Community Milestones

Activities

March is Sleep Awareness Month, and being in the bedding industry, Culp is emphasizing to its associates the connection between a person’s sleep and overall health.

Culp’s inaugural “Sleep Week” will focus on stress management and ways to better one’s sleep. Associates will learn about many topics, such as the importance of healthy eating to improve sleep, yoga practices, meditation, dream journaling and other relaxation techniques.

Announcements

Tickets for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care’s “Big Hospice Raffle” fundraiser go on sale Monday, March 28.

Tickets can be purchased in person or online. Proceeds from the raffle will help support the hospice mission of providing end-of-life care to patients, especially those who are uninsured or under insured.

Daily drawings will begin on May 1 and continue every day throughout the month. Raffle tickets can be purchased with a minimum donation of $10 per ticket. Two prizes will be awarded every day, and winning tickets for each day will remain eligible to win again throughout the month. There will also be three surprise drawings between May 1 and May 31.

In total, there will be 65 chances to win more than $5,000 in cash and prizes.

Winners and their prizes will be announced daily on Facebook at Facebook.com/mtnvalleyhospice. Winners will also be contacted directly at the end of each week of drawing.

For information, visit mtnvalleyhospice.org/BHR.

* * * *

High Point University faculty and students in the department of music, in collaboration with Brad Barlow, associate professor astrophysics, will present their family-friendly opera, “Galaxies in Her Eyes.” The shows will be performed on Friday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in HPU’s Culp Planetarium. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Reserve complimentary tickets at www.highpoint.edu/live.

The April 3 show will also be available to view on livestream by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=krszBM-LLJo.

* * * *

The High Point Museum has exchanged two of the more delicate quilts in its current exhibit, “Domestic Art,” which features quilts from the permanent collection, now showing through Sept. 3.

The two quilts that were taken down are the “Pineapple Quilt,” which has been replaced by a quilt made entirely of men’s suit fabric swatches, and the “Signature Quilt” from First Presbyterian Church High Point, which was replaced by another signature quilt from the Tar Heel Needlework Guild.

Organized in 1974, the guild was an affiliate of the High Point Arts Council and held classes and presentations in various needlework hobbies. This signature quilt was a promotional piece for the guild to honor the upcoming United States Bicentennial celebrations in 1976. The project was donated to the High Point Museum for display that year.

The guild accepted $1 for each signature and $5 local company logos and sought signatures from local leaders as well as state and national politicians. The number of squares and logos grew so numerous that the one quilt became two, one for signatures and one for logos. The logo quilt will be displayed this July.

The other new quilt is made of rectangular blocks of men’s suit material, most likely from fabric samples. It was created between 1930-1950 in western North Carolina.

The museum plans to change out some of the more delicate quilts three more times during the exhibition’s run and will announce when new quilts are on display.

Along with the previous events for National Quilting Day, additional programs have been planned in conjunction with this exhibition with more information to follow.

* * * *

RiverWalk RV Park on the Yadkin River will host a fundraising Polar Plunge event beginning at 2 p.m. April 2.

There will be food trucks, dessert trucks and Buzzed Viking Brewing on site.

The event will honor and benefit a young girl who has many medical bills and suffers from hydrocephalus.

For information, call 833-788-2229 or visit www.riverwalkrv.com.

Grants

Seventy family farms in 46 counties have been named winners in a grant program aimed at supporting family farms. The competitive grant program (NC AgVentures) is administered by the N.C. State Extension Service, with funding provided through the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. The grants are awarded for innovative projects aimed at diversifying, expanding or implementing new entrepreneurial plans for farm operations. Growers received grant awards of between $2,000 and $8,000.

Local recipients and how they will use the grants:

Davidson County: Ben Geiger, Denton, build a shaded high tunnel with specialty irrigation for summer lettuce and mushroom production; Janice Fine, Denton, modernize the produce packing facility and on-farm store; and Jennifer Rosecrans, Lexington, expand market vegetables to grow year round.

Davie County: Jonathan Almond, Mocksville, diversify current farming operation by adding cut flowers and produce; Nikki Long, Mocksville, increase retail store capacity to provide more locally sourced products to the community; and Davie Soil and Water, for portable cattle handling equipment for livestock producers (small, new and with inadequate facilities) to rent and improve the ability to manage cattle on their operations.

Forsyth County: Dana Nicholson, Tobaccoville, increase livestock grazing capacity; Emma Hendel, Pfafftown, purchase retail display and cold storage to transform their existing barn to a year-round farm store; STEMZ, Winston-Salem, add a second local-only floral distribution hub to expand capacity to serve North Carolina flower farms; and Cobblestone Farmers Market, to purchase cold storage for market vendors to maintain product freshness.

Stokes County: Jerry Manuel, Danbury, purchase cold storage to store fresh produce; Eric Younts, Walnut Cove, purchase a spreader that will help amend the soils in his vineyard as well as other vineyards and farms in my surrounding area; Jessica Armstrong, Walnut Cove, transition a tobacco bulk barn into a mobile, free range, hen house to support her growing farm operation; and John Brasfield, purchase properly designed and appropriate sheep handling facilities to reduce accidents and injuries to both animals and humans.

Surry County: Joseph Shrum, Mount Airy, install an irrigation system that will allow them to expand their market garden from 1.5 acres to 5.5 acres; Lorrie Sawyers, Pinnacle, build a point of sale building for strawberry farm; and Renee Westmoreland, Mount Airy, tag, band and vaccinate cattle at seven former tobacco farms to obtain Global Animal Partnership certification with a cattle squeeze chute/handling system.

Wilkes County: Deanna Prevette, Ronda, purchase a plastic mulch layer.

Yadkin County: Claudia Townsend, Boonville, expand her cut flower operation with hydrangeas and peonies.

Honors

Loyola University Maryland, dean’s list, Clemmons: Abby Potticary

Palmer College of Chiropractic, dean’s list, Kernersville: Kayla Borgan, Juan Reyes

University of Minnesota Twin Cities, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Ashley Walker

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.