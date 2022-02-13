Community Milestones

The eighth-grade winner is Abigail Page, daughter of Emmett and Sarah Page of Winston-Salem. Abigail attends Oak Grove Middle School. Abigail’s essay also went on to win at the district IV level which includes a total of 13 chapters located in Winston-Salem, Lexington, Statesville, Salisbury, Elkin, Eden, Madison, Mooresville, Reidsville and Kernersville.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, essay contest participants were asked to imagine they had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I and that they, along with their families, attended the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. Students were asked to describe what this meant to them and their family and why it is important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation.