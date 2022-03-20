Community Milestones

Achievers

Two High Point University students were recently featured on the March 8th episodes of the “That Will Never Work,” a podcast hosted by the cofounder of Netflix and HPU’s entrepreneur in residence, Marc Randolph.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the episodes highlighted Erin Morrow and Ivana Koranky, two female entrepreneurs from HPU’s Entrepreneurship Program.

Morrow is the co-inventor of Finger Flyer, a EdTech tool made to engage high school students in STEM topics.

Koranky is the inventor of Flasky, a device designed to clean lab flasks more efficiently.

On each 30-minute episode, the students and Randolph discussed what next steps they should take to improve and grow their businesses. Their conversations cover topics including target audience reach, content development and product practicality.

Announcements

The One High Point Commission, created by the High Point City Council to explore community reparations for the African American citizens of High Point, will be accepting applications until April 8 in search of 11 individuals (nine voting members and two non-voting alternates) to serve.

Applicants must submit a resume, and finalists will be asked to appear for a brief interview before the One High Point Selection Committee. Individuals will be selected to serve on the commission by virtue of their education, training, activism or experience, particularly in the field of African American studies and reparatory justice.

The commission was created by resolution at the regular meeting of the City Council held on Feb. 7. Per the resolution, the commission will be comprised of two members of city council, nine High Point residents and two NAACP representatives. In addition, two High Point residents will be appointed as non-voting alternates.

The commission will submit a written report of their findings and recommendations to the High Point City Council no later than a year from the date of the commission’s first meeting. The commission will automatically dissolve 90 days after the date upon which the report is submitted to the council.

Interested individuals can apply at www.highpointnc.gov/159/Boards-Commissions-Application.

* * * *

40+ Stage Company will offer Readers Theater Classes for seniors, age 55 and older, at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, March 22-April 26, at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville.

The first class is free for all attending. It will provide an overview of the course and introduce some of the basic skills to be taught.

Participants wishing to enroll in the remaining five classes will be charged a $20 tuition fee upon registering. Memorizations will not be required.

For information, visit https://40plusstage.com/contact-us/.

* * * *

High Point University has announced the following events:

Galaxies In Her Eyes: 7:30 p.m. April 1-3 and 2 p.m. April 2-3, HPU Culp Planetarium. Short, family-friendly opera tells the story of a young girl who dreams of going to the stars. www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.

Periphery: 7:30 p.m. April 10-13, Hayworth Fine Arts Center. A play that focuses on the events surrounding the 1960 sit-in at the Greensboro Woolworth store. www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.

High Point University Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. April 11, Empty Space Theater on HPU’s campus. Free. Tickets are not required.

Virtual Mathematical Sciences Colloquium Series: 3:30 p.m. April 13. tinyurl.com/mwkx8n2u. Use meeting number 2630 473 1638 and meeting password m9mMJPJ9U6i.

Inaugural Sonia Kovalesky Mathematics Day for Girls: April 9. Free. Virtual. For high school and middle school girls. www.highpoint.edu/skday.

Disney in Concert—A Dream is a Wish: 3 p.m. April 23, Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Will feature Disney original music. Free.

Beethoven 252 Choir and Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. April 25, Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free. No tickets required.

High Point University Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. April 27, Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Concert will recognize the graduating seniors and feature the HPU French Horn Quartet. Free. No tickets required.

Arbor Day Celebration: 4 p.m. April 28, Mahler Promenade Topiary Garden. Free. Will include tours of the Culp Planetarium and the Caine Conservatory. www.highpoint.edu/live/.

Awards

Donna Lawrence Staley was awarded the Community Service Award at the March meeting of the Colonel Balfour Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Established in 1995, the award provides an opportunity for DAR chapters to recognize worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding unpaid voluntary achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors. DAR members may receive the award, but not for activities related to the DAR.

Staley, raised in Seagrove, is a resident of Winston-Salem. She retired as a media coordinator from Sedge Garden School of Mathematics and Science. She joined DAR in 2003 and has served as chaplain, vice regent, and secretary. She was recognized by the regent, Kathie P. Thompson, for her volunteer work with Forsyth County Public Library System. In acknowledging her outstanding efforts, Thompson presented Staley with a certificate and a medal.

Special guests at the awards ceremony included Brian Hart, library director, Elizabeth Skinner, deputy director, and Staley’s daughter, Denette Staley. In reviewing Staley’s accomplishments, Hart noted, “Public libraries, which often exist as an arm of local government, depend on their advocates’ ability to remind legislators, and voters, of the value of public institutions like ours. Here again, Donna has been an invaluable ally.”

Staley joined the Forsyth Library Board of Trustees for a three-year term in 1988. She was re-nominated in 1990 and has now served 12 terms of three years each for a total of 36 years on the Forsyth Library Board. She was elected chairwoman of the board in 2003 and continues in this capacity as chairwoman. Under her tenure, a $40 million bond referendum set the stage for renovation of the Central Library in downtown Winston-Salem and creation of new branch libraries in Kernersville and Clemmons. Staley was instrumental in the passage of this referendum gently lobbying city, county, state and national leaders to pursue the project.

* * * *

Members of Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently attended Carolinas Regional Awards Ceremonies where they received multiple awards.

The award recognitions include: Most Distinguished Chapter in the Carolinas Region, Beta Tau Continued Excellence Award for being a Distinguished Chapter for at least three years, Five Star Chapter, Distinguished Honors in Action Project, Distinguished Honors in Action Theme One: The Heirs of Our Ways, Distinguished College Project, Carolinas Region Super Stars, Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Honors in Action Project and Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Service Project.

Co-advisor Kathleen Fowler won the Paragon Award for New Advisors and the Phi Theta Kappa Carolinas Region Horizon Award. She will be formally recognized at PTK Catalyst, the organization’s annual convention, in Denver, Colo.

Other awards were for individuals, including: Distinguished Chapter Officer Team including Christina Blakley, Victoria Blakley, Madalyn Edwards, Cassie Hull and Mariela Trejo; Certificates of Excellence in Transfer Edge including Dr. Kathleen Fowler, Mary Hodges, Jesse Keaton and Noelia Valdez-Caudill; Certificate of Excellence in Competitive Edge for Megan Mabe; and Certificate of Excellence in Healthcare Edge for Jesse Keaton. Additionally, Madalyn Edwards also earned awards for Distinguished Chapter Officer and Phi Theta Kappa Hall of Honor.

The Alpha Xi Tau chapter of the PTK Honor Society at SCC has also been named a REACH Chapter for 2022. The REACH Rewards Program recognizes chapters that achieve or exceed 15 percent for their membership acceptance rate.

Gold Awards

Madison Edwards of Winston-Salem, an Individually Registered Girl Scout, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Edwards wanted to focus on a problem in her community that needed immediate attention, especially during COVID19, the recycling and reusing of plastics (bags, bottles and containers). She proposed a series of educational tools to be shared online, through social media and e-mails and educated students, families and teachers on what and how to recycle commonly used items and not just throw them away. She engaged several classrooms through various activities and projects to better recycle and repurpose items in their daily lives.

Graduates

Miami University, Winston-Salem: Alex Ruley, Master of Science, majoring in geology

Grants

The following nonprofit organizations, organized by county, have received general operating support grants in 2021 from the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund in an effort to support their recovery from the financial impacts of COVID-19.

Forsyth: $25,000 to Financial Pathways of the Piedmont; $41,250 to the Goler Community Development Corporation

Surry: $40,000 to Surry Medical Ministries Foundation

Watauga: $30,000 to Quiet Givers; $55,000 to Community Care Clinic

Wilkes: $27,500 to the Wilkes Adult Developmental Activity Program; $33,450 to Wilkes Recovery Revolution; $25,000 to Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter

Yadkin: $41,250 to Hands of Hope Medical Clinic; $37,500 to Magnify Ministries

Honors

Illinois Wesleyan University, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Logan Jordan, of Winston Salem, NC was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Jordan is a junior majoring in Theatre Design/Technology.

Jordan was among 734 students from 28 states and 17 countries named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

The Citadel, president’s list, King: Isaac Patterson

* * * *

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, recently welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local initiates included: Hannah Hair of Tobaccoville, Colorado Christian University; and Hannah Boone of Pfafftown and Catherine Beal of Clemmons, Elon University.

