will also participate in enterprises such as growing produce for sale in the community, beekeeping and honey sales, creating soaps and other body products for sale. Funds generated from these enterprises will be used to maintain the home as well as provide incomes to the women.