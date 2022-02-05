Community Milestones

Announcements
The Nicole Sade Enoch Foundation will host its fourth annual “Sausage Biscuit Tuesday” from 7 to 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Superior Food Mart, 200 N. Centennial St. in High Point; Caring Services, 102 Chestnut Drive in High Point; and The Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.
The event is in memory and honor of Nicole Sade’ Enoch who had passion for supporting the homeless. The foundation carries on her legacy. Volunteers will distribute 300 sausage biscuits, 300 cups of coffee, water, care packages and personal hygiene items.
For information, contact Enoch’s mother, Carolyn Anderson, who is the executive director and founder of the foundation. She is at 336-512-3519 or www.nicoleenochfoundation.org.
The American Heart Association will offer a Red Dress Tea & Sunday Afternoon Jazz event from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 over Zoom.
The event will focus on mainly African American congregations in Forsyth County and Charlotte to help bring awareness to the increased risk for Black women for heart disease and stroke.
Email Sarah.Fedele@heart.org for the Zoom link.
HonorBridge, formerly known as Carolina Donor Services, a nonprofit organ procurement organization, has announced its accomplishments in 2021:
Recovered tissues from 1,295 donors
Recovered 263 heart valves
Transplanted 819 organs recovered from 290 donors, the second highest year ever for the number of organ donors
Helped save 712 lives
Conducted a virtual Donor Family Tribute that was viewed more than 1,200 times
Facilitated more than 600 letters exchanged between donor families and recipients
Conducted nearly 390 donation conversations with families
Visited more than 300 funeral home
Participated in more than 100 community activities
Additionally, in March, HonorBridge broke ground for the new Chapel Hill office which is on track to open in fall of 2022. During the summer of 2021, HonorBridge was named a 2021 Business North Carolina’s Best Employer, given the Empowering Research and Discovery Award by the National Disease Research Interchange and the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, and its legislation to improve the DMV donation process was unanimously passed by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
HonorBridge spent much of 2021 focused on innovation. It was one of only 15 Organ Procurement Organizations to test a newly launched United Network for Organ Sharing Organ Tracking Service, using devices attached to packaged organs that allow OPOs and transplant hospital staff the ability to follow an organ from recovery until it ultimately arrives at the transplant center. HonorBridge was also one of six OPOs to partner with TransMedics to increase the number of lungs available for transplant by utilizing their Organ Care System that keeps lungs warm and breathing as in the human body and allows for lungs to be monitored and transported greater distances.
Nationally, more than 100,000 men, women and children, including more than 3,000 North Carolinians, are waiting for organ transplants.
To become an organ donor, visit www.RegisterMe.org/NC.
The City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout litter cleanup campaign, which focuses on litter cleanup of city roadways and intersections. The campaign will kick off Feb. 7 and will run through March 6. During this time frame, volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean up when it works best for their schedule.
For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/winterwipeout, call 336-883-3520 or email rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.
Graduates
University of Georgia, Walkertown: Caitlin Amos, doctorate in physical marine science. She will be working on a post doctorate at the Naval Research Laboratory at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
University of Tampa, Kernersville: Molly Bernard, B.S. in human performance
Grants
The Winston-Salem Foundation has announced 51 community grants totaling $1,317,794 from July through December 2021, made possible by community members who support the foundation’s flexible grantmaking funds.
Capacity-Building Grants:
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County—$54,750 for DEI training over three years and $25,000 for strategic planning consultation.
Associates in Christian Counseling—$16,800 for development and marketing planning for a second year.
Authoring Action—$54,750 for a part-time director of development over three years.
Cancer Services—$12,395 to adapt administrative staff as the result of a planning process for a second year.
Children’s Law Center of Central NC—$16,000 for a part-time development associate for a third year.
Crosby Scholars Community Partnership—$54,750 for a human resources/DEI position over three years.
Crossnore School and Children’s Home—$25,000 for DEI consultation and training.
Down Syndrome Association of Greater W-S—$29,750 for coordinator position over two years.
Dress for Success Winston-Salem—$20,000 for strategic planning and marketing consultation to adapt services amidst the public health pandemic.
Eliza’s Helping Hands—$54,750 for marketing consultation and a marketing position over three years.
Family Services—$54,750 for marketing assistance for Head Start over three years.
Financial Pathways of the Piedmont—$14,000 for a resource development director for a third year.
Flywheel Foundation—$7,650 for strategic planning consultation.
Forsyth Humane Society—$17,500 for a development coordinator position for a second year.
Green Tree Peer Center—$25,000 for strategic planning consultation and assessment.
Hogar Del Inmigrante—$9,000 for accounting consultation and training over three years.
Horizons Residential Care Center—$17,500 to support curriculum and technical skill development for a second year.
HUSTLE Winston-Salem—$25,000 for DEI training and certification.
IFB Solutions—$25,000 for succession planning and executive search consultation.
Junior Achievement of the Triad—$48,180 for a Forsyth County volunteer coordinator over three years.
Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity—$15,000 for strategic planning consultation and nonprofit governance training.
Moji Coffee and More—$54,750 for the expansion of administrative positions over three years.
NC Fusion—$44,525 for consultation, assessment, and leadership training over three years.
Piedmont Environmental Alliance—$54,750 for a part-time development associate over three years.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art—$16,725 for a DEI lecture and workshop and $42,500 for comprehensive planning consultation over two years.
Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center—$29,375 to expand development staff over two years.
Smart Start of Forsyth County—$54,750 for a new position focused on marketing, fundraising, and strategic planning over three years.
Spring Theatre—$10,000 for strategic planning and development consultation.
Triad Cultural Arts—$52,430 for financial consultation and training, and new part-time accounting position over three years.
Winston-Salem MIXXER—$9,800 for a community manager for a third year.
Yadkin Riverkeeper—$38,250 for a part-time diversity specialist and DEI training over two years.
YWCA of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County—$54,750 for a technical grant writer over three years.
Capital campaign grants are available to Forsyth County organizations with major capital fundraising campaigns. Senior Services received $100,000 to support their capital campaign.
Small grants are available to organizations and groups with annual incomes of $150,000 or less:
Anuli Pregnancy Care Services—$664 for marketing and recruitment materials for pregnancy care workshops.
Eliza’s Helping Hands—$700 for a virtual support group bridging social capital across cultural lines.
Hogar Del Inmigrante—$1,000 for a legal clinic with immigration services event.
Hope To Thrive—$300 to support speakers for a virtual volunteer appreciation event.
HUSTLE Winston-Salem—$1,000 to support the archival of the Marketing Out of the Box weekly virtual meetings for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
I.C.A.R.E Support Group—$1,000 to support individuals’ reentry to the workforce from the justice system.
Lifeline Shoebox—$500 to support the annual shoebox program.
Royal Curtain Drama Guild—$1,000 for theatre coaching and training scholarships.
Winston-Salem Indians—$500 to support community youth football and cheer scholarships.
Other Community Grants:
City of Winston-Salem—$10,000 for the African American Heritage Initiative to support archiving community stories from the Undesign the Redline Exhibit.
Eliza’s Helping Hands—$2,000 to provide direct assistance to victims of violent crime.
Forsyth County Digital Equity Committee—$10,000 for implementation of the Forsyth County Digital Equity Plan.
Forsyth County Public Library—$4,000 to support a speaker visit from Annaliese Bruner on the Tulsa massacre.
Forsyth Futures—$10,000 to build a community survey panel for primary research focused on Forsyth County.
NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County—$15,000 for improvements to the Arboretum at Tanglewood.
WinstonNet—$75,000 for a program director position to oversee the digital inclusion work.
For information, visit wsfoundation.org/nonprofits-community-groups.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and ArtsGreensboro have announced Artist Support Grants, totaling $84,500, were awarded to 59 artists in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties to support professional and artistic development. The grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists. Included in the list of grantees are seven filmmakers supported by the Elliot Bowles Memorial Fund of the North Carolina Arts Foundation.
More than 250 applications were received, with awards ranging from $400 to $2,000 in the following disciplines: Visual arts and crafts, literature, film, dance, music, performing arts and spoken word.
Davidson County: Hope Holmes.
Davie County: Beth Andrews, Amanda Bury, Christina Tyler.
Forsyth County: Dyadrik Borges, Tim Bowman, Jessica Buchanan, Charmaine Cadeau, Janelle Di Lizio, Taryn Griggs, Anita Justice, Janice Lancaster, Jamera McQueen-Smith, Barbara Mellin, Preetam Nayak, William Scheidt, Tonya Sheffield, Jessica Singerman, Victoria Vassar, Chris Yon.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received a one-year $297,000 grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust to create a community-led initiative called “Reimagining Health and Wellbeing By Mothers For Our Babies, Families and Communities.”
“The long-term goal of this initiative is to decrease the health disparities in maternal and infant health in Forsyth County,” said Dr. April M. Miller, OB-GYN at Wake Forest Baptist’s Downtown Health Plaza, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Wake Forest School of Medicine and co-principal investigator of the project. “We also hope to increase trust and hope among our Black and Latinx communities, groups that have been marginalized by health inequities.”
The project will employ a project manager and recruit parent researchers from the community to create informed action plans in an effort to address disparities. The project will also partner with two community groups: Forsyth Family Power, a subsidiary of Action4Equity and Love Out Loud.
Forsyth Family Power is a “think and do tank whose mission is to navigate systems with families through collaboration, information and advocacy to achieve systems change resulting in justice.” The group “operates using a family organizing and strategic framework, built around transformative organizing and trauma informed care.”
Founded in 2008, Love Out Loud is a network of nonprofits, businesses, faith groups and individuals “living out Jesus’ call to love our neighbors by partnering with other local community organizations for the flourishing of our city.”
Scholarships
Two members of the First Waughtown Baptist Church Teens of Purpose College/Career Preparatory Ministry were among eight scholarship recipients in the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Social Action Committee Oratorical Contest on Jan. 29. Each of the contestants addressed the theme, “No More Business as Usual.” The contest was hosted by Mills Homes Baptist Church, Baptist Children’s Homes of NC in Thomasville.
Nailah Carter, a junior at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, captured first place and the $3,500 Deboy Beamon Scholarship along with the $350 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Joyce Torrence Memorial Poise Award. She is the daughter of Brandie and Thurmond Carter. A Crosby Scholar, she is interested in science and biotechnology, music and cheerleading and is considering attending UNC-Chapel Hill, Iowa State University and Georgia Tech when she graduates from high school next year.
Kabari Walker, son of the Rev. Carmenita Frazier, is a senior at East Forsyth High School. He was awarded fourth place and the $2,250 Dr. W. E. Banks Memorial Scholarship as well as the $400 Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Technology & Innovative Award. In last year’s competition, Kabari won the $1,500 Ebony Alpha Ebony Scholarship. At East Forsyth, he is a leader for Crosby Scholars, the drum section of the marching band and other student activities. He has been accepted to and will attend Morehouse College in Atlanta in the fall where he plans to major in marketing and minor in music.
Honors
Anderson University, dean’s list: Hunter Curlee, Kirsten Lane, Emily Olmedo, Shelby Parker, all of High Point; Paige McDowell of Pfafftown; Kaleigh Jamison, Jacob Kohns and Grace Minnich, all of Winston-Salem
James Madison University, dean’s list, Boone: Molly Kirkland
Seton Hall University, dean’s list: Caroline Schipke of Clemmons
First Waughtown Baptist Church is located at 838 Moravia St. in Winston-Salem. Dennis W. Bishop is senior pastor.
George B. Jackson, president of United Cornerstone University in Thomasville, is founder and chairman of the MLK-SAC. Pamela Jackson, vice president for academic affairs at the university, is the MLK dean of students for the oratorical competition. Since the contest began, the organization has awarded more than $190,000 in scholarships to high school juniors and seniors.
