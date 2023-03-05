Achievers

Emmie Maurer of Mount Airy competed as part of the Radford University mock trial team at the American Mock Trial Association regional tournament Feb. 18-19 at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

Coach Don Martin, instructor of criminal justice, said the team has made remarkable progress after competing in only three in-person tournaments in the history of the program. In those tournaments, Radford’s best performance was a one win and tie (out of eight possible ballots to win).

At the regional tournament in February, Radford University’s A team won four ballots and won in head-to-head competition against Lafayette and Elon. A total of five ballots were necessary to advance to the next stage of the playoffs, and the A team came close. The team lost by two ballots with a score of 99-97 and 98-96.

The B team faced one of the best teams in the country, the University of Virginia, and perennial powerhouse, Richmond.

The team now turns it focus to preparing for next year, forming a student organization and recruiting incoming freshmen for next year.

Angelina Pierre of Lewisville, a junior at High Point University studying biology, will present her research, “Synthesizing and characterizing a library of rhodamine B amide dimers with varying covalent linkers,” at the American Chemical Society Conference this month.

She works with a fluorescent dye called rhodamine B and makes an amide dimer in the lab of Pam Lundin’s, assistant professor of chemistry. This is a collaborative lab project with Keir Fogarty, assistant professor of chemistry, where he and his research students analyze the fluorescence and optical properties of rhodamine B.

The end goal of this research is to be able to control the photo-switching of rhodamine B, which is the moment and conditions that the closed neutral form switches to the open acidic form. Rhodamine B is very sensitive to both light and water from the ambient environment. As a result, the equilibrium of the reaction highly favors the acidic open form, and it is harder to force it back into the closed form.

Pierre will give her oral presentation on March 26 and her poster presentation on March 27 at the Sci-Mix Poster Session during the American Chemical Society Conference in Indianapolis. Sci-Mix features the top 10% of abstracts submitted to the meeting, and this is the second year in a row that Pierre has been selected for this honor.

Officials recently announced the 2024 Funding Process and Framework for Community Wide Investments of the United Fund of Surry.

For the 2024 Community-Wide Investment Process, “Keep It Local Surry” United Fund of Surry County is continuing its support of nonprofit partners who are looking to work collaboratively with other stakeholders throughout Surry County in order to move from transactional service delivery towards transformational outcomes for their clients and to help build towards the vision of a world-class community where no one lives in poverty and everyone holds the power to access opportunities and resources needed to thrive.

Executive Director, Melissa Hiatt stated, “United Fund of Surry is evolving from being solely a ‘funding’ organization to a ‘community impact’ organization focused on community-level strategies to achieve lasting change for our residents. We continue to engage with diverse partners (nonprofits, businesses, government, schools, neighborhoods and faith-based organizations) to identify collaborative solutions that will result in positive change for Surry County.”

For communitywide investments there are four focus areas: Youth and family, seniors, crisis intervention and medical intervention.

For information, visit www.unitedfundofsurry.org/apply-for.

MESDA will host the inaugural Ceramics Forum on March 17-18 in Winston-Salem thanks to a new partnership between the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts and Colonial Williamsburg.

“Fire + Clay: Fresh Perspectives on Southern Pottery” will feature lectures on the newest research in Southern ceramics from across MESDA’s eight states, including its newest one, Alabama. A natural collaboration between the two institutions, the conferences will draw on the world-class collections at both museums. The forum will convene in Colonial Williamsburg next spring and alternate between the two museums in the future.

A special session will focus on contemporary ceramics artists — David Mack, David Stuempfle and Michelle Erickson — and their new creations responding to iconic southern forms will be on view in the William C. and Susan S. Mariner Southern Ceramics Gallery. Optional pre-conference activities include day trips to Seagrove and the Mint Museum in Charlotte, as well as opportunities to mold clay under the supervision of Tara Logue, Old Salem’s master potter.

In-person tickets are available through March 6 or until the program sells out. Virtual attendance tickets are also available for purchase and include an all-in-one ticket to Old Salem and MESDA redeemable for the rest of the year. Registration options can be found at mesda.org/fireplusclay.

In conjunction with the conference, MESDA will open a new exhibit, “Thrown Together: Posts and People of Early Alabama,” which will explore how a unique mixture of people from around the globe shaped the distinctive ceramic traditions of Alabama. Drawing on public and private collections, many of the objects in this exhibit have never previously been outside of Alabama.

“Thrown Together” opens on March 16 in the MESDA galleries and will run through September 2023.

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Winston-Salem: Leo Garcia Calderon, B.S.

Elon University

President’s list

Advance: Dominic Peter Mazza

Belmont: Mollie Elizabeth Lund

Boone: Hannah Sylvia Sharpe

Clemmons: Ryan James Reece, Bailey Ana Reutinger, Michael Spencer Watkins

Davidson: James Donald Folds III, Emma Delaney Larsen, Tamer Sharif Metwalli

Elkin: Grace Eliana Chester, Abigail Marguerite Dumas

Kernersville: Emma Claire Wolfe

Mount Airy: Kassidy Lia Puckett

Pfafftown: Landrey Elleson Messick, Madeline Lee Mitchener, Eliana Carmel Olivier

State Road: Jadalynn Nicole Poplin

Walkertown: Avery Piper Underwood

Walnut Cove: Megan Elizabeth Curling

Winston-Salem: Mary Elizabeth Boyd, James Bowman Dalrymple, James Lamont Eaton, William Paul Fulton, Avi Taylor Kurtz, Donelle Natania Leak, Cole Jessie Meixsell, Kai R. Mitchell, Benjamin Thomas Trainum, Briston Mackenzie Whitt

Yanceyville: Mackenzie James Smith

Elon University

Dean’s list

Clemmons: Ariana L. Wilson

Cornelius: Martina Angela D’Ovidio

Davidson: Gerald W. Fuller, Ivy Rebecca Montague, Kathryn Anne Piller, Antonella Tommasi

Hamptonville: Madison Rhianne Triplett

Kernersville: Alana Briann Hargett

King: Zachary Charles Heath

Lewisville: Alice Kathryn Efremov

Pfafftown: Robert Hayden Goecker, Devon Kendrick Young

Winston-Salem: Alexis Serena Cooper, Katharine Isabel Evans, Zoe Morgan Friedel, Jenna Kate Gordon, Jennifer Talitha Morales, Kayla R. Spalding, Quyen Tran, Charlotte Elizabeth Turner, Mackenzie Braedon Wright, Jennifer Thao

Coastal Carolina University, president’s list: Houston Koon of Wilkesboro, Madelynn Lichty of Clemmons, Samantha Post of Yadkinville

Coastal Carolina University, dean’s list: Kendall Bowman and Emma Gordon, both of Winston-Salem; Christina Gentile and Hannah Sowers, both of Lexington; Kirstin Gilbert of Lewisville; Blake Hayes of Wilkesboro

Emerson College, dean’s list: Sophia Severs of Clemmons

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, dean’s list: Mollie Zehmer of Lexington

Husson University, honors list: Ben Taneman of Winston-Salem

Middle Tennessee State University, dean’s list: Jackson Oves of Kernersville

University of Maryland Global Campus, dean’s list: Jaelin Houston of Clemmons, Dustin Sammons of Moravian Falls, Skyler Tarr McPherson of Winston-Salem, Dion Thompson of Lexington

University of Mississippi, chancellor’s honor roll: Meghan Garrou of Lexington

Scholarships

Following a successful first year, Visa announced the second class of its Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program, awarding 75 incoming first-year college students with scholarship assistance for up to four years, ongoing learning opportunities and one-on-one mentorship with Visa team members throughout their college experience. Local scholars include Joseph Hairston of Winston-Salem and Taj Jones of High Point.

Visa Black Scholars also will participate in a Black Scholars Summit and be offered opportunities for paid internships, and those who meet program requirements will be invited to join Visa full-time after graduation.

Since its August 2021 launch, the Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program has supported 126 students as part of the company’s five-year $10 million investment in line with Visa’s inclusion and diversity efforts to drive lasting positive change.