Community Milestones

Announcements

The Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Carolina Bible Camp, 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville.

The rain or shine festival will feature barbecue and The Kruger Brothers, the Junior Sisk Band, Carley Arrowood and Big Ron Hunter.

AGAPE of North Carolina is sponsoring the kids activities tent.

Participants should bring seating but leave pets, coolers and alcohol at home.

All proceeds benefit the CBC Scholarship and CBC Development Funds.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.

For information, visit www.cbcbluegrass.com.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers will sponsor a book launch of its 2022 literary anthology, Flying South, at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Bookmarks bookstore, 634 West Fourth St. (#110) in Winston-Salem.

Four authors will read from their works at the book launch: Bill Colvard of Jonesville, Kathie Collins of East Bend, Jenny Bates of Germanton and Mark Smith-Soto of Greensboro. Three writers won a total of $2,000 for being judged bests in category. Nick Watson of Hilton Head Island, S.C., won best in category for fiction and president’s favorite (combined $1,000 prize) for “The Old Man Who Thought He Could Become Garcia Marquez;” Joyce Schmid of Palo Alto, Calif., won best in category for poetry ($500 prize) for “Waiting Room for the CVOR;” and Genevieve Allaire of Las Cruces, N.M., won best in category for non-fiction ($500 prize) for “The Guadalupe Confessionals.”

Other North Carolina writers in the anthology include John Haugh and Anya Russian of Greensboro; Matt Cheek of Charlotte; Leslie Parker of McLeansville; Kevin Winchester of Waxhaw; David Poston of Gastonia; Vivian Bikulege of Brevard; JoAnn Hoffman of Cary; Laura Alderson of Raleigh; Sharon Howard of Boone; and Earl Huband of Durham. The book features a total of 36 writers.

The book’s cover was designed by local artist and Winston-Salem Writers member Barbara Mellin.

The anthology is available for purchase from online vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million; at the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors in downtown Winston-Salem Sept. 22-25; and on the Winston-Salem Writers website, wswriters.org.

* * * *

The 2022 Winston-Salem Heart and Stroke Walk is in-person and under the leadership of Brad Roehrenbeck, general counsel and vice president of legal services and compliance for MedCost, and Dr. Goldie Byrd, executive director of the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. As co-chairs for the Winston-Salem Heart and Stroke Walk at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem, Roehrenbeck and Byrd are leading an executive leadership team to raise critical funds benefitting heart disease and stroke research and prevention education.

The American Heart Association is currently funding three heart disease and stroke-related research projects at N.C. A&T and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, totaling more than $3 million.

To register for the walk, visit www.winstonsalemheartwalk.org. For event questions, email TriadNC@heart.org.

* * * *

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking proposals from qualified entities to lead the creation of a comprehensive strategic plan to enhance, leverage, and market the existing facilities and programs of the Blue Ridge Music Center. The foundation plays key roles in the operation and programming of the music center, which is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in southwest Virginia, near Galax and the Virginia-North Carolina border.

This strategic planning work is being made possible through a grant from the National Park Foundation’s Strong Parks, Strong Communities Capacity Building program. Together, the foundation and the selected consultant will conduct a market analysis and facilitate conversations between the Foundation, the National Park Service, and the local community to reimagine the music center’s facilities, operations, programming and marketing. The resulting strategic plan will guide efforts to engage larger and more diverse audiences; increase the variety and volume of the music center’s financial resources; and increase tourism spending.

Responsibilities for the selected entity will include project planning and management, research, surveys, market analysis, economic impact analysis, meeting facilitation, strategic planning, communications and writing. The project timeline runs from October 2022 through June 2023.

Anyone interested in receiving the full Request for Proposals should email George Ivey, development director for the foundation, at givey@brpfoundation.org, with “Blue Ridge Music Center RFP” in the subject line. Complete proposals are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 19. Any questions about the RFP must be submitted by email to givey@brpfoundation.org by 4 p.m. Sept. 6, also with “Blue Ridge Music Center RFP” in the subject line. Project and RFP information are also available online at BRPFoundation.org/BlueRidgeMusicCenterRFP.

The foundation has offices in Asheville and Winston-Salem, and Lynchburg and Galax, Va. For information, visit BRPFoundation.org.

* * * *

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will host a program for homeschool families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19. While the historic house museum is closed to the general public, homeschool families are invited to explore the art collection and architecture of Körner’s Folly as a field trip or part of their curriculum.

In 1878 the artist-turned-interior designer Jule Körner embarked upon the ambitious project of creating a living catalogue of house furnishings that would also serve as a home in his native Kernersville. By 1880, Jule’s vision was complete, or so he thought. Originally the building he designed contained 11 rooms, but after Jule’s marriage to Polly Alice Masten of Winston, the couple set about updating and renovating the structure to suit their growing family.

Homeschool Day: Art & Architecture will unlock the secrets of Körner’s Folly’s eccentric Victorian-era style for homeschool families through self-paced indoor and outdoor activities. The program is best suited for students ages 6 to 14, but some activities may be adapted for younger learners. Learn general architecture and arts vocabulary through self-guided tours, a program-specific scavenger hunt, and hands-on art activities, including a 3-D building station.

Visit www.kornersfolly.org/events/homeschool-day-art-and-architecture for tickets. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 18, $3 for children ages 2 to 5 and free for children under 2.

For information, call 336-996-7922.

Grants

The Truliant Foundation announced Aug. 25 that Visa will give monetary funds to the foundation to support the organization’s charitable programs.

Visa will give to the foundation over the next five years as part of Visa’s efforts to support local communities and uplift their economies. In 2022, its gift will support the Truliant Employee Relief Fund, the first program of the foundation dedicated to the wellness of Truliant employees.

The fund provides financial assistance to employees experiencing financial hardship due to special situations outside of their control. Seed money for the fund was provided by Truliant’s senior leadership, which was matched by the credit union.

* * * *

Youth councils, local governments and private or non-profit agencies with ideas for innovative programs to help North Carolina’s teens can now apply for grants up to $500 through the State Youth Council’s Mini Grant program.

The North Carolina Department of Administration’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement began accepting applications in late August from organizations that build character and leadership skills among North Carolina youth through peer-to-peer community projects. The application deadline is Sept. 30.

The grant program is open to North Carolina youth councils as well as local governments, private and non-profit agencies interested in developing or enhancing projects geared towards high school students. Individual grants will range from $100 to $500. The council will award a total of $6,292 this fall to organizations and agencies with projects that encourage peer-to-peer community engagement, or sharpen student project development, management and communication skills.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/5btrcwav.

Scholarships

The Shallow Ford Foundation has announced the following scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year:

Charles and Robin Paul Scholarship Award: Levy Smith, attends Winston-Salem State University and is completing a bachelor’s degree in general biology. $2,000 award.

The Clarence “Big House” Gaines Reynolda Rotary College Assistance Program Scholarship: Abrea Lucky and Julian Medina Penaloza. Lucky will attend Forsyth Tech to take classes in animation and interior design. Penaloza will attend Winston-Salem State University to study marketing. The scholarship is open to graduating seniors who have attended Cook Elementary and may be applied to studies at Forsyth Tech ($2,000/year for two years) or WSSU ($5,000/year for four years).

The Coach Murph Scholarship: Janie Peterson, will attend UNC-Chapel Hill with an anticipated major in pre-med with a focus in biology. The W.F. Fund established this scholarship of $16,000 over four years in honor of Pat Murphy.

The Kim & Chris Henson Scholarship Awards: Alonso Rodriguez and Rocco Gigliotti. Rodriguez will attend UNC-Charlotte to complete a B.S. in nursing with the goal of obtaining a doctorate. Rocco Gigliotti will attend Wofford University in the fall to major in biology.

The Leslie Martin Scholarships: Daizha Rattley and Kristina Perdue. Rattley will attend Hampton University to study criminology. Perdue will attend UNCG with the goal of becoming a professor of classical studies after completing her doctorate. These awards of $2,500 each are made possibly by the generosity of John Stewart.

The Marvin’s Garage Doors Scholarship in Honor of Marvin Brown: Trevor Tharington. Tharington will attend Forsyth Tech to study welding. Through the Shallow Ford Foundation, Marvin’s Garage Doors set up a new occupational training scholarship award of $1,000 in 2022 in honor of its founder, Marvin Brown.

The Mary Elizabeth Dodson Conrad Scholarships: Annie Ellis and Tanya Crockett. Ellis attends Liberty University, where she has completed her freshman year studying in their nursing program. Crockett attends Davidson-Davie Community College to study nursing. The awards of $2,500 are given to two graduating seniors or adult students who are residents of Forsyth County and are seeking a degree or credential in the healthcare field.

The Mason H. Hunter Vocational Educational Scholarship of the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce: Taylor Davis. Davis will attend Lenoir–Rhyne University with the goal of becoming a physical therapist. $2,500 award.

The Rebecca and Danny Green Music Scholarship: John Henry Ewing. Will attend Appalachian State University to study computer science. This $1,500 award is given to a student who participated in music programs at West Forsyth High School.

The Salem Glen College Assistance Program given in honor of Richard Bunker and Jerome (Fritz) Burkel: Felecia Jordan and Chantel Gillis. $2,500 award. Jordan will begin working towards her associates of nursing in the fall. Gillis is a student in the practical nursing education program working towards becoming a licensed nurse.

The Shallow Ford Foundation Community Scholarship: Emily Brewer, will attend Salem College to study dentistry. $1,000 award.

The Sharrod Patterson Memorial Scholarship: Quantum Plumber, will attend N.C. A&T to study civil engineering.

The Thad and Mary Bingham Education Assistance Awards: Mia Laws and Allison Furbee. Laws will attend UNC-Chapel Hill to study biology on the pre-medical track. Furbee will attend Pennsylvania State University for a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. The Thad and Mary Bingham Education Assistance Award of $2,500 is given each year to two graduating seniors from West Forsyth High School with demonstrated financial need.