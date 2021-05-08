Community Milestones

Achievers

Cadets from the University of North Georgia generally spend the summer between their junior and senior years experiencing the Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Ky. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed that training to an academic-year-long effort known as Operation Agile Leader for seniors on campus.

Operation Agile Leader was the Army-mandated replacement in 2020-21 for Advanced Camp, which cadets must complete to be commissioned in the military. Cadets are tested on areas that include rifle marksmanship, hand grenades, first aid, Army combat fitness and land navigation.

Holden Armstrong of Winston-Salem was one of 69 cadets who completed OAL training.

* * * *

Charles Marsh of Lewisville's team, Solar Suck, placed second at The Citadel's Baker Business Bowl VII.

The bowl is a program aimed at helping budding entrepreneurs who have an idea for a new product or service and the desire to turn that idea into a business. It's open to cadets, evening undergraduate students and graduate students.