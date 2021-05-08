Community Milestones

Achievers
Cadets from the University of North Georgia generally spend the summer between their junior and senior years experiencing the Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Ky. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed that training to an academic-year-long effort known as Operation Agile Leader for seniors on campus.
Operation Agile Leader was the Army-mandated replacement in 2020-21 for Advanced Camp, which cadets must complete to be commissioned in the military. Cadets are tested on areas that include rifle marksmanship, hand grenades, first aid, Army combat fitness and land navigation.
Holden Armstrong of Winston-Salem was one of 69 cadets who completed OAL training.
* * * *
Charles Marsh of Lewisville's team, Solar Suck, placed second at The Citadel's Baker Business Bowl VII.
The bowl is a program aimed at helping budding entrepreneurs who have an idea for a new product or service and the desire to turn that idea into a business. It's open to cadets, evening undergraduate students and graduate students.
Team Solar Suck won $5,000 for its business. The company's goal is to create an effective dehumidifier that exclusively uses solar power to lower utility prices and promote clean energy; it can also be used in survival situations, such as in a lifeboat, in order to collect water from the air to drink.
Activities
Academy Sports + Outdoors in Winston-Salem partnered with Winston-Salem State University to surprise a local mom, Ronnisha Cornelius, aka Coach Rah, with a shopping spree ahead of Mother’s Day.
The academy donated a $500 gift card to Cornelius, a team mom from Rah Cheer and Dance Center in Advance.
* * * *
First Waughtown Baptist Church's A-Team Sunday school class recently presented donations to Winston-Salem Police Officer Mike D. Crider to support the department's sale of patches promoting autism awareness and Special Olympics North Carolina. Within a two-week period, still operating in a virtual format, class members raised $602 through such fundraising projects as selling cookies/brownies, popcorn and refrigerator magnets as well as running laps for pledges.
The A-Team, with youth up to 8 years old, is the church's youngest Sunday school class and is known for its support of causes that benefit children. Over the years, the A-Team has raised and donated thousands of dollars to Brenner Children's Hospital and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The class is taught by Senora Boulware and her granddaughter, Jonae Hanna. Dennis W. Bishop is senior pastor.
Announcements
JDRF – Piedmont Triad will honor community leaders Susan and Martin Gilmore at its 21st annual Hope Gala, which will take place virtually on Saturday, May 15.
Although this year’s event will be livestreamed, the Hope Gala typically attracts 1,000 guests and alternates between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the gala has raised at least $1 million to fund Type 1 diabetes research in nine of the last 10 years, raising approximately $18.8 million in its first 20 years.
The Gilmores' daughter, Margaret, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2007, at the age of 14.
The members of the volunteer gala leadership team include: Gala chairpersons, Betsy Saye and Paul Fulton; corporate chairpersons, Whit Edwards and Brett Hoge; board fundraising and development chairman, Brad Calloway; fund a cure chairwoman, Margaret Gilmore; auction chairwoman, Eva Mothershed; and event experience chairpersons, Wendy Calloway and Alejandra and Cliff Thompson.
Visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2021 to learn more, register, order meals and gain access to a raffle, auction, research donations and more.
For information, email eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org.
* * * *
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, in cooperation with The Blood Connection, an independently managed, nonprofit, community blood center, will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in the Hanesbrands Theater, 209 N. Spruce St, in Winston-Salem. Parking is free in the council's parking lot just across Spruce Street from The Milton Rhodes Center.
Little Theatre, Sawtooth School and Spring Theatre have signed on as co-sponsors. The council will receive a donation from The Blood Connection for each person who donates blood.
Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment online at https://tinyurl.com/kfxysm4m but walk-ins are welcome.
Awards
The Carolinas Credit Union Foundation has awarded Truliant Federal Credit Union second place Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service and Desjardins Youth Financial Education honors.
The awards were given at the foundation’s Virtual Ungala Celebration. The virtual celebration recognized the achievements of credit unions in North and South Carolina during 2020.
Truliant received the Dora Maxwell award for its People Helping People Lunch Delivery Program, for supporting local restaurants by purchasing food for front-line, essential workers including Triad police departments, Charlotte firefighters, Novant Health hospital staff and Truliant’s own employees.
Overall, Truliant delivered a total of 1,800 meals and worked with 109 different restaurants from April until June 2020.
Truliant received the Desjardins award for its Financial Education Grants Program. Over the last five years, the grants fund has provided grants — about $40,000 a year — to public schools in its member-owned communities for financial education.
In response to Truliant’s People Helping People program, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem was one of the medical organizations to receive lunches from Truliant.
Grants
NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, alongside the leadership of the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council, have announced that the organization has awarded $140,000 in Engage grants to 14 partners, including Hustle of Winston-Salem, throughout the state executing on innovative and transformational ideas that will elevate Black entrepreneurship.
The foundation’s NC IDEA ENGAGE grants help entrepreneurship advocates offer programs, pilot new initiatives and organize virtual and in-person events that bring people together to support entrepreneurial activity. Specifically, these newest partners are working across the state to serve the entrepreneurial aspirations and economic potential of North Carolina’s Black community.
Hustle focuses on economic development by creating programs/initiatives that help launch/accelerate businesses owned by people of color, women and those in disconnected neighborhoods.
Honors
Petra Goettel of Mount Airy, a graduating senior at Georgia State University, was recognized for academic excellence by the honors college during the spring 2021 semester.
Goettel, who majored in film and media, earned General Honors Distinction recognition for mastery of honors curriculum.
Goettel was one of 169 graduating seniors of the honors college who earned academic recognition.
* * * *
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Catherine Bennett of Winston-Salem at East Carolina University; Brian Keith of Pilot Mountain and Jacob Dodd of Mount Airy, both at Campbell University; and Brenna Riley of Thomasville and Trace Wooten of Kernersville, both at Western Carolina University.
* * * *
Greensboro College has named 14 members of the Class of 2022 student marshals for 2021-2022. They are: Haley Michelle Austin and Paige Lindsey Hepler, both of Thomasville, Caleb Jeremiah Harper of High Point and Nicholas Carl Novakovich of Kernersville.
