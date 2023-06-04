Achievers

Eleven area high school seniors are completing a teacher pre-apprenticeship program through Surry-Yadkin Works, which is the first community-based internship program of its kind in North Carolina.

Through the program, these students have gained valuable, hands-on experiences in the classrooms of local school systems. Once their pre-apprenticeships are complete, they have the opportunity to further their education at Surry Community College in the apprenticeship program at a fraction of the normal tuition cost or even sometimes cost-free.

Students participating in the 2023 Teacher Pre-Apprenticeship program are: Elkin City Schools: Madison Tilley working at Elkin Elementary; Mount Airy City Schools: Von Bowers working at Tharrington Primary and Jones Intermediate; Surry County Schools: Laken Coe working at Mountain Park Elementary, Bailey Price working at Dobson Elementary, Karlie Robertson working at Rockford Elementary, and Grace Ross working at Franklin Elementary; Yadkin County Schools: Kylie Cantrell working at Yadkinville Elementary, Rayna Cruz working at Jonesville Elementary, Skylar Armstrong working at Courtney Elementary, and Willow Presnell and Madison Triplett working at West Yadkin Elementary.

The Surry-Yadkin Works program is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools, as well as SCC.

* * * *

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Battle of Shallow Ford chapter, has announced the winners of several contests:

Patriot of the American Revolution Essay Contest, ninth-grade student at Oak Grove High School, Abigail Page. Page’s essay was also chosen as the winner at the NCDAR District IV level. Page is the current president of North Carolina Society, Children of The American Revolution.

American History Essay Contest, fifth-grade student at St. John’s Lutheran School, Philip Reed. Philip’s essay was also chosen as the winner at the NCDAR District IV Level.

Good Citizen Awards for 2023. This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. Calvary Day School senior — Hannah Beckman. Beckman also participated in the scholarship essay portion and was chosen as the Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter winner and NC Society NSDAR District IV essay winner. Forbush High School senior — Carly Phillips. Walkertown High School senior — Emily Roberts. Parkland High School senior — Gabriela Ochoa Caceres.

Announcements

The Piedmont Triad Elder Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll is set for June 17 at Triad Park in Kernersville. Registration, vendor fair and music starts at 9 a.m.

The opening ceremony and walk kick-off begins at 10:30 a.m. There will be free T-shirts available while supplies last, free personal document shredding, informational exhibitors, music and more.

Register online at www.ptrc.org/registration.

For information, call 336-904-0300.

Awards

The Millikin University community gathered again for the annual Honors Convocation and Distinguished Faculty Lecture on April 27 at Kirkland Fines Arts Center to honor faculty, staff and student accomplishments as the 2022-23 academic year approaches its close.

More than 90 awards were presented to Millikin students and faculty who were honored for their commitment to academic excellence. During the event, Emma West of Lexington received the Mary B. Merris Award.

Donations

SECU Foundation’s support of $750,000 for Surry Medical Ministries’ newly expanded clinic, the SECU Health Resource Center, is good news for residents in northwest North Carolina with little or no access to primary health care. The opening of the center’s fully equipped medical office, inclusive of an ambulatory surgical center, will enable the nonprofit to increase its capacity for the underserved by 20% in the first year, assisting an additional 600 to 800 eligible individuals in Surry, Alleghany, Wilkes, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The nonprofit began as a small acute-care no-cost medical clinic in 1993 and has grown its health care services to accommodate more than 5,000 patient appointments since 2021. Surry Medical Ministries provides a wide range of healthcare services, telehealth visits to local farm workers and is the primary care physician for a local women’s homeless shelter, two transitional care homes and the direct health care provider for two former foundation grantees, The Shepherd’s House and The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina.

Fundraisers

The Pregnancy Network raised $36,307 at a recent golf tournament. The event was sponsored by local businesses and held at Salem Glen Country Club. The money raised at the tournament will provide 25 women with network’s free services.

There were 124 golfers who participated in the tournament. Among those in attendance was professional long driver, Scottie Pearman.

The winning foursome, with a score of 48, included Barry Zimmerman, Bryan Wheelock, Jason Leonard and Lindsey Leonard. The award for closest to the pin went to Shawn Peterson, and for longest drive went to Philip Kelley III.

In September, the network will host the Winston-Salem Walk for Life.

Graduates

Six students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s most recent truck driver training course at the Yadkin Center.

The graduates include Joshua Thompson of Dobson, Bralyn Hampton of Boonville, Heidi Thomson of Pfafftown, Margaret Flanagan of Selma, and Landon Rockett and James Hardy, both of East Bend.

Honors

Grove City College: Trisaia Legere of Mount Airy, dean’s list with high distinction

Thiel College, dean’s list: Lindsey Durboraw of Thomasville

Scholarships

Forty-eight students were awarded scholarships by the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholarship Program during a ceremony that took place at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on the campus of Surry Community College in Dobson on May 17. These scholarships, over a four-year period, will contribute $913,000 to the educational pursuits of the scholars.

The scholars are as follows:

Elkin High School: Maddox Bovender, Paul Brinegar, Grace Harrison, Hallie Johnson, David Pelkey, Mia Reinhardt, Carolina Sixtos-Rodriguez, Bronwyn Sloop and Rachel Winfrey.

Millennium Charter Academy: Cesar Gonzalez.

Mount Airy High School: Sergio Garcia, Charlotte Hauser, Kylie James, Morgan Mayfield and Daniel Pitt.

East Surry High School: Leah Bullington, Karli Campbell, Katie Collins, Derek Freeman, Claire Hardy, Samarin Kipple, Bennet Lin, Dylan Myers and Lily Watson. Kipple also received the John C. McKenzie Award, which is named in honor of a respected employee of Armfield, is awarded to the top-ranked scholarship applicant from East Surry High School and includes an additional $1,000 scholarship per academic year.

North Surry High School: Katie Butler, Sky Estrada, Ashley Flores, Sarah Mauldin and Grace Ross.

Surry Central High School: Emma Ford, Brittany Frausto, Abigail Hernandez Mata, Amber McDevitt, Jacob Mitchell, Dafne Salgado-Perez and Olivia Smith. Mitchell was also awarded the Bedford Cannon Award.

Surry Early College High School of Design: Cora Branch, Jennifer Carranza, Isabel Elias, Christopher Hobbs, Joshua Jones, Mercedes Lara, Country Lor, Seth Ramey and Ethan Smith.

Surry Community College: Derek Vannieuwkoop and Alyssa Yount.

Scholarships range in value from $3,600 per year for SCC attendees to $12,500 per year for students attending higher-cost private colleges and universities. Scholarships are renewable for one additional year for Surry Community College students or students transferring from Surry Community College to a four-year institution, and for three additional years for students attending four-year schools immediately out of high school.

* * * *

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel awarded three $1,000 scholarships honoring former educators at their spring luncheon.

A scholarship was awarded in memory of Mildred Griffin to Kara Anne Preli, a graduating senior at Mount Tabor High School. Preli, daughter of Karen and Robert Preli, will attend Furman University with the goal of becoming a teacher.

Two scholarships were awarded in memory of Rita Taylor, both to graduating seniors from Glenn High School. Amani Mock, son of Jasmine Mickens, will attend North Carolina Central University. Shari Symone Stevenson, daughter of Lekeshia and Ronald Stevenson, will study nursing at Winston-Salem State University.