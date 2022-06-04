Community Milestones

Activities

The Winston-Salem Police Foundation’s second annual event, Operation Protect & Serve, was held May 19 at the Millennium Center in downtown Winston-Salem. This event celebrated the Winston-Salem Police Department community while raising awareness of important community building work taking place with the foundation’s support.

The evening’s program featured recognition for both the WSPD Officer of the Year, Lt. Peter T. Watkins, and Staffer Person or the Year, Public Safety Communications Operator Anna Tschorn.

Retired Brigadier General James R. Gorham, a native of Falkland in Pitt County, was the honored guest and keynote speaker. Gorham is a 38-year veteran of the U.S. Army, and in 2009 he became the first African American general of the North Carolina National Guard. In addition to his service in the armed forces, Gorham served as the Commissioner of Juvenile Justice for the state of North Carolina, employing experience gathered during his 29 years as a banking executive with First Citizens Bank.

Gorham earned a B.A. in History from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College. He currently lives in Kernersville.

Gen. Gorham signed copies of his award-winning book, “Sharecropper’s Wisdom: Growing Today’s Leaders in an Old-Fashioned Way.”

Announcements

Tom Flippin, 2021-22 president, has announced that the Yadkin Valley United Fund which ended its 2022 drive May 31 has surpassed its goal of $200,000.

Flippin said that the fund will be able to meet all its grant commitments from last year and replenish the emergency fund which was used for “Yadkin Valley Strong.”

David Steelman, executive director, said that this was the best year for fundraising in the last seven years that he has been director. Steelman also said that there were more than 800 individuals and businesses who donated to reach $200,000 goal.

Myra Cox of Elkin City Schools was elected president and took over duties on June 1.

Rayna Ortiz of Mango Peel, Alfreda Abrams of HCMH/Sodexo and TJ Bledsoe of Life Store were also elected as new board members.

The annual appreciation kickoff event will be Aug. 4 at The Barn at Wall’s Pond. All donors of $600+, all board members past and present and all agency partners (those receiving grants) will be invited.

For information, call 336-469-2860 or visit Yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org.

Awards

Dozens of Wofford College students, including Fadzai Mushayamunda of Winston-Salem, were recognized for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship May 20 at the college's annual honors convocation.

Mushayamunda received the "Heart of the Terrier" Leadership Award.

* * * *

More than 300 Eastern Connecticut State University students were recognized for scholarly excellence at the conclusion of the spring 2022 semester. Given by academic departments across the university, the recognitions included induction into 15 academic honor societies, scholarship awards and departmental distinctions.

Among those honored was Karla Pacheco-Sahagun of Thomasville, a senior who majors in new media studies. Pacheco-Sahagun was awarded for excellence in radio at the department of communication's Celebration of Excellence on April 19 in the Fine Arts Instructional Center Concert Hall.

Graduates

Grove City College, Pfafftown: Addie Slate, Bachelor of Science in social work and Biblical and religious studies

Mars Hill University: Ashlyn G. Comer of Pfafftown, B.A. in art therapy and psychology; Sarah Irene Bracken of Mocksville, B.S. in biology; Luke Austin Kimrey of Kernersville, B.S. in business administration; Danielle A. Fant of Winston-Salem, B.S. in fashion marketing; Lauren Marie Nichols of Purlear, Bachelor of Music in music education; Seth Lewis Adams of Ronda, B.A. in psychology

University of New Hampshire, Boone: Katherine Cone, B.S. in business administration, marketing

* * * *

Seventeen Surry Community College students recently graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing program, and 20 students graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing program. An additional three students graduated with an ADN from the Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses Collaborative program.

The Associate Degree Nursing graduates are: Carlie Silvers and Morgan Swaim of Boonville; Cassandra Flinchum and Charles Dakota Young of Danbury; Angelina Patel of Dobson; Savannah Atkins of Elkin; Lizbet Arce-Zuniga, Brittney Hefner and Brooke Hefner of Jonesville; Stephanie Collins, William Graham Pruitt, Katie Rotenzier and Joana Vega of Mount Airy; Emily Laws of North Wilkesboro; Ashley Edmonds of Pinnacle; Tyler Macemore of Yadkinville; and Johnny Collins of Ararat, Va.

The following graduates were already licensed as LPNs and earned the Associate Degree in Nursing: Zachary Davis of Asheboro; Bradley Martin of Crumpler; Candace Wilmoth of Dobson; James Lausch Jr. and Lexy Mickey of Elkin; Bailey Church and Olivia Carico of Ennice; Lori Ward of Hays; Melanie Trump of King; Savannah Parrish of Lewisville; Amanda Flinchum of Millers Creek; Caitlyn Holt and Whitney Riffey of Mount Airy; Nicolette Brown of Pfafftown; Nicole Williams of Pinnacle; Holly Sell of Ronda; Melisa Dunlap of Rural Hall; Melinda Hope Carrow of West Jefferson; Leanne Price of Winston-Salem; and Teah Gonzalez of Yadkinville.

The RIBN Collaborative graduates who completed the ADN are: Sydney Miller of East Bend; Kyle Casstevens of Mount Airy; and Lauren Golding of Thurmond.

Honors

Bridgewater College, dean's list: Grace Hayes of Boone, Kelsie Huffman of Wilkesboro, Fletcher Jackson of Lewisville

Eastern Mennonite University, dean's list, Pilot Mountain: Baelin Watson

Georgia Southern University, president's list, Beatrice Bean of Clemmons; dean's list, Rebekah Farthing of Boone, Brian Fetty of Purlear, Amelia Upshaw of Pfafftown

Georgia State University, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Bailey Martin

Radford University, dean's list: Corinth McMillan of Germanton, Emmie Maurer of Mount Airy, Nora Mills of Winston-Salem

University of Mississippi, chancellor's honor roll, Ellen Kinlaw, of Stokesdale; dean's honor roll, Jeffrey Andrews and Jack Whitaker, both of Winston-Salem, William Hendrix of Blowing Rock, Avery Van Noy of Wilkesboro

Scholarships

The Park Scholarships program at N.C. State has named 42 students to its Class of 2026 — the 27th class of Park Scholars.

The Park Scholarships program brings exceptional students to State based on outstanding accomplishments and potential in scholarship, leadership, service and character. The program develops and supports Park Scholars in these areas, preparing them for lifelong contributions to the campus, state, nation and world. The Park Scholarships program provides a four-year scholarship valued at approximately $116,000 for in-state students and approximately $208,000 for out-of-state students.

Local students include: Sydney Elyse Loflin, daughter of Jones and Lisa Loflin, HOPE Academy; Sophia Rose Scherer, daughter of Brian and Kerri Scherer, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and Forsyth Country Day School; and Cade Marie Brady, child of Ryan and Ashley Brady, Winston-Salem, West Forsyth High School.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/55pyue6u.

* * * *

Fifty students were awarded scholarships by the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholarship Program during a ceremony that took place at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on the campus of Surry Community College in Dobson on May 18. These scholarships, over a four-year period, will be contributing $766,000 to the educational pursuits of the scholars.

Bedford Cannon, nephew of Edward M. Armfield and founding board member of the foundation, spoke on behalf of the foundation's board of directors. Mindy Oakley, executive director of the foundation, announced a special award in honor of Bedford Cannon as he retires from the board. The Bedford Cannon award is presented to the Armfield Scholar with the most outstanding scholarship application each year. It provides an additional $2,000 scholarship per academic year provided a 3.0 GPA is maintained. Kailey Myers of the Surry Early College High School was announced as the winner of the inaugural Bedford Cannon Award.

The 2022-23 Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholars are as follows:

Elkin High School: Addison Blackwelder, Laura Couch, Emerson Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez-Matul, Daniel Islas, Thomas McComb, Kayla Nguyen and James Owings.

Millennium Charter Academy: Max Oakely.

Mount Airy High School: Paxton Reece, Jessica Sawyers, Amelia Radford, Devyn Joyce, Saverio Lennon and Kylie Hollingsworth.

East Surry High School: Haley Chilton, Rose Craven, Megan Hutchens, Alyssa Johnson, Hannan Johnston, Citlali Martinez-Arellano and Samuel Whitt. Whitt also received the John C. McKenzie Award, which is named in honor of a respected employee of Armfield, is awarded to the top-ranked scholarship applicant from East Surry High School and includes an additional $1,000 scholarship per academic year.

North Surry High School: Callie Allen, Raegan Amos, Maleigha Brintle, Nydia Cabrera Cabrera, Madalyn Edwards, Ronald Hudson, Isabella Jones, Colby Mitchell and Jacey Ward.

Surry Central High School: Austin Cave, Brady Edmonds, Jacob Edmonds, Mia McMillen, Katelyn Patterson, Sebastian Sanchez Aguilar, Kennedy Smith, Jaylyn Templeton and Dante Watson.

Surry Early College High School of Design: Britza Chavez-Arellano, Nancy Garcia Villa, Abigail Garza, Jennifer Hernandez, Peyton Jones, Jacob Mills, Kailey Myers, Chloe Snow and Jonathan Williams.

Surry Community College: Jordyn Coe.

* * * *

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on June 1 more than 2,600 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Local winners included Darby N. Burgett, Cuthbertson High, National Merit Washington and Lee University Scholarship; Richard A. Jenkins, Cuthbertson High, National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship; and Alex B. Gilliland, Mount Tabor High, National Merit University of Miami Scholarship.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July.

* * * *

Leah Boone of Pfafftown and Cris Bryant of Lewisville are among 10 first-year students at Appalachian State University who were named Chancellor’s Scholars for the 2021-22 academic year. The Chancellor’s Scholarship, based in the honors college, is ASU’s oldest and most academically competitive merit-based scholarship; it has been awarded for 37 years.

Chancellor’s scholars have demonstrated exceptional academic performance, ambitious academic goals, leadership, service and creativity. During their time at App State, the scholars serve as leaders both within the honors college and across campus.

The four-year program of study covers full institutional costs (tuition, fees, room and board and book rental). Additionally, Chancellor’s Scholars are provided with numerous classroom and experiential research opportunities, as well as academic mentoring in a living-learning community and study abroad opportunities.

Boone, a Ronald Wilson Reagan High School graduate, is majoring in chemistry-forensic science with a minor in sustainable development.

Bryant, a West Forsyth High School, is majoring in music therapy.

