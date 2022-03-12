Community Milestones

Achievers

The 100 students were selected from thousands of applicants nationwide for this mentoring program designed to assist young people in identifying and pursuing their dreams. The students, along with a parent or guardian, received all-expense-paid trips to Walt Disney World to participate in the program, which features career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars and presentations by celebrity guests. The educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort is designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

Activities

The original concept for the giving initiative was to conduct an employee food drive for a local food pantry in High Point, but the idea quickly grew from there. “Originally, we were considering a food drive with the associates at our cut and sew facility and our corporate headquarters, both located in High Point,” said Teresa Huffman, senior vice-president of human resources at Culp. “We made a connection last fall with Rockingham Family Charities, and after realizing their food pantry shelves were almost depleted, we knew we could help. So, we decided we would also conduct a food drive at our Stokesdale facility at the same time. Excitement for the idea led to a global initiative to include all of Culp’s worldwide facilities in the Share the Love campaign.”