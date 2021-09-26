Community Milestones

“We started this project after watching a recent series on FOX8, “Forgotten Souls of Black Cemeteries,” which highlighted the impediments to preserving Forsyth County’s African American cemeteries,” said Martha Canipe, board member of Preservation Forsyth. “Our goal is to initiate a countywide community discussion as a way to bring public awareness to this issue, generate support for the individuals and organizations trying to repair, preserve, and restore these cemeteries and recruit volunteers to help with individual sites.”

Prior to the Wednesday screening, the audience is invited to tour historic Happy Hill Cemetery, much of which was destroyed by the construction of U.S. 52. Damage to the cemetery and plans for repairs will be discussed by Happy Hill Cemetery Friends. There will also be a display of artifacts near the William C. Sims Center. Parking will be available directly across the street.

Prior to the Thursday screening, the audience is invited to tour the historic Oddfellows Cemetery, which is normally closed to the public. Friends of Oddfellows Cemetery will be on hand for a discussion of strategies for much needed repairs and artifacts will be on display. Parking will be available to the rear of the Senior Services parking lot where the film will be shown.