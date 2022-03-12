Community Milestones

Achievers
Justin Fountain of Winston-Salem was among the 100 teens who participated in the opening cavalcade at Magic Kingdom for the opening day of the 15th year of Disney Dreamers Academy – a four-day immersive and transformational mentoring program held March 3-6.
The 100 students were selected from thousands of applicants nationwide for this mentoring program designed to assist young people in identifying and pursuing their dreams. The students, along with a parent or guardian, received all-expense-paid trips to Walt Disney World to participate in the program, which features career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars and presentations by celebrity guests. The educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort is designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
Activities
In conjunction with Valentine’s Day celebrations, Culp, a High Point-based textile company, supported its first-ever global giving initiative, “Share the Love.”
The original concept for the giving initiative was to conduct an employee food drive for a local food pantry in High Point, but the idea quickly grew from there. “Originally, we were considering a food drive with the associates at our cut and sew facility and our corporate headquarters, both located in High Point,” said Teresa Huffman, senior vice-president of human resources at Culp. “We made a connection last fall with Rockingham Family Charities, and after realizing their food pantry shelves were almost depleted, we knew we could help. So, we decided we would also conduct a food drive at our Stokesdale facility at the same time. Excitement for the idea led to a global initiative to include all of Culp’s worldwide facilities in the Share the Love campaign.”
Culp’s U.S. and Canadian locations all donated food to local food banks. Associates from Culp’s China facilities contributed to help cancer patients and Culp’s associates in Haiti made blankets in house with Culp fabric, and then donated them to a local orphanage and the local police department.
Announcements
In honor of Women’s History Month, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will discuss the legacy of Bertha Cone, who left an indelible mark on the North Carolina High Country and Cone estate, during a webinar at 11 a.m. March 15.
Although the beautiful country estate at milepost 294 on the Blue Ridge Parkway is now named Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, the textile magnate’s wife, Bertha, lived at and managed the estate for far longer than her husband. Bertha oversaw the running of Flat Top Manor and 3,500 acres featuring a working dairy and plentiful apple orchards for nearly 40 years after her husband’s death in 1908.
In addition to her work on the estate, Bertha also served as a trustee for the Appalachian Training School, later known as Appalachian State University, and as a committee member for the Watauga County school system. Her appreciation for education was such that she operated a school on the estate grounds for her tenants’ children and those in the community, paying for books and supplies.
To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
* * * *
“Evolution,” a spring dance concert, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 17-19 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center at High Point University. The spring concert will feature eight new works with choreography by students Abby Williamson, Alison Carroll, Connie Quagliata, Lauren Johnson, Melanie Fitts, Olivia Keider, Quinn Van Popering and Tabitha McGuire.
Purchase tickets at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden will offer a Love in Full Bloom Wedding Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. March 20.
The garden is at 216 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Visitors will meet local wedding vendors and tour the garden.
Tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door. Online tickets must be purchased by 4 p.m. March 18.
For information, call 336-996-7888 or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org/events.
* * * *
Historic Körner’s Folly at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville will present, Photographing the Folly, a two-part program, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series.
During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, for amusement and to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation. The Victorian Parlor Series at Körner’s Folly is a quarterly educational and entertaining program focusing on the arts and culture of the Victorian era.
The morning section of the program is open to all levels (no photography experience needed) and will provide direct instruction and assistance for those with smartphone, point-and-shoot, or other basic camera types. The afternoon session is geared toward more advanced photographers, with direct instruction in general architecture photography techniques as well as lighting demonstrations. This portion of the day is designed for amateur or advanced photographers with an interchangeable lens camera (DSLR or mirrorless), wide angle or ultra-wide-angle lens, and a tripod and flash.
Led by owner and instructor Brian Osborne of Charlotte-based The Photo Classroom, this edition of the Victorian Parlor Series is an opportunity for emerging or professional photographers to sharpen their skills and add to their portfolios. Körner’s Folly staff will also provide detailed information about the home’s design and construction, as well as the historic photographs on display.
Tickets are $35 for the morning session, $100 for the afternoon session. For information, call 336-996-7922 or visit www.kornersfolly.org.
* * * *
Join Winston-Salem Writers at Bookmarks at 7 p.m. March 16 for 4 on 4th. This free, in-person event gives participants a chance to meet local authors and hear about their books. March’s theme is Transformation.
Janice Broyles, a volunteer speaker for Salem Pregnancy Center and Kids Connect teacher, will read from her book, "The Road Back Home from Here." Frank Morelli, a young adult novelist who won an American Fiction Award, will read from "On the Way to Birdland." Freelance writer Hernan Mena Arana, voted one of Mexico’s top new short story writers in 2000, will read from his book, "Jefferson County." Samuel Newsome, medical director of the Stokes County Health Department who has won a Garcia Award and Best Contemporary Fiction by the Colorado Independent Publishers’ Association, will read from his novel, "Boy in the Treetops."
This collaboration of Bookmarks and Winston-Salem Writers includes author readings followed by a book signing with books for sale by Bookmarks.
Although the event is free, registration is required. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4th_March_Registration. Bookmarks is located at 634 W. Fourth St. #110, Winston-Salem.
* * * *
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is registering children in grades kindergarten through eighth-grades for the S.T.E.A.M Summer Day Camp program.
The program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, June 20-Aug. 12, at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.
The cost is $85 per week. To register, visit tinyurl.com/nhzr2zzc.
For information, call 336-881-5444.
* * * *
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont recently purchased a building at 502 Hickory Ridge Road in Greensboro.
It will be home to the organization’s first Mentoring and Central Service Center in Guilford County with a focus on teens.
Now the nonprofit is moving on to the second phase of the campaign, naming and dedicating rooms.
Donations can be made online at www.bbbscp.org or mailed to 502 Hickory Ridge Drive, Greensboro, NC 27409.
* * * *
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has announced its inaugural Music For Food Concert Series benefiting the Crisis Control Ministry Food Pantries.
A concert is set for 7 p.m. March 30 at Temple Emanuel Winston-Salem, 201 Oakwood Drive and also at 2 p.m. May 1 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.
Crisis Control Ministry provides short-term emergency services for residents of Forsyth County including rent/mortgage payments, utility bill assistance; food from its Client Choice Food Pantry; and medications from their Licensed Free Pharmacy. The ministry also provides food and prescription assistance to residents of Stokes County.
It was founded on April 4 in 1973.
The ministry will host a Wake Up Winston event at 8 a.m. April 13. The ministry is at 200 E. 10th St. in Winston-Salem.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/yu6aydan.
For information, call 336-724-7453 or email info@crisiscontrol.org.
Graduates
Baylor University, Walkertown: Yoo Jin Choe, doctor of education in learning and organizational change
Grants
The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation have pledged a $100,000 dollar-for-dollar matching gift to the High Point Public Library's sensory garden.
The garden will be a 7,000 square-foot, self-contained garden area that allows visitors to enjoy a wide range of sensory experiences. It will offer a plethora of educational and recreational applications for those with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s, physical or mental disabilities, as well as a positive outdoor experience for all populations. This project was selected as the Rotary Club of High Point’s centennial project in 2020, and they made the initial naming gift.
Honors
The following UNCG students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Morgan Albright, Shirin Alhroob Jr., Willa Bost, Elise Coffman, Anna Colvin, Adrienne Craig, Christina Frazier, Melissa Hall, Michelle Hawthorne, Sheridan Lee, Leslie Miranda, Virginia O'Neal, Imaan Qasim, Karen Sabo, Eric Schwartz, Richard Sink, Josiah Sparks, Heather Strange and Kim Stull.
* * * *
Baylor University, dean's list, Winston-Salem: MaryLynn Flowers, Carly Ponder
Duke University, dean's list with distinction, Winston-Salem: Isabelle Ginn
* * * *
The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College held its annual induction ceremony for 23 new members for fall 2021/spring 2022 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology on Feb. 25.
Janelle Johnson of Daughters of the American Revolution, James Hunter Chapter, was the guest speaker based on PTK membership selection.
The inductees are: Jonathan Bledsoe, Jacob Mills and Mariela Trejo of Dobson; Madalyn Edwards, Sharon Futrell, Samuel Gordon, Jennifer Hernandez, Christopher Hernandez-Carrillo and Katheryn Lachino of Mount Airy; Angela Flippin and Tristan Shockley of Pilot Mountain; Leonel Gonzalez of Elkin; Tyler Pilcher and Aaron Woodell of East Bend; Jesse Keaton of Boonville; Wyatt Hawks and Geneva Reavis of Yadkinville; Sarah Bare of Hamptonville; Michael Bonilla of Pinnacle; Susan Anderson of North Wilkesboro; Heather Couch of Ronda; Toby Groce of State Road; and Amanda Robertson of Stuart, Va.
The Surry Community College’s PTK chapter was recently designated as a Five Star Chapter. The college’s PTK organization does campus service projects and participates in a college-wide service project each year. Most recently, the chapter worked on an Honors in Action project to raise money for Hope Chapel Orphanage in Ghana. They also received a $3,000 grant from Walmart Giving to help establish a student outreach center on campus.
