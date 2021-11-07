Community Milestones

Achievers
High Point Parks & Recreation recently recognized Sarah Felder, a senior at Greensboro College Middle College, for her community service. Felder attends Church of God of Prophecy in High Point and created a program, “My Little Readers Club,” as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award.
Working alongside her stepfather and a team of volunteers, Felder has donated four Little Free Libraries around High Point, including one at Goldston Park at 1302 S. Elm St. She’s also collected donations of more than 800 books to stock these libraries and volunteers her time reading to children in second to sixth-grades at Growing the Distance and Sprouts.
Announcements
For the second consecutive year, Vuse is donating $100,000 to Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support to veterans of all generations and their families.
Vuse will also showcase DAV’s mission throughout November, spotlighting Enrique Ramos and Robert Graves, two United States Marine Corps veterans and members of DAV’s Escondido Chapter in California in celebration of Veterans Day.
* * * *
During High Point University’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration, brothers of Kappa Alpha Order at HPU will once again give the gift of mobility to wounded veterans, thanks to their continued fundraising efforts to support The Independence Fund.
The Independence Fund is a leading national veterans organization and North Carolina nonprofit that partners annually with the brothers of Kappa Alpha Order at HPU on their Operation K.A.R.E initiative. This year, they have teamed up to change the lives of two U.S. veterans.
During HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration, which will welcome more than 1,000 veterans and their families at 8 a.m. on Nov. 11, these HPU fraternity brothers will present two track chairs to two veterans, who will be in attendance. The veterans are: Sgt. Joey Aguilar, who lives in Hillsborough and served in the Army infantry during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Sgt. 1st Class Randy Stone, who lives in Midlothian, Va., and served in the Army, deploying for Operation Desert Storm and for several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The veterans were identified by The Independence Fund as people whose lives would be improved by the unique and durable track chairs, which increase outdoor mobility.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point will celebrate the official start of the 2021 Red Kettle season with a special program including a proclamation reading from High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, a special first donation from their friends at Furnitureland Rotary and a confetti pop commencement with the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce. After the short program attendees can have their picture made with Salvation Army Mascots Sally Ann and Captain Kettle, listen to Christmas songs played by the local Salvation Army Brass Band and enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate.
The event is set for 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Hobby Lobby, 2506 N. Main St. in High Point.
This year, The Salvation Army of High Point’s red kettle goal is $130,000 in order to continue helping local families in need through the upcoming year.
Donors can also make a gift virtually via quick response code on every red kettle in the greater High Point area. At the kettle, donors can open the camera on their smart phone and focus on the QR code. Smartphones will automatically pick up on the QR code and help donors donate online through the Virtual Red Kettle. Near Field Communication tags will also be posted on every kettle again this year, allowing donors to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal in addition to cash donations.
Bell ringers are needed. For information, visit www.registertoring.com or call 336-881-5400.
Grants
The Winston-Salem Foundation is accepting applications for its Transportation to Employment Grants.
The grants support community efforts that reduce transportation barriers and address one of the following goals:
Assisting individuals in obtaining or retaining employment that can provide family sustaining wages
Enabling individuals to participate in education and training programs that have a clear pathway for career growth
The foundation is seeking nonprofit and community partners who are committed to engaging with people with lived experience in developing solutions to transportation barriers. The foundation is open to grant requests of any amount. Organizations can request multiple years of funding.
Grantees are expected to actively engage with the foundation and other grantees to share learning from their project. To support this additional required capacity, grantees will receive $10,000 in support above their requested project costs.
There are two deadlines for submitting applications: Dec. 1 and Feb. 1. For information, visit wsfoundation.org/ttegrants.
Honors
Georgia Institute of Technology, faculty honors, Mocksville: Samantha Smith
Scholarships
Kellan Lundy and Marianne Yingling of High Point, both Appalachian State University students, are beneficiaries of the Frank Scholars Program, funded by the late Hughlene Bostian Frank ’68 and William Frank, who were longtime friends and supporters of ASU. The scholarship, which covers approximately 75% of the students’ tuition, is renewable annually.
Lundy is majoring in nutrition and foods. Yingling is majoring in nursing.
* * * *
Kernersville native, Sierra Davis, a senior at Warren Wilson College majoring in environmental science, has received a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington D.C.
* * * *
The Winston-Salem Foundation has announced scholarship totals for the 2021-2022 academic year: More than $1.4 million has been awarded to 537 students seeking post-secondary education in North Carolina, the southeast and beyond.
These awards were made possible thanks to community member donations and to the foundation’s 134 scholarship endowment funds, which have been established by individuals, families and businesses ever since the foundation’s Student Aid program was established in 1923.
View the foundation’s scholarship recipients at: wsfoundation.org/latest-news/2021-scholarships.
