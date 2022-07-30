Community Milestones

Fundraisers

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host The Denim Ball at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in front of Flat Top Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock.

The celebration will mark the completion of exterior repairs to the historical manor built by Moses and Bertha Cone in the early 1900s, and raise funds for additional rehabilitation projects at the 3,500-acre park. A textile magnate who brought denim production to the Southeast, Moses was dubbed The Denim King.

The evening will feature dinner, drinks, a silent auction and live music by Soul Benefactor. Guests are invited to wear denim attire. Tickets are $200 each. Table reservations for six guests and 12 guests are also available. For tickets, visit BRPFoundation.org/denimball.

The premier sponsor of the Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebrations is First Citizens Bank. The Denim Ball is sponsored by The Rosemyr Corporation and Modern Automotive of Boone.

* * * *

The Port-A-Pit Chicken fundraiser to benefit Mountain Valley Hospice will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Yadkinville United Methodist Church in Yadkinville.

Each plate includes a half chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert, all from the Port-A-Pit Chicken restaurant in Statesville. Food can be pre-ordered online at www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/chicken over the phone by calling 336-789-2922 or in person at the SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville. Delivery options and group orders are available for local businesses by calling Audrey Diener at 336-789-2922.

This year for the first time, sponsorships are also available.

For information, call 336-789-2922 or email adiener@mtnvalleyhospice.org.

Grants

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has distributed more than $775,000 in grants to 294 nonprofit organizations across the omnichannel retailer’s 10-state footprint. The grants support the local organizations’ efforts to combat food insecurity and provide nutritional education to their communities, and represent an 83% increase in the number of grants issued in the previous grant cycle in the fall. As part of the total distribution, the foundation donated $165,000 to Feeding America to support child hunger programs.

Local organizations that were awarded grants include:

Boone: Hunger and Health Coalition, $3,000; and W.A.M.Y. Community Action, $2,500

Clemmons: Clemmons Food Pantry, $2,500; and Dream Center of Forsyth County, $2,500

Colfax: Renaissance Road, $2,000

Elkin: ECHO Ministry doing business as The ARK 130 Hill St., $3,000

Kernersville: Grace Presbyterian Church, $1,500

Lexington: Grace Episcopal Church, $1,500; Least of These Ministries, West Davidson Food Pantry, $2,000; North Lexington Baptist Church, $2,000; Open Hands of Davidson County, $2,000; The Pastor's Pantry, $2,000; and The Salvation Army of Davidson County, $2,000

Mount Airy: Helping Hands Foundation of Surry County, $2,000

Thomasville: Anything For Our Youth Group, $1,500; Communities In Schools of Thomasville, $3,000, Fairgrove Family Resource Center, $3,500; First Pentecostal, $1,500; He Cares, $1,500; House of Provision, $1,500

Vass: Vass Community Food Pantry, $2,000

Walnut Cove: East Stokes Outreach Ministry, $2,500

Winston-Salem: Catholic Charities PTO, $2,000; Christ's Beloved Community, $2,000; Positive Wellness Alliance, $1,200; Crisis Control Ministry, $3,000; Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church, $3,000; Forsyth Backpack Program, $2,500; HOPE of Winston-Salem, $1,500; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, $10,000; St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, $2,000; SWIRL Ministries, $1,500; The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, $2,000; and Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, $3,000

Yadkinville: Longtown United Methodist Church, $2,000; and Yadkin Christian Ministries, $2,000

Graduates

The following local students earned degrees from Western Carolina University: Samantha Anderson, Tyler Annan, Kayley Badgett, Jennifer Barton, Jesse Beeker, Hannah Beinke, Jessalyn Benge, Mitchell Berry, Amy Bollinger, Tyler Brewer, Kayla Brooks, Alexandra Bryan, Philip Busbin, Caleb Byrd, Kristin Cates, Kassidy Chambers, Alyssa Clontz, Jacob Cockerham, Lauren Coe, Andrea Collins, McKenna Collins, Chynna Connor, Brianne Corsi, Jack Cox, Crystal Crouse, Nicholas Cunningham, Corey Debebar, Aspen Dellinger, Thomas Denton, Melissa Dingess, Cesar Dorville, Kinley Drummonds, Manuel Espino, Emily Evans, Audrey Everhart, Austin Fincannon, Kinzi Flippin, Angela Flynn, Elizabeth Fondow, Kylie Ford, Skylar Foster, Todd Fowler, Devin Gammons, Remecca Gauldin, Hayley Gee, Sterling Gentry, Evan Giambrone, Melissa Greer, Candice Griffith, Jacob Gwyn, Joshua Hamilton, Kaitlyn Handy, Noelle Handy, Sidnee Handy, Krystina Harmon, Graham Harrington, Rebecca Hart, Aubrey Hartgrove, Larry Heck, Aniyah Henderson, Sarah Herman, Emilee Hicks, Kathryn Hill, Jason Hollifield, Austin Hunger, Brittany Hurd, Caleb Isaacs, Tanner Jackson, Ashley Johns, Calvin Johnson, Kristen Johnson, Noah Johnson, Drew Jones, Savannah Jones, Emily Kennedy, Kendra Kimmer, Audri Knight, Maximillien Krpejs, Jeannie Logan, Kaia Look, David Love, Autumn Luffman, Allison Marshall, Chantel Mayton, Brenna McCormick, Regan McKinney, Marissa McKoy, Michael Meyers, Brian Milch, Hollie Miller, Zachary Miller, Jessica Minch, Mackenzie Minnix, Clarissa Mitchell, Hailey Molloy, Austin Moore, Matthew Morgan, Sierra Moses, Austin Norris, Samantha O'Grady, Jean Oliver Martinez, Andrew Otto, Jacob Padillo, Carson Pardue, Heather Pardue, Caylin Perdue, Jessica Phillips, Alyson Poole, Richard Pope, Jessica Posa, Tyler Prichard, Anthony Privett, Erin Rigsbee, Melena Robinson, Victoria Rodriguez, Kaylee Roope, Alexis Roten, Simon Ryoo, Dara Sanderson, Steven Sheets, Sarah Shepherd, Meghan Shoemaker, Anderson Sink, Andrew Smith, Andrew Smith, Ryan Spencer, Haley Spurlin, Trevor Stahl, Katelyne Stamey, Misako Stanaland, Anthony Stanley, Sara Stanley, Michael Steelman, Christopher Stirewalt, Clay Summers, Ashley Surber, Peter Swanson, Alyssa Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, Kimberly Tedder, Malika Thomas, Danielle Tuttle, Rolando Valle, Bryson Varney, Madison Vaughn, Kerry Watson, Michelle Werbeck, Brianna Wilkins, Rosalyn Wilkinson, Carson Williams, Christina Williams, Cortney Williams, Mason Wilson, Hunter Wolfington, Matthew Woodie, Austin Wooten, Taylor Wooten, Alyssa Yanez

* * * *

Furman University

Winston Salem: Rebecca Auger, B.A., communication studies - media studies; Sydney Beason, B.S., magna cum laude, public health; Ava Cox, B.S., magna cum laude, public health and history; Thomas Douglas, B.A., cum laude, history; Martin Gilmore, B.A., information technology with a minor in data analytics; Abby Patten, B.A., cum laude, psychology; Margaret Welsh, B.A., summa cum laude, accounting

Lewisville: Alexandra Pollock, B.S., public health

Honors

Western Carolina University

Chancellor's list: Cali Adams, Caitlyn Alford, Dalton Allen, Anna-Claire Allred, Samantha Anderson, Elijah Arellano, Rose Arnold, Ashley Avant, Austin Barker, Tara Barr, Shawn Bast, Amelia Baysinger, Janna Beck, Kyarra Beck, Jesse Beeker, Caroline Belton, Chase Bennett, Mitchell Berry, Amy Bollinger, Joshua Booker, Zainab Bouayad, Maggie Bowman, Tyler Brewer, Kayla Brooks, Alexandra Bryan, Samuel Buff, Caleb Byrd, Ty Caraker, Sierrah Catoe, Robert Cline, Alyssa Clontz, Lauren Coe, Andrea Collins, Jack Cox, Payton Creed, William Crigger, Crystal Crouse, Hailey Culbreth, Nicholas Cunningham, Corey Debebar, Lindsey Dingler, Aaron Dorer, Monica Eller, Hannah Elliott, Jacob England, Chance Epley, Alayna Evans, Emily Evans, Mary Grace Faircloth, Kaitlyn Fletcher, Nolan Flinchum, Kinzi Flippin, Elizabeth Fondow, Kylie Ford, Skylar Foster, Justin Fox, Isabel Franck, Starla Gambill, Maxfield Gearhart, Titus Gilbert, Haley Gilmore, Fernando Gonzalez, McKenna Gragg, Krista Graybeal, Carley Green, Maggie Grondy, Feilds Halliday, Ella Harmon, Andrew Harper, Rebecca Hart, Sterling Hart-Peck, Elizabeth Heck, Aniyah Henderson, Ansley Hendricks, Kara Henrickson, Kristin Hicks, Kathryn Hill, Ryan Horne, Logan Hosch, Dakota Hudson, Brittany Hurd, Nicholas Hutchens, Tanner Jackson, Sierra Jarrett, Chelsie Jarvis, Ashley Johns, Brittany Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Abigale Jones, Macie Jones, Savannah Jones, Alexis Jordan, Austin Keib, Katie Kennett, Audri Knight, Andrew Lang, Donna Leahy, Harley Leininger, Colbie Lentz, Brooklyn Lester, Allison Little, Autumn Luffman, Mallory Martin, Skylar Martin, Megan Mauzy, Chandler Mayes, Jordan Mayton of Winston Salem, NC (27107) Joel McLaughlin, Meagan McMillan, Rachel Meyers, Leanne Miller, Austin Moore, Sierra Moses, Alyah Nathaniel, Leah Nguyen, Christian Nice, Samantha O'Grady, Jean Oliver Martinez, Jacob Padillo, Jacob Papale, Carson Pardue, Alyssa Parker, Isabel Passant, Carson Payne, Aubrey Peoples, Rachel Peterkin, Karley Phipps, Alyna Pina, Thomas Pinkerton, Alyson Poole, Jessica Posa, Ryan Preslar, Nathaniel Price, Tyler Prichard, Erin Rainwater, Rachel Redden, Kelly Reid, Giovanni Ricciardi, Jodi Rickert, Kori Rickert, Amanda Riehle, Abby Roberts, Victoria Rodriguez, Melissa Rogers, Kaylee Roope, Hailey Rosdhal, Alexis Roten, Heather Rowland, Cindy Sanchez-Teran, Amelia Schriner, Jacob Scrattish, Sarah Sealey, Gillian Sellers, Andrew Setzer, Nathaniel Sheets, Sarah Shepherd, Lela Shinault, Joseph Sloan, Justin Smith, Ryan Spencer, Katherine Stahl, Michael Steelman, Clay Summers, Katelyn Swink, Alyssa Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, Kimberly Tedder, Riley Terry, Alex Thompson, Summer Thurlow, Sophia Trybom, Kelli Tucker, Trajan Tucker, Matthew Turner, Rolando Valle, Haley Veals, Ashley Vroom, Michelle Werbeck, Brianna Wilkins, Rosalyn Wilkinson, Carson Williams, Gavin Williams, Jacob Williams, Lanisha Williams, Joseph Wilson, Kayla Wilson, Matthew Woodie, Emily Woolwine, Sara Wright, Coy Yarboro, Justeena Youmans-Royal

Dean's list: Zachary Adams, Aerille Agnew, Tyler Anderson, Edgar Arroyo, Samantha Barber, Benjamin Barker, Jayzen Barnes, Sydney Birch, Peyton Blue, Brittany Brinegar, Isabelle Broman-Fulks, Anna Brown, Chloe Brown, Cierra Burgess, Joseph Cantanio, Jack Carr, Nicholas Childs, Tyler Cleary, Mary Dehart, Mia DiTommaso, Grace Dombrowski, Cade Dorrill, Emma Dorsey, Eva Ellis, Kayla Ellis, Abigail Ellison, Olivia Ensalaco, Kadyn Evans, Cameron Ferrell, Samuel Frazier, Carley Freeman, Kyle Freier, Kailee French, David Frye, William Fulbright, Samantha Gaefke, Jacqueline Gigliotti, James Giles, Kyndall Graham, Taylor Gregory, Jacob Gwyn, William Hamilton, Tori Harper, Aubrey Hartgrove, Kinley Hartness, Kiera Hatcher, Wesley Henderson, Michael Hernandez, Hailey Hogan, Alexander Housden, Guillermo Ibarra Flores, Brianna Ingram, Caleb Isaacs, Nytrinitey Jenkins, Emily Kennedy, Megan Koen, Maximillien Krpejs, Carson Litaker, Kaia Look, Ethan May, Chloe Mayr, Michaela Mazzone, Brenna McCormick, Hollie Miller, Harley Minton, Clarissa Mitchell, Hailey Molloy, Matthew Morgan, Eimy Ortiz-Davila, Andrew Otto, Aaron Payne, Dustin Pease, Caylin Perdue, Ian Perdue, Levi Peterson, Ali Phillips, Allison Pohlman, Emily Post, Anthony Privett, Jimena Rivera, Christine Robbins, Rachel Roberts, Caden Ryan, Laura Ryggs, Dara Sanderson, David Scott, Steven Sheets, Alden Smithson, Corey Spicer, Anthony Stanley, Sara Stanley, Hannah Starling, Matthew Stewart, Samuel Swink, Charles Taylor, Peyton Tierney, Laura Tolley, Izaria Turner, Sara Watford, Ranyjiah Williams, Austin Wooten, Taylor Wooten, Roman Yauri

* * * *

Ithaca College, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Meredith Brown, Violet Rumble

Millikin University, dean's list: Emma West of Lexington

Montclair State University, dean's list, Boone: Elise Bednar