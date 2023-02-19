Achievers

Bishop McGuinness High School recently welcomed back their Model U.N. team after they competed in Washington, D.C.

This conference was orchestrated by American University and involved more than 900 delegates from across the world.

The Model U.N team was able to leave victorious and bring home two awards: Best Delegate, won by Blake Miller, and Honorable Mention, won by Morgan Johnston. Delegates in this simulation focused on the Indo-Pacific region and were required to demonstrate all qualities of a United Nations diplomat, including diplomacy, integrity and problem-solving.

Announcements

Lawyer, bestselling author and social justice advocate Bryan Stevenson will join the Face to Face Speaker Forum for an evening of conversation with Wake Forest University Vice President of Campus Life Shea Kidd Brown at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in Wait Chapel.

Stevenson, a public interest lawyer and author of the New York Times bestseller “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” has dedicated his career to helping the poor, the incarcerated and the condemned. He is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama-based group that provides legal representation to people who have been illegally convicted, unfairly sentenced or abused in state jails and prisons. EJI also challenges the death penalty and excessive punishment and provides re-entry assistance to formerly incarcerated people.

Stevenson also will participate in a student-led conversation at Wait Chapel at 5 p.m. hosted by the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, School of Business, School of Law, School of Divinity and the Program for Leadership & Character. Four students from Wake Forest professional schools will serve as moderators.

Students from Winston-Salem area colleges and universities are invited to join the Wake Forest community in this student-led event for free with a student identification.

* * * *

Ciener Botanical Garden is looking for vendors to participate in their “Love in Full Bloom Wedding Fair,” set for 1 to 5 p.m. March 19.

The fair gives vendors an opportunity to display their products and promote their services in the Triad’s premier venue for weddings and receptions.

Due to the size and integrity of the event, the number of service vendors from each category will be limited. Special consideration will be given to returning vendors and Kernersville businesses. Vendors must apply by Feb. 28.

For information or to register, contact Diana Day at 336-996-7888 or dday@toknc.com.

* * * *

HonorBridge, a nonprofit organ procurement organization serving 7.5 million people in 77 counties in North Carolina, along with Pittsylvania County in Virginia, has announced that during 2022 HonorBridge staff:

Recovered organs from 316 donors

Recovered tissues from 1,193 donors

Transplanted 840 organs

Recovered 213 organs for research, a 13% increase from 2021

Recovered 2,890 tissues

Helped save 750 lives

Provided follow up and support to 2,075 donor family members, including facilitating two, in-person, donor family/recipient meetings

Conducted 625 organ donation conversations with families, an 8% increase from 2021

Received authorization from 433 organ donor families, a 10% increase from 2021

Visited more than 300 funeral homes

Partnered with more than 30 workplaces to provide donation awareness and education

The nonprofit’s new Chapel Hill building will open in the first quarter, allowing for on-site organ and tissue recovery.

With more than 85% of the people on the national waiting list waiting for a kidney, there is increasing disparity between the number of patients waiting and the number of deceased organs available. Expansion of the organ donor pool to increase the availability of transplantable organs is at the heart of HonorBridge’s mission. HonorBridge was awarded a $405,000 grant by the Kidney Transplant Collaborative, to develop a new, improved system. In collaboration with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, the aim is to develop a system for procurement and tracking of kidney donation outcomes, with the potential to increase kidney donation and become a national model for expanding kidney recovery and transplantation.

Community members can register to be an organ donor at their local DMV or at HonorBridge.org/RegisterMe.

Awards

Kaitlyn Bryan of Clemmons, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2385, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Bryan wanted to help displaced Ukrainians get the supplies they needed so she partnered with Trinity Church in Greensboro to make Warm Wishes bags. The bags included handwritten notes, along with necessities like snacks, hygiene products, socks, towels, first aid supplies and more.

* * * *

Hilda Cieza-Regalado of Winston-Salem, a member of Girl Scout Troop 13135, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Cieza-Regalado partnered with Sunnyside Ministry in Winston-Salem to build an outdoor shelf that would hold kits for homeless people to have access to. Inside the kits, she put rain ponchos, lotion, deodorant, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products and more. She also promoted her kits to other organizations through a video she created, and several have already donated their own kits to be used at Sunnyside Ministry.

Graduates

George Fox University: Mark Steele of Lewisville, doctor of leadership in global perspectives

Missouri State University: Cheslynn Martin of Winston-Salem, Master of Science in interdisciplinary studies

University of Mississippi: Chelsea Jones of Clemmons, certificate in intercollegiate athletics administration from the Graduate School; William Hendrix of Blowing Rock, B.S.

Grants

LEAD Girls of NC, a local nonprofit focused on empowering at-risk/low-income girls, was named one of 50 recipients of a national Black Women Impact Grant from the Goldman Sachs Foundation. The organization was chosen from more than 800 applicants of Black women-led and Black women-serving nonprofits. LEAD (Learning Everyday Accomplishing Dreams) is using the two-year, $100,000 general operating grant for training, staff expansion and a larger location. LEAD currently serves more than 300 girls annually in Forsyth County through in-school programming with partner Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools in addition to weekend and summer offerings.

In 2023, LEAD expanded the number of partner schools where it offers programming led by trained LEAD facilitators to include Philo-Hill Magnet Academy and Paisley Middle School. LEAD already offers programming at Mineral Springs Middle School, Wiley Magnet Middle School, Cook Literacy Model School, Flat Rock Middle School, Middle Fork Academy and Carver High School. The Goldman Sachs Foundation grant is enabling LEAD to hire additional facilitators to serve its expanding community footprint.

A key priority for the LEAD team in 2023 is to have a larger location for the LEAD girls to access outside of school. While they look for space, LEAD is moving to a larger, interim location at its current location on Fourth Street.

On March 12, LEAD Girls will celebrate its seventh year of service to the community at its annual soiree. This year’s event theme is “Hear Her Roar” and the event will take place at ROAR on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. Event details will be available at leadgirls.org.

Honors

Furman University dean’s list

Clemmons: Torrey Kridel, Alex Nagy

Kernersville: Regan Richardson

Lewisville: Alexandra Sorescu

Pfafftown: Drew McDowell, Delaney Nubson

Winston-Salem: Anna Bing, Noah Chmil, Caroline Griggs, Henderson Holder, Anne Laws, Elisabeth Miller, Francesca Moya, Anna Nichols, Hannah Petty, Cameron Ponder, Madison Rabold, Lillian Robins, Margaret Salt, Perrin Shuler, Caroline Stemple

* * * *

Anderson University, dean’s list: Josiah Gordon, Weston Penrod and Elianna Ruperto, all of Lewisville; and Alexander Grant, Grace Minnich, Caden Minnich and Kate Shotwell, all of Winston-Salem.

Clemson University, president’s list: Christina Lee Lauffenburger of Winston-Salem

Dean College, dean’s list: Madeline Burt of Advance

George Fox University, dean’s list: Emily Hayes of Pfafftown

Georgia Southern University, president’s list: Beatrice Bean of Clemmons, Rebekah Farthing of Boone

Harding University, dean’s list: Luke Huddleston of Pfafftown, Isabella Paul of Ararat

Hollins University, dean’s list: Shelby Barham of Kernersville, Sydney Lambert of North Wilkesboro

Illinois Wesleyan University, dean’s list: Logan Jordan of Winston-Salem

Ithaca College, dean’s list: Meredith Brown of Winston-Salem

Mississippi State University, president’s list: Austin Loper of Winston-Salem, Reagan Williams of Oak Ridge

Montclair State University, dean’s list: Elise Bednar of Boone

Presbyterian College, president’s list: Owen McCormack of Advance

Presbyterian College, dean’s list: Lucas Payne of East Bend, Zebulon Stroup of Mount Airy, Emily Whitaker of Boonville

Quinnipiac University, dean’s list: Jacey Jones of Winston-Salem

Radford University, dean’s list: Corinth Elizabeth McMillan of Germanton, Amber Lynne Tullock of King, Natalie Grace Jones and Emmie Jane Lynn Maurer, both of Mount Airy, Lizzy Y Santibanez of Statesville, Foster Madly Jillian Sharpe of Lexington

Regis College, dean’s list, Lexington: Jack Crater

Samford University, dean’s list: Ella Anderson and Jacob Manning, both of Winston Salem; Shelby Roal of Hays

Tallahassee Community College, president’s list: Hannah Rader of Winston-Salem

The Citadel, Gold Star recognition: Kernersville, Ian Jenkins, Bennett Smoak

The Citadel, president’s list: Colton Horvath of Clemmons, Isaac Patterson of King, Hadley White of Winston-Salem

The Citadel, dean’s list: Colton Horvath of Clemmons, Ian Jenkins of Kernersville, Isaac Patterson of King, Noah Pearson of Banner Elk, Bennett Smoak of Kernersville, Hadley White of Winston-Salem

The College of New Jersey, dean’s list: Clemmons, Corinne Byrum

University of Minnesota Crookston, chancellor’s list: Kate Bunner of Winston-Salem

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, dean’s list: Rhema Meggett of Boone

William Peace University: Joley Cabe of State Road, dean’s list with distinction; Tristan Carter of King, dean’s list; Citlhaly Conrado of Lexington, dean’s list