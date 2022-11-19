Community Milestones

Activities

Wake Forest University students and staff participated this past week in an annual holiday tradition that gives back to the community. Turkeypalooza was held Nov. 13-19.

This student-led event prepared 600 Thanksgiving meals for residents in Forsyth County facing food-insecurity.

It coincided with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. According to Feeding America’s most recent Map the Meal Gap report, 13% of Forsyth County residents struggle with food insecurity, while that rate is 20.4% for children.

The Thanksgiving meals consisted of turkey, roasted vegetable stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole.

"Everything is scratch made by students, so students are making the food that will be delivered into the community," said Cazandra Rebollar, assistant director of civic engagement. "Faculty and staff volunteers also help bake pumpkin cookies."

The meals were delivered to local nonprofits in Forsyth County. The organizations that distributed them included, Samaritan Ministries, The Ronald McDonald House, The Shalom Project and Latino Community Services.

Wake Forest students launched a fundraising campaign to help make all this possible.

Announcements

A Christmas party for railroad retirees is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Golden Corral on Landview Drive off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Anyone who worked for Norfolk Southern Railway or Amtrak is invited. It is the first Christmas get-together since COVID-19.

For information, call 336-337-7373 or 336-339-7007.

* * * *

The Music Carolina 2022 WinterFest will present two performances, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. Ticket prices are $26 for general admission and $15 for student/child. To purchase tickets, visit www.musiccarolina.org or call 336-608-5136.

Both concerts of WinterFest, sponsored by Music Carolina, will take place at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem.

Back by popular demand is "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Music from the beloved TV special will be performed by the Music Carolina Jazz Trio featuring Federico Pivetta, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; and John Wilson, drums. Selections include "O Tannenbaum," "Skating," "Linus and Lucy," and much more. Vocalist Diana Tuffin will join the trio for Holiday favorites such as "I’ll Be Home For Christmas," "I’ve Got My Love to Keep You Warm," "The Christmas Song," "O Little Town Of Bethlehem" and "Go Tell It On The Mountain".

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett, will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Vocalist Martha Bassett will be joined by Federico Pivetta, piano; Ken Wilmot, trumpet; Matt Kendrick, bass; and John Wilson, drums. Selections include "Let it Snow," "Blue Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Santa Baby," "Jingle Bell Rock," "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," "White Christmas" and more.

Awards

The Triad Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has announced the 2022 National Philanthropy Day Award Recipients. Their philanthropic contributions to the Triad community will be celebrated on Nov. 21 at Grandover Resort and Conference Center in Greensboro.

2022 National Philanthropy Day award recipients include:

Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy: Dale E. Driscoll

Outstanding Philanthropist - Greensboro: Mae Douglas

Outstanding Philanthropist - High Point: Jordan Washburn

Outstanding Philanthropist - Winston-Salem: Daniel W. Donahue and Bonnie Kay Donahue

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Award - Winston-Salem: Ercell and Linda Tate

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) Award - Greensboro: AARP NC

Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist: Stephanie Wilkerson

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Beth Fischer

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Lexi Olive

Outstanding Business in Philanthropy - Greensboro: Pest Management Systems

Outstanding Business in Philanthropy - Winston-Salem: Truliant Federal Credit Union

Outstanding Philanthropic Organization: The Leon Levine Foundation

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser - Greensboro: Amy Meinecke

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser - Winston-Salem: Capital Campaign Tri-Chairmen - Danny Newcomb, Anc Newman and Jason Wenker

National Philanthropy Day, presented by FOX8, UNCG, Cone Health and the Association of Fundraising Professionals Triad Chapter, celebrates the many contributions of philanthropists from across the Triad, recognizing individuals, businesses, families, foundations and organizations who are "Changing the Triad with a Giving Heart." For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.afptriadchapter.org/npd2022.

* * * *

Nancy Dixon, executive director and president of the board of Surry Medical Ministries Clinic in Mount Airy, has been named North Carolina’s 2022 Community Star, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.

On the third Thursday of November, NOSORH leads National Rural Health Day, an annual celebration that honors those serving the vital health needs of nearly 61 million rural Americans. In conjunction with NRHD, NOSORH made a nationwide call for nominations, seeking individuals, organizations, and coalitions making a positive impact in rural communities.

Dixon will be featured in the 2022 edition of the Community Star eBook, available at PowerofRural.org. The eBook will showcase the stories of Community Stars from 48 states, exemplifying this year’s NRHD theme of “Driving Change and Going the Extra Mile.”

Surry Medical Ministries Clinic is a free and charitable clinic serving low-income, uninsured residents of Surry County and surrounding communities with a full range of primary health care services, dental care, behavioral health services, diabetes education, pharmacy, lab tests, hospital referrals and more.

Dixon was nominated for the award by Terri Mosley, a community volunteer with the clinic and a board member for one of its partner organizations, the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina. In her nomination, Mosley described Nancy as the “heart” of Surry Medical Ministries Clinic.

Honors

Palmer College of Chiropractic, dean's list: Juan Reyes of Kernersville

* * * *

Madelyn Church of Millers Creek and he University of Mississippi was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Church is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

* * * *

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 235 new initiates from 11 universities during October 2022.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local students included: Katie Mills of Advance and Rebecca Roope of Hays, both of Campbell University; and Joseph Lyon of Boonville, Camryn Belin of Clemmons, Mary Hodges of Mount Airy and Jesper Jonsson of Banner Elk, all of Lees-McRae College.

Scholarships

Philosophy major and refugee advocate Alice Hauser of Wake Forest University has been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to study at England’s Oxford University beginning in the fall of 2023.

She was among 32 Americans chosen by the Rhodes Trust who were selected on Nov. 12 from among 840 candidates endorsed by 244 different colleges.

Hauser, from Kennebunk, Maine, plans to pursue a Master in Science in refugee and forced migration studies and a Master of Philosophy in law, with the ultimate goal of promoting justice for populations in need.

She is a Stamps Scholar - a recipient of one of Wake Forest’s prestigious Signature Scholarships awarded to exceptional incoming freshmen on the basis of merit - and is the 15th Wake Forest Rhodes Scholar since 1986. Two other Wake Forest students and fellow Stamps Scholars Tal Feldman and Ashley Peake were also named finalists for the Rhodes.

She received a Richter Scholarship for independent research and traveled to Germany, Austria and Switzerland during the summer of her junior year to study composer and pianist Johannes Brahms. Hauser is also majoring in piano performance