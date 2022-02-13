Community Milestones

Achievers
Universal Technical Institute’s Mooresville campus, NASCAR Technical Institute, welcomed students from around the region to compete for a total of $74,000 in grants using in-demand automotive technology skills and knowledge in two separate competitions, the Top Tech Challenge and the Auto Tech Challenge.
Twenty teams from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia went head-to-head at the campus on Feb. 5 for the Top Tech Challenge, competing in both hands-on and written tests on vehicle parts, engines, diagnostics and electrical systems using NASCAR Tech’s facility and equipment. Each student placing on a top 10 team won a grant toward attending UTI ranging from $10,000 for first place to $1,000 for a fourth through 10th place finish.
Students on the winning team of two, Jonah Longworth and Zachary Blalock of Davie County High School in Mocksville, demonstrated know-how in all competitive areas. They can now advance their skill sets by utilizing their $10,000 UTI grant at one of 13 UTI campuses nationwide.
Ethan Jordan and Caleb Sargent of Hamilton Career and Technology Center in Westminster, S.C., finished second, each walking away with a $7,500 grant, and Kyler Pralle and Michael Brotherton of Lake Norman High School in Mooresville came in third, winning $5,000 grants.
The Auto Tech Challenge is a new addition this year, allowing academic students without a vocational education background to compete individually for grants. William Thompson of Laurens Academy in Laurens, S.C., took top honors in that competition, earning a $7,000 UTI grant. Dejan Djukic of Ledford High School in Thomasville placed second for a $5,000 grant, and John Hern of Page High School in Greensboro came in third, winning a $3,000 grant.
Announcements
Wesleyan Christian Academy’s performing arts department will present “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 26-27 in the academy’s auditorium at 1917 N. Centennial St. in High Point.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and will be sold from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays in the Performing Arts Auditorium Foyer at the academy.
For information, call 336-884-3333.
* * * *
The High Point Museum has opened “Domestic Art,” an exhibition of quilts from the collection of the High Point Museum now showing through Sept. 3.
The exhibit features five hanging quilts made or used in High Point, including a signature quilt signed by well-known High Pointers in the 1890’s and a quilt made in 1855. Tools used by famed quilter and High Pointer Gwen Magee will also be displayed with images of her quilts from the Mississippi Museum of Art.
Over the past few centuries, quilting provided a way for ordinary American women to practice, demonstrate and exhibit their sewing skills while still producing a useful object. Making a quilt was an acceptable activity for women who had leisure time, and for women who did not, it produced an important item for the home.
Some of the more delicate quilts will be exchanged halfway through the exhibition to avoid overexposure. The museum will announce when new quilts are on display.
* * * *
Dewey’s Bakery has announced that a total of $697,000 was contributed to charitable causes across North Carolina from the company’s 2021 holiday fundraising efforts. This brings the total amount raised over the last 14 years since the program’s inception to $4.3 million.
Dewey’s Bakery operated more than 40 holiday pop-up fundraising stores across North Carolina, open from mid-November through Christmas. All but one location were community stores run by local school groups, churches and nonprofits to raise funds in partnership with Dewey’s. From Blowing Rock to Wilmington, Dewey’s operated pop-ups with partners including GreeNest, West Forsyth High School Band Boosters, Athens Drive High School and Connect 4 Faith. More than 160 community based nonprofits received funds raised by Dewey’s fundraising program.
Dewey’s cookies also made an impact in Guatemala this season through the shop operated by Mary’s Hope, a nonprofit whose mission is giving children a brighter future by establishing a private Christian elementary school in Santa Maria de Jesus, Guatemala.
Organizations interested in operating a pop-up shop in 2022 should email fundraising@deweys.com to schedule a presentation on Dewey’s 2022 holiday pop-up shop offerings.
* * * *
Established Family Recovery Ministries will hold a 5K Recovery Run and Community Event on Sept. 10 at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale.
The event will serve as a launch for the new nonprofit which was founded by Amber Luffman to combat substance use disorder. The nonprofit offers holistic support to women and children specifically, when the partner and/or father of the home leaves to enter residential treatment.
Luffman’s husband, Bradley Luffman, died from his 13th overdose on May 1, 2021. He was 30 years old.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9b5rt5.
For information, email estfamilyrecovery@gmail.com.
Awards
The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution has announced their chapter’s winners in the American History Essay Contest.
The sixth-grade winner is Emilia DeRoo, daughter of Ben and Erin DeRoo of Winston-Salem. Emilia attends Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
The eighth-grade winner is Abigail Page, daughter of Emmett and Sarah Page of Winston-Salem. Abigail attends Oak Grove Middle School. Abigail’s essay also went on to win at the district IV level which includes a total of 13 chapters located in Winston-Salem, Lexington, Statesville, Salisbury, Elkin, Eden, Madison, Mooresville, Reidsville and Kernersville.
In honor of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, essay contest participants were asked to imagine they had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I and that they, along with their families, attended the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. Students were asked to describe what this meant to them and their family and why it is important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation.
The winners will be presented with certificates and pins during the March 14 meeting of Battle of Shallow Ford.
* * * *
Lexi Edsall, daughter of Jason and Melanie Edsall of Rural Hall and a member of Girl Scout Troop 2335, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Edsall worked with Sauratown Trails Association to make improvements to their facilities to make it safer and more accessible to all its riders. This included building a new mounting bench, updating the picnic shelter and adding an informational kiosk.
Donations
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina recently received a $75,000 donation from Bank of America to address food insecurity in the Triad. The donation is part of a unique program to encourage bank employees to get boosted, while supporting the overall health and well-being of the community. The bank donated $100 to Second Harvest Food Bank on behalf of each employee who confirmed their booster status by a specified date.
Celebrating the program and donation were Greg Cox, president of Bank of America Triad; Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC; and Michelle Schneider, chief philanthropy officer of Cone Health.
Graduates
Clarion University, Winston-Salem: Brandon Luepkes, Master of Library and Information Science
Grants
The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Society at Surry Community College was recently awarded a $3,000 grant from Walmart Giving.
The SCC’s PTK chapter applied for this grant as a yearly college project. Their goal was to help the Student Government Association to set up a student outreach and resource center.
Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Advisor Kathleen Fowler says, “The new center, a.k.a., The Knights Armory will provide food, clothing, hygiene items and supplies to students struggling with food and housing insecurities as well as providing resource information for students struggling with domestic violence, substance abuse and mental health challenges.”
For information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu.
* * * *
The NC GreenPower Solar+ Schools grant application period ends Feb. 28.
All K-12 schools in North Carolina are eligible to apply for a grant toward the installation of an educational solar array package valued at approximately $42,000. The system includes a weather station, temperature sensors, data monitoring and much more. In addition, awardees receive related benefits, including a STEM curriculum and teacher training. School fundraising goals will be fixed at $6,000, $9,000 or $12,000. Up to 20 schools will be awarded in April.
For information, visit www.ncgreenpower.org/solar-schools/.
Honors
Anderson University, dean’s list: Hunter Curlee, Kirsten Lane, Emily Olmedo, Shelby Parker, all of High Point; Paige McDowell of Pfafftown; Kaleigh Jamison, Jacob Kohns and Grace Minnich, all of Winston-Salem
Champlain College, president’s list, Jennifer Figliolini of King. Also, Jennifer Bannister of Winston-Salem was named to the Champlain College Trustees’ List for the fall 2021 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters. Bannister is currently enrolled in the health care administration major.
George Fox University, dean’s list, Pfafftown: Emily Hayes
Georgia Southern University, president’s list, Beatrice Bean of Clemmons; dean’s list, Rebekah Farthing of Boone, Brian Fetty of Purlear
Georgia State University, president’s list, Winston-Salem: Jake Marion, Bailey Martin
Hollins University, dean’s list: Kaley Wood of Kernersville, Mercedes Wilson of High Point
Ithaca College, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Meredith Brown
James Madison University, dean’s list, Boone: Molly Kirkland
Miami University, president’s list, Winston-Salem: Alia Agee
Quinnipiac University, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Jacey Jones
Seton Hall University, dean’s list: Caroline Schipke of Clemmons
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, dean’s list: Rhema Meggett of Boone, Savannah Grace Hamm of West Jefferson
University of New Hampshire, dean’s list: Caroline Isasi of Pfafftown (highest honors); Katherine Cone of Boone (high honors)
University of Tampa, dean’s list: Tiffany Tapanes of Todd
University of Utah, dean’s list: Will Ambler of Banner Elk, Ruthie Dalby of Winston-Salem, Levi Marland of Boone
William & Mary, dean’s list: Mariano Leyva Merino of Lewisville, Eva Kalajian of Tobaccoville, Jonathan Egwuatu of Winston-Salem
* * * *
Mars Hill University
Dean’s list
Boone: Faith Rebekah Giles, Bailey Anne Whitehead-Price
Dobson: Nolan Blake McMillen
Kernersville: John Albert Jackson III, Luke Austin Kimrey
Mocksville: Sarah Irene Bracken, Spencer Franklin Nifong
Pfafftown: Ashlyn G. Comer
Pilot Mountain: Luke Stihl Bullington
Purlear: Lauren Marie Nichols
Ronda: Seth Lewis Adams
Rural Hall: Hannah Kaynia Barr
West Jefferson: Tyler Ashleigh Domangue
Winston-Salem: Maegan Denise Blair
* * * *
Wofford College
Dean’s list
Clemmons: Joseph Edward Bryson, Kathryn Eleanore Crouch
High Point: Raymond Thomas Wheatley
Lexington: Jackson Wayne Barton
Todd: Abigail McIver Woodall
Winston-Salem: Hannah Maris Brown, Joshua Levi Burgess, Avery Scott Dew, Millicent Weeks Murphy, Fadzai Munashe Mushayamunda, Logan Elizabeth Petros, Luke Thomas Stephens
Scholarships
Two members of the First Waughtown Baptist Church Teens of Purpose College/Career Preparatory Ministry were among eight scholarship recipients in the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Social Action Committee Oratorical Contest on Jan. 29. Each of the contestants addressed the theme, “No More Business as Usual.”
The contest was hosted by Mills Homes Baptist Church, Baptist Children’s Homes of NC in Thomasville.
Nailah Carter, a junior at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, captured first place and the $3,500 Deboy Beamon Scholarship along with the $350 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Joyce Torrence Memorial Poise Award. She is the daughter of Brandie and Thurmond Carter. A Crosby Scholar, she is interested in science and biotechnology, music and cheerleading and is considering attending UNC-Chapel Hill, Iowa State University and Georgia Tech when she graduates from high school next year.
Kabari Walker, son of the Rev. Carmenita Frazier, is a senior at East Forsyth High School. He was awarded fourth place and the $2,250 Dr. W. E. Banks Memorial Scholarship as well as the $400 Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Technology & Innovative Award. In last year’s competition, Kabari won the $1,500 Ebony Alpha Ebony Scholarship. At East Forsyth, he is a leader for Crosby Scholars, the drum section of the marching band and other student activities. He has been accepted to and will attend Morehouse College in Atlanta in the fall where he plans to major in marketing and minor in music.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.