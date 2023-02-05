Activities

Across the United States, Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collected more than 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 704-583-1463.

Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13-20, anyone can still be a part of this project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Announcements

For the first time since the pandemic, The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will hold its popular Pop Up Art Show from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9. It will be hosted by TAG Board President Stephanie Beaver and her husband, Michael, at their home.

This event will feature art from eight artists including Beth Murray, an abstract painter based in Winston-Salem. Each will have 10 to 12 pieces available for purchase. Check or credit cards only.

This in-home art show and sale is for TAG members and their guests only. To register for this event, visit website at www.tagart.org/events.

* * * *

Camel City Jazz Orchestra will host “Big Band Brunch,” a jazz brunch celebrating Valentine’s Day, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Millennium Center in Winston-Salem.

Attendees will enjoy a full brunch buffet with omelet and carving stations and waffles made to order, while listening to classic big band favorites played by CCJO. Mimosas, Bloody Mary cocktails, specialty coffee drinks and other non-alcoholic options will be available for purchase at a cash bar.

Options are available to reserve romantic two-top tables, book larger tables for four or eight, or sit at a community table.

The Valentine’s Day performance has become an annual tradition for CCJO, a professional big band and nonprofit that celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022. The organization’s mission is to provide live performances, learning experiences, and a supportive and rewarding environment to celebrate and perpetuate the uniquely American art form of jazz.

This year, CCJO will partner with T.U.R.N., a United Way-funded nonprofit, to enable a group of 10 students from Mineral Springs Middle School to attend the Valentine’s Day event, each with a guest.

Tickets, at $50 per person, are available at camelcityjazzorchestra.org/tickets and must be purchased by Feb. 7.

* * * *

The American Heart Association has announced Anita Prendergast, CEO of the Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, as the chairperson for the 2023 Triad Heart Ball and the Heart of the Triad initiative. A focus on stroke and prevention will take a lead for this year’s program accompanied by a traveling F.A.S.T. display sharing stroke warning signs. “F” stands for face drooping. “A” stands for arm weakness. “S” stands for speech difficulty. “T” stands for time to call 9-1-1.

The ball is scheduled for April 21 at the Legacy Stables and Events in Winston-Salem. This event celebrates the community’s collective success in driving change, funding science and improving health. It includes a mobile auction, live auction, engaging program, gourmet dinner and live entertainment by acoustic guitarist Kevin Beck. After the program concludes, live entertainment will be provided by Hot Sauce. Tickets are on sale now at TriadHeartBall.Heart.org. For event questions, contact TriadNC@heart.org.

* * * *

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville will hold its first Gather & Grow workshop of the year from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

Attendees will choose a color palette and materials, then learn methods for conditioning flowers and greenery. They can select from roses, carnations, eucalyptus, dianthus, daisies, stock, Dutch iris and alstroemeria (subject to availability). Attendees may choose to supply their own vase or select one from options provided. The cost to attend is $40 for non-members, and $37 for members.

To register, call 336-996-7888.

* * * *

Biscuitville restaurants will distribute free Black History Month bookmarks to customers in February.

The bookmarks highlight the accomplishments of three local individuals, including one of Biscuitville’s own team members, Bruce Conyers, an operator of Biscuitville’s Huffman Mill Road restaurant in Burlington. Also, featured is Catrina Thompson, the first Black woman to serve as chief of police at the Winston-Salem Police Department and Samantha Foxx Winship. Winship owns and operates one of five registered Black-owned farms in Forsyth County.

Awards

Wake Forest’s Entrepreneurship Center startups have been recognized on Shark Tank and featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list. Now, a Wake Forest teaching method that helps students discover their best startup ideas, called IDEATE, has earned a national innovation award.

The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship awarded the 2023 Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation Award to Wake Forest’s Center for Entrepreneurship, earning the win in competition with Wharton School of Business, Washington University and Georgetown University.

The IDEATE method was developed by Dan Cohen, a professor of practice and the executive director of Wake Forest’s Center for Entrepreneurship, and Greg Pool, who directs Wake Forest’s Startup Lab.

The first two steps of the method, Identify and Discover, involve helping students think about what makes an idea valuable, then learning to identify a true “headache problem” and how to know if it really is worth solving.

After generating ideas, the next steps are to Enhance, Anticipate, Target and Evaluate the ideas that emerge. This includes identifying the target market, profit potential and the student’s ability to build the product or service.

USASBE’s Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation and Excellence Award recognizes institutions with creative, high-quality, sustainable and impactful courses and co-curricular programs in entrepreneurship education.

Donations

Tyson Foods has donated more than 18 million pounds of protein — the equivalent of approximately 72 million servings of protein — to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations in Tyson plant communities, and across the nation in fiscal 2022.

In the last year, the company worked with community organizations to stand up hundreds of donation events, with events occurring in almost every state from coast-to- coast, including 640,000 servings of protein going to tribal citizens experiencing food insecurity.

Nearly 10 million pounds of protein went to their hunger relief partner Feeding America and its network of 200-member food banks, and 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs. Since 2006, Tyson has also donated almost $3.5 million to Feeding America and $223 million of protein to local member food banks across the country.

* * * *

The Winston-Salem Open, presented by Flow Automotive and Truist, has announced a $25,000 donation to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools middle school athletic programs from a portion of the proceeds of the 2022 tournament.

This makes the two-year total of donations to WSFCS at $50,000.

The tournament also gave $8,000 to grassroot community tennis programs within the Winston-Salem community — $4,000 to Winston-Salem Tennis and $4,000 to the Kimberley Park Tennis Association. Both organizations focus on low or no-cost programming for underserved populations and providing play opportunities for thousands of local people.

The $33,000 gift is the result of the eight-day event held at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Aug. 19-26.

Graduates

University of Alabama: Katie Andrews of Winston-Salem, Master of Accountancy

University of Maryland Global Campus: Heather Nicole Fulk of Lexington, Associate of Arts in general studies; Ross Fitzpatrick of Denton, B.S. in computer networks and cybersecurity; Joshua L. Martin of Winston-Salem, M.S. in management—human resources management

Grants

Members of Bank of America’s Triad Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership & Advancement chapter recently delivered a $2,000 grant to Second Harvest of Northwest North Carolina. These funds represent one of 10 Feeding America Challenge grants distributed across the country recognizing the volunteer efforts of 101 Triad bank employees and their 282 hours of volunteerism between June and August 2022.

This grant is in recognition that Hispanic/Latino communities experience unique challenges and are more likely to face hunger than other community populations. In 2020, more than 19% of all Hispanic/Latino residents in the United States were food insecure.

Honors

Garrett Christopher Sapp, a senior at Ronald W. Reagan High School, has been selected to represent Sapp’s school and community as a member of the “All American D-Day Band.” Sapp plays the clarinet.

Sponsored by Historic Programs and The National Band Association, the band members will wear special All-American uniforms provided by DeMoulin Bros & Co. and will perform at the D-Day Memorial Parade on brand new instruments provided by KHS America. The parade will process down Eisenhower Avenue in the historic village of Sainte Mere Eglise in Normandy. Special Commemoration Ceremonies will be held at the Brittany American Cemetery and the Normandy American Cemetery.

Being selected as an All-American Band member is the highest honor a high school musician can receive.

Sapp’s band director, Robert Johnston, nominated him. Two American Legion posts: Post #522 from Lewisville and Post #290 from King financially helped support Sapp going to Normandy, France.

* * * *

Georgia State University, dean’s list: Baileigh Roper of Lexington

Miami University, dean’s list: Alia Agee of Winston Salem

University of Central Arkansas, presidential scholar: Ma Alessandra Fe D Carloman of Lewisville

* * * *

Wofford College, dean’s list: Anna Norris (Boone); Kimberly Crouch (Clemmons); Garrett Vernon (Elkin); Jackson Barton (Lexington); Griffin Albright (Pfafftown); Abigail Woodall (Todd); Leah Mitchell (Walnut Cove); Caroline Langston (Wilkeboro); and Rocco Gigliotti, Emily Masten, Millicent Murphy, Logan Petros, Luke Stephens, Thomas Tessien, Elaina Valente (Winston-Salem).

Scholarships

In recognition of April as “Distracted Driving Month,” Alliance Insurance Services will be awarding money for college to three students who produce the best videos on the dangers of distracted driving.

Competition for the scholarship money is open to any student planning to enroll in a community college or university this fall. The video can be up to three minutes in length and must be submitted by March 31.

Alliance Insurance Services will be awarding three cash prizes. First place wins $1,750, second place $900 and third place $350.

Video submissions should be emailed to Kaylea Hardman at kaylea@myallianceinsurance.com. Winners will be announced during the first week in April.

For information, visit www.myallianceinsuranceservices.com.