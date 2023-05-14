Achievers

Homestead Hills recently hosted the 10th Annual Silver Pen Award winners’ ceremony.

Homestead Hills started this competition 10 years ago to help bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and senior citizens. Each year, the program has continued to grow in success and has awarded more than $386,000 to students for college and trade school expenses.

This year’s $3,750 in prize money was awarded to: First place, Estella Heid, Penn Foster High; second place, Morgan Creason, Davie County High; and third place, Abigail Hall, Mount Tabor High School.

To learn more about the Silver Pen Writing Competition, visit Silverpen-SLC.com.

Announcements

Old Salem Museums & Gardens will celebrate Freedom Day — a local version of the national holiday of Juneteenth— on May 21 at St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. in Winston-Salem. A program including spoken word, drumming, dancing and music will begin at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Freedom Day commemorates the historic announcement of freedom for the enslaved in the church on May 21, 1865. It also celebrates the founding of the Freedmen’s community of Happy Hill in 1872, the first African-American neighborhood in Winston-Salem.

The Honorable Denise Hartsfield will host a program to include remarks by Mel White, Old Salem’s first director of African American programming, and an original work honoring freedom by LB the Poet. A reception in the Log Church will follow.

St. Philips Moravian is the oldest standing African-American church in North Carolina and one of the oldest in the nation. The enslaved people who heard the announcement of freedom in 1865 sat in the same chapel, on the same pews, that are used today.

The Happy Hill Neighborhood Association and Triad Cultural Arts are collaborating with Old Salem for the event.

Also in Old Salem, as part of the historic district’s Salem Saturdays in Spring, organist Jonathan Williams will perform in St. Philips Moravian beginning at noon May 20. Williams will present a piano and violin program of African-American and Afro-Moravian music from the American South. The performance is open to everyone who purchases a ticket to Old Salem that day. Williams is the organist for Home Moravian Church in Winston-Salem and a member of the board of trustees of the Moravian Music Foundation.

* * * *

Mountain Valley is holding an annual grief camp for children ages 5 to 18 who have experienced a significant loss in their life. The camp is an extension of Mountain Valley’ Kids Path program.

This summer camp will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-9 at Wilkes Family YMCA, 1801 YMCA Blvd., Wilkesboro.

On the final day of camp, parents and families are invited to a special evening memorial after camp.

The registration deadline is June 6. Visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/support/kids-path-2023/ to register.

For information on Kids Path, contact Katie Moser at 888-789-2922.

Awards

One of the first major events during the commencement season at The Citadel is the annual awards convocation for the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

The awards are presented to cadets and active duty students in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.

Isaac Patterson of King received the Lt. Dan Malcom Jr. Memorial Sword, which recognizes a cadet for leadership and dedication while a member of The Citadel Naval ROTC.

Fellows

The Pulitzer Center has selected junior Una Wilson as Wake Forest’s 2023 Reporting Fellow. She will receive a $3,000 stipend to report on the impact of community gardens on poor communities near Mumbai, India.

The title of her research project is “Mumbai slum gardeners plant seeds to save lives.” In her application to the Pulitzer Center, Wilson highlighted the massive population growth in urban industrial cities worldwide and how these densely populated areas are creating public health concerns.

“Unstable construction of tightly packed buildings, poor sanitation, and polluted water and air pose serious human health risks, including malnutrition, disease, and death,” she said.

To combat these issues, Wilson notes that nearly 20 different citizen groups (mostly women-led) and non-governmental organizations have transformed bits of unused urban slum land into productive community gardens.

Wilson is the university’s 12th fellowship recipient.

Graduates

Bridgewater College: Grace Hayes of Boone, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in liberal studies.

Flagler College: Leonid Sailor of West Jefferson, B.A. in anthropology.

University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Nursing: Savannah Ashley Eaton of Winston-Salem, summa cum laude.

University of the Cumberlands: Brandon Durham and Katherine Grimes, both of Mocksville; Micha Harris of King; Makayla Marquis of Pilot Mountain.

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Emily Boger of Winston-Salem, Elon University; Zachariah Boggs of Lexington, Campbell University; Noah Dancy of Wilkesboro, Methodist University; Brandon Frazier of Mount Airy, University of Florida; Matthew Ham of Lansing, Eastern New Mexico University; Ethan Hurley of Wilkesboro and Nekeba Yelverton of Winston-Salem, UNC-Charlotte; Casey Lehner of High Point, Florida State University; Brooklyn Lester of Mount Airy and Hailey Rosdhal of Lexington, Western Carolina University; Johnnie Mickel of Welcome, N.C. State; Matthew Whitehurst of Winston-Salem, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

Local UNC-Wilmington students included: Stephen Burdette, Mandi Danley, Savannah Hayes, Dakota Hollis, Sharanda Jackson, Norman Morgan, Abby Pardue, Jessica Richards, Candace Wilmoth.

Local East Carolina University students included: Emma Edwards, Anthony Hardison, Jessica Harmon, Lydia Ingram, Lauren Peters, Alexandra Puckett, Nina Thompson.

Scholarships

UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 20 young leaders from across the United States, including Alecia Washington of Reynolds High School, to be members of the 14th class of the university’s most prestigious and academically competitive scholarship program. The scholars will join UNC-Charlotte in the fall 2023 semester.

The university’s premier merit-based scholarship is valued at approximately $105,000 per North Carolina student and $155,000 for each student from other states. It covers full tuition, housing, meals, books, mandatory fees and summer experiences. Scholars are provided additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development.

* * * *

National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Local students included: Julia Bray Davis, North Carolina Leadership Academy in Kernersville; Michael E. Wang of Lexington, South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics in Hartsville, S.C.; Victoria J. Clinger, Ronald Wilson Reagan High; Julia J. Kincaid, Forsyth Country Day School; Anna Reece McPherson, Calvary Day School; and Katie C. Swayne, Atkins Academic and Technology High.

* * * *

Members of the Tarheel Central Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently awarded $1,500 scholarships to two college-bound graduating JROTC seniors at Salem Glen Country Club in Clemmons. The scholarship winners were Cadet Miles Akers of North Davidson High School and Cadet MaKayla Beard of Mount Tabor High School. Akers is the son of Brian and Georgia Akers of Clemmons and Beard is the daughter of David and Davida Beard of Winston-Salem.