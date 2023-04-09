Announcements

There are more than 30,000 bulbs that are currently blooming at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville. The outdoor garden displays are open from dawn to dusk.

Other events going on at the garden:

Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. April 11. Stories, songs and activities all about tulips and other geophytes.

Smartphone Photography Among the Tulips: 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 22. Experience the Spectacular Tulip Bloom through the lens of a smartphone camera. Learn skills to better understand proper lighting, composition, exposure and selecting go-to photo apps to enhance photographs. With Elizabeth Larson Photography.

For information, visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

* * * *

To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline for their taxes, Kona Ice will be hosting its eighth annual National “Chill Out” Day.

A Kona Ice truck will be parked at Lowes Foods, 17525 NC-109 in Denton to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice to all who stop by. The truck will be there from 2 to 4 p.m. April 18.

For information, visit www.kona-ice.com/chilloutday.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present readings by three authors at 7 p.m. April 19 at the monthly “4 on 4th Author Showcase” at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem, with the theme of poetry, in honor of National Poetry Month.

This April’s event will include authors Chris Abbate, reading from “Words for Flying,” which is Abbate’s second poetry collection; Beth Copeland, reading from “Selfie with Cherry;” and Barbara Greenbaum, reading from “The Last Thing.”

The readings will be followed by book signings by the authors.

Authors of newly published books who would like to promote their books at “4 on 4th Author Showcase” events should visit www.bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.

* * * *

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will join the Face to Face Speaker Forum for an evening of conversation with NPR film critic Bob Mondello at 7:30 p.m. April 12 in LJVM Coliseum.

Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. Widely known for creating the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical “Wicked,” she was nominated for a 2004 Tony Award as Best Leading Actress. Chenoweth won a Tony Award for her performance as Sally Brown in the musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” in 1999. In 2015, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to the Face to Face keynote event, Chenoweth will participate in a student-led conversation at Wait Chapel at 5 p.m. moderated by members of Wake Forest University’s Program for Leadership and Character. Students from Winston-Salem area colleges and universities are invited to join the Wake Forest community in this student-led event for free with a student identification.

A limited number of tickets for the keynote Face to Face event with Kristin Chenoweth are available for purchase.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3anr9hdw.

Graduates

Radford University: Brooke Leadbetter Gable of Winston-Salem, Master of Occupational Therapy; Cassie Holland of Kernersville, Master of Occupational Therapy; Holly Christine Liesegang of Blowing Rock, NC, Master of Occupational Therapy

Honors

Dean College, located in Franklin, Mass., has announced that Madeline Burt of Advance has been inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society.

* * * *

Jessie Peterson of Winston-Salem, a student at Clemson University, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Scholarships

The Simon G. Atkins High School Class of 1969 entered into a partnership with The Winston-Salem Foundation to provide scholarships into perpetuity for graduating seniors at Winston-Salem Preparatory High School (formerly Atkins High School on Cameron Avenue) and Simon G. Atkins Academic and Technology High School. The partnership evolved from an outreach by the foundation.

Jonathan Halsey, philanthropic advisor, and Kesa Jessup, program director, access to postsecondary education, attended a class meeting in December at Brown and Douglas Active Adult Center and made a proposal. In an effort to increase diversity, they offered to match a $5,000 donation to create a $10,000 endowed scholarship. This was significantly less than previous discussions and still fulfilled the goal of having an endowed scholarship. The class readily agreed after some study and discussion. While the initial yield from the scholarship is small, it will continue to grow as more funds are submitted. In the meantime, the association with foundation will allow recipients access to 152 other funds to meet their financial need.

Representatives from the Atkins Class of 1969 who formalized the negotiations were Cassaundra Matthews El-Amin, class president; Shirley Payne Carter, class financial secretary; and Johnetta Moore Huntley, scholarship committee chairwoman. The foundation was represented by the president, LaTida Smith, and Halsey.

This latest commitment highlights a long pattern of giving by the Atkins Class of 1969. In 2014 class members began donating a minimum of $100 annually to the scholarship fund. They started giving scholarships that year with a $500 scholarship to Winston-Salem Preparatory High School. They doubled the number of scholarships in 2015 and doubled the amount in 2016. They have given consistently every year since, totaling more than $10,000 in scholarships. In 2022 they gave one $1,000 four-years renewable to a student from Winston-Salem Preparatory High School. For the first time, they also provided scholarships to graduates from Atkins Academic and Technology High School, one $1,000 non-renewable and one $1,000 four-years renewable. This represents a $9,000 scholarship commitment for 2022. The class will continue providing these scholarships as long as class members survive. The one with the foundation will continue indefinitely.

For information, contact Halsey at jhalsey@wsfoundation.org or 336-714-3451.