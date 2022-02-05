Community Milestones

HonorBridge spent much of 2021 focused on innovation. It was one of only 15 Organ Procurement Organizations to test a newly launched United Network for Organ Sharing Organ Tracking Service, using devices attached to packaged organs that allow OPOs and transplant hospital staff the ability to follow an organ from recovery until it ultimately arrives at the transplant center. HonorBridge was also one of six OPOs to partner with TransMedics to increase the number of lungs available for transplant by utilizing their Organ Care System that keeps lungs warm and breathing as in the human body and allows for lungs to be monitored and transported greater distances.