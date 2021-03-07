Community Milestones

Bloom said they accept gift cards to local restaurants to help feed the families staying at the house. She said financial donations are also encouraged.

To help, call 336-970-5658 or visit www.rmhws.org.

Grants

ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County have announced that 46 artists from several counties, including Forsyth, have been awarded an Artists Support Grant to support professional and artistic development. The grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forsyth County recipients included: Pablo Bobadilla, Holland Berson, Jeffrey Cates, Erinn Dearth, Amy Funderburk, Carlos Gustavo, Brent Harvey, Mona King, Benjamin Masterson, Metta Sama, Ereka Scales and Robert Young.

Also, Robert Young of Forsyth County, a saxophonist, received an illustrative grant. He will record and film his project “Saxophone Music by Black Composers” to increase awareness of the music that has been written for the saxophone by Black composers. The video will be released on his YouTube Channel. www.robertyoungsaxophone.com.

Scholarships