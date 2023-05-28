Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Announcements

Winston-Salem Writers’ 2023 10-Minute Play Festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 2-3 at Mountcastle Forum at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

The six winning entries that will be performed include: “Alligator Toes” by Shelley Stolaroff Segal, Greensboro; “The Amazing Underpants,” by Emily Emerson, Winston-Salem; “Connection at the Coffee Shop” by Judie Holcomb-Pack and David Winship, Winston-Salem; “Ducks in a Row” by Cameron Carroll, Greensboro; “Thin Line” by Faye Cobb, Bermuda Run; and “We Want to Be the Cool Aliens” by Teddy Durgin, Wake Forest.

Tickets are $15 and purchasable at www.intothearts.org/campus-events/10-Min-Play.

* * * *

Mountain Valley Hospice and Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home have teamed up to offer a new grief support group for the North Wilkesboro community.

The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 19 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, 270 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro. Future meetings will be held on the third Monday of each month. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

For information, contact Kelley Tolbert-Holbrook or Melissa Causby at 888-789-2922.

* * * *

The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present its 17th Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 and from 1 to 5 p.m. June 4.

The tour will be in northern Davidson County, between Midway and Wallburg.

Tour day ticket sales will be at Heritage Oak Farms, 470 Gumtree Road in Winston-Salem.

The cost is $20 for both days and the purchase includes a ticket, tote, map, garden descriptions and more.

For garden locations and descriptions, garden preview pictures, tour advice and information, policies and advance ticket sales go to www.davidsoncountyfood.com/garden-tour.

Awards

Dozens of Wofford College students, including Jackson Barton of Lexington, were recognized for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship on May 19 at the college’s annual Honors Convocation held in the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Barton received the PKP Switzer Award, a fraternity award.

* * * *

Greensboro College has awarded the Harold H. Hutson Award, presented annually to the outstanding traditional graduating senior, to Rachel Kanchana McGill of Waxhaw. McGill, who was a double-major, earned a B.A in both history and English communication studies and minored in both psychology and humanities; she received the honor during the college’s commencement ceremony on May 6.

* * * *

Emma Noël Freed, a May 2023 Surry Community College graduate, was the North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award recipient for Surry Community College.

SCC President Dr. David Shockley recognized Freed at a recent SCC Board of Trustees meeting where she was given a commemorative gold medal and a letter of congratulations from the North Carolina Community College System’s interim president, William S. Carver.

Freed of Jonesville graduated from Surry Community College with an associate in science and an associate in arts. She is a 2021 Starmount High School graduate.

Freed plans to attend Appalachian State University and earn a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in mathematics. She wants to teach math at the high school level and be a sports coach. Her parents are Jason and Leigh Freed.

Graduates

Belhaven University: Deborah Talley of Statesville, B.A.; David Robertson of Winston-Salem, B.A.

Berry College: Emma Lopina and Grace Pleasant, both of Winston-Salem

Carson-Newman University: Carley Franklin of Kernersville, Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner; Nicolas West of Winston-Salem, Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner

Regis College: Jack Crater of Lexington, B.A. in interdisciplinary studies in the humanities; Kyle Duncan of Lexington, post master’s certificate in nursing—psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner

Thiel College: Lindsey Marie Durboraw of Thomasville, B.A. in history

Honors

Carson-Newman University, dean’s list: Sarah Plemens of Tobaccoville

Cedarville University, dean’s honors list: Jacob Durham and Jaden Durham of Statesville, Kaelan Everhart of Lexington

Harding University, dean’s list: Luke Huddleston of Pfafftown, Isabella Paul of Ararat

Lee University, dean’s list: Hannah Garner, Emily Gietzen of Colfax, Zoey Smith of Mooreseville

Southern New Hampshire University, president’s list: Hannah Bare, Pamela Barr, Brandon Barrett, Jonathon Blalock, Jaime Champion, Gabrielle Childers, Rose Angelica Collins, Adrionna Cummings, Emily Gettings, Jose Granados, Robert Heavner, Emily Hoilman, Annette Hunt, Britney Hurley, Grayson Jennings, James Lang, Rachel Levett, Timothy Murphy, Melissa Nudd, Alysha Rigg, Raychelle Orell, Anthony Pruitt, Christopher Seymour, Jersey Sink, Cameron Urness, Nicholas Ursin, Jade Welch, Nikki Wilkerson, Steven Wilkins, Brittany Young

University of Arkansas, dean’s list: Brianna Cottingham of Pfafftown

University of the Cumberlands, dean’s list: Makayla Marquis of Pilot Mountain, Jayci Kuhn of Pilot Mountain, Kevin Sentell of Moravian Falls

* * * *

Furman University

Dean’s list

Clemmons: Torrey Kridel, Alex Nagy

Kernersville: Regan Richardson

Lewisville: Alexandra Sorescu

Winston-Salem: Anna Bing, Noah Chmil, Caroline Griggs, Henderson Holder, Anne Laws, Ian McPherson, Elisabeth Miller, Francesca Moya, Hannah Petty, Cameron Ponder, Madison Rabold, Lillian Robins, Margaret Salt, Perrin Shuler, Caroline Stemple

Scholarships

Butler + Burke, a full-service accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Lily Whitten of Mayodan. The annual $1,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.

During her time at McMichael, Whitten was a member of and held leadership positions in student government (including serving as 2022-2023 student body president), the Interact Club, the Juniorettes Service Club, National Beta Club and JROTC. She was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, StellarXplorers, Battle of the Books, Orienteering Club, National Honors Society and the Academic Bowl Team. Athletically, Whitten was a part of the swim, golf and volleyball teams. Ranked number six in the senior class, she has also received of a number of academic achievement awards. This fall, Whitten will attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

* * * *

The Goodnight Scholars Program at N.C. State has revealed the 50 traditional first-year students recipients, including Samantha Mabe, North Stokes High School, from 31 North Carolina counties selected for its new cohort of scholars.

Recipients participated in a thorough selection process over the spring semester, which included an application and interview with a volunteer committee consisting of current and former N.C. State faculty, staff and alumni, as well as industry representatives from SAS.

The Goodnight Scholarship is valued at $23,000 per year for up to four years ($92,000) for traditional students. The cohorts receive access to a comprehensive student development program that includes weekly programming, exclusive travel opportunities and enrichment grant funding.

Transfer students receiving this scholarship, all from Forsyth Technical Community College, include: Micah Cannon, Renuka Khatri and Diego Rosas.

* * * *

Addison McKenna Truzy of R. J. Reynolds High, Raygan Lee Hawkins of North Stokes High and Alexandra Elizabeth Newmark of Watauga High have received the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, a four-year, undergraduate merit scholarship to UNC-Chapel Hill.

In addition to tuition, books and room and board, the Morehead-Cain funds four summers of travel and experiential learning. It also offers scholars Discovery Fund grants for additional educational experiences.

Truzy is the daughter of Ebony and Karonnie Truzy of Winston-Salem.

Hawkins daughter of Gwendolyn and Douglas Hawkins of Sandy Ridge.

Newmark daughter of Adam and Laura Newmark of Boone.