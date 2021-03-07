Community Milestones

Activities
The Seniors Wonder World of Golf, a nonprofit invitational golf fellowship for men who are 55 or older, recently presented checks to three local nonprofit agencies in their Annual “Give Back” Campaign.
The Ronald McDonald House received $2,500. Trellis Support Care received $1,500. Clemmons Food Pantry received $500.
SWWG, during its 16-event golf season from April through October, collects donations from players in addition to a portion of player tournament entry fees being earmarked for charities. Traditionally at the end of year, SWWG presents these donations to various charities. Because of the pandemic, SWWG was unable to have its annual member breakfast event to present these checks to the charities.
For information, www.swwgst.com.
Announcements
McDonald’s locations across the Triad will donate 25 cents of every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry sold until March 17 to support families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem.
Mindy Bloom, development director of the house, recently noted that the pandemic has made some of the day-to-day functions of the nonprofit more difficult.
“Volunteers are unable to help inside the house, and this has been a big change for us,” Bloom said. “This includes our meals volunteers. Instead, we now serve single-serve commercially prepared meals from local restaurants, which means more expenses. Thankfully, many donors have responded to our requests for help.”
Bloom said they accept gift cards to local restaurants to help feed the families staying at the house. She said financial donations are also encouraged.
To help, call 336-970-5658 or visit www.rmhws.org.
Grants
ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County have announced that 46 artists from several counties, including Forsyth, have been awarded an Artists Support Grant to support professional and artistic development. The grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forsyth County recipients included: Pablo Bobadilla, Holland Berson, Jeffrey Cates, Erinn Dearth, Amy Funderburk, Carlos Gustavo, Brent Harvey, Mona King, Benjamin Masterson, Metta Sama, Ereka Scales and Robert Young.
Also, Robert Young of Forsyth County, a saxophonist, received an illustrative grant. He will record and film his project “Saxophone Music by Black Composers” to increase awareness of the music that has been written for the saxophone by Black composers. The video will be released on his YouTube Channel. www.robertyoungsaxophone.com.
Scholarships
Thirty-six students at North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, including Chaz Gwyn and Melissa Cisneros-Damaso, both of Winston-Salem, have each received CIC/UPS Scholarships in the amount of $3,000 for the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarships were made possible by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment.
Gwyn is a freshman at Johnson C. Smith University. Cisneros-Damaso is a sophomore at Salem College. Both are majoring in business administration.
